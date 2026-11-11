When 'Su Chao' Meets the World: "All Roads Lead to Jiangsu": Chinese Grassroots Football League 'Su Chao' Bridges Ancient Cultures in Rome

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ROME, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 700 years after Marco Polo brought tales of China's Jiangnan region to Italy, a new dialogue between two ancient civilizations has been sparked through sports. On September 14, the International Communication Event "When 'Su Chao' Meets the World" took place in Rome.

Hosted by the Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and organized by Modern Express, the event showcased "Su Chao" (The Jiangsu Football City League), a rapidly growing urban grassroots football tournament. Zhou Zhou, representing the Chinese Embassy in Italy, noted that the league perfectly reflects the competitive spirit and urban vitality of modern China.

Zheng Chunping, Editor-in-Chief of Modern Express, highlighted the profound historical connections between the two regions. She noted that over 400 years ago, Italian Jesuit Matteo Ricci translated Western texts in Nanjing. "Suzhou and Venice, Nanjing and Florence are intrinsically connected by water and culture," she remarked, expressing her hope that football can now help the world better understand modern Jiangsu.

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Italian sports professionals warmly embraced this vision. David Bisceglia, Head of Asian Youth Development at the official five-a-side football team of AS Roma, shared his 36-year connection with China. Currently developing youth football academies in Tianjin for children aged 5 to 12, he emphasized that sports create unmatched emotional and commercial value. He expressed a strong interest in exploring sports rehabilitation and training partnerships in Jiangsu.

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The media's role in sports communication was another major focus. Roberto Rossi, Vice President of the Journalists' Association of Lazio, shared how consulting his six nephews helps him understand younger generations' preferences-shifting the focus toward player stories and fan culture rather than just match results. Veteran journalist Mario Ciotti added that such cultural exchanges help present a multi-dimensional, authentic China. Italian journalist Manuela Biancospino beautifully summarized the sentiment: "We always say 'All roads lead to Rome', but today we can also say 'All roads lead to Jiangsu'."

The event reached a significant milestone with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Modern Express and Nouvelles E'europe Italia. This strategic media partnership will facilitate deeper cooperation, ensuring that more compelling stories of Chinese grassroots sports and urban development reach European audiences. Through the universal language of football, two nations sharing millennium-old civilizations continue their enduring dialogue.

Contact: Bear Chris, bearchris@xdkb.com