North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Cascadero Copper Corporation (TSXV: CCD) ("Cascadero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of September 1, 2026, and October 1, 2026, at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") held today, Shareholders voted in favour of the previously announced sale of the Company's right, title and interest in its partially-owned subsidiary, Cascadero Minerals Corporation ("CMC"), which constitutes substantially all of the assets of the Company, to Lumina Copper Corp. ("Lumina") pursuant to the terms and conditions of a share purchase and sale agreement dated September 1, 2026 (the "Sale Agreement"), among the Company, Nelson Borch ("Borch") and Lumina (the "Sale"), and related debt assumption and offset transactions between the Company and Borch pursuant to a debt assumption and offset agreement dated October 1, 2026, among CMC, the Company and Borch (collectively and together with the Sale, the "Transaction").

Shareholders holding a total of 176,482,602 Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 58.80% of the 300,129,874 issued and outstanding Shares entitled to vote as of October 1, 2026, the record date for the Meeting. The special resolution approving the Transaction required the approval of (i) at least 662/3% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (ii) a majority of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding votes attached to Shares held by persons described in items (a) through (d) of section 8.1(2) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") (which included those votes attached to Shares held by Borch), as required under MI 61-101.

At the Meeting, Shareholders were also asked to consider, and if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution approving an alteration to the articles of the Company to reduce the extent of shareholder approvals required for certain alterations to the authorized share structure of the Company (the "Articles Amendment"), as more particularly set out in the Company's management information circular dated October 7, 2026 (the "Circular"), a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The special resolution approving the Articles Amendment required the approval of at least 662/3% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the Articles Amendment at the Meeting.

Shareholders also voted in favour of all other motions tabled at the Meeting, including the setting the number of directors of the Company at five, the election of Nelson Borch, Antonio Cau, Dr. David Dresinger, Dr. George Gale and Lorne Harder to the board of directors of the Company, and the appointment of Mao & Ying LLP as the Company's auditor.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature, including final approval of the TSXV and other conditions set forth in the Sale Agreement, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of the closing conditions, it is expected that the Transaction will be completed by December 15, 2026.

About Cascadero Copper Corporation

Cascadero Copper Corporation is focused on the exploration and development of its properties located in Argentina. Following completion of the Sale, the Company expects to use a portion of the proceeds of the Sale to continue evaluating the Taron Cesium project. The Company previously commissioned Wardell Armstrong International to prepare a preliminary economic assessment entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment Taron Cesium Project, Argentina" with an issue date of April 22, 2024 (the "PEA") and is considering the recommendations set forth therein. The Cascadero research and development team that was instrumental in developing the patent-pending mineral processing flowsheet on Taron mineral samples are expected to continue their work under the guidance of the Board.

All material information on the Company, including but not limited to a copy of the PEA, may be found on its website at www.cascadero.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events, conditions or future financial performance of the Company based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "may", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, but not limited to, the following: the expected closing of the Transaction and the timing thereof; and the Company's plans and strategic direction following closing of the Transaction. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon assumptions which management of the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. With respect to forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to the receipt and timing of obtaining regulatory and corporate approvals for the Sale. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors including, but not limited to: the risk that the Transaction may not be completed as expected or at all; timing and receipt of applicable regulatory and corporate approvals for the Transaction; the expected benefits of the Transaction; unexpected costs or liabilities related to the Transaction; general economic, political, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; litigation risks; and the other risks set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information herein and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of important factors are not exhaustive, and they should not unduly rely on the forward-looking information included in this news release. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any statements containing forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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