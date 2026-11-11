BioVersys AG / Key word(s): Conference

BioVersys and partners to present AlpE data at The Union World Conference on Lung Health



11.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, Switzerland. November 11, 2026, 7.00am CEST

BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today that it will present new data on alpibectir together with its development partner GSK. The Union World Conference on Lung Health is taking place from 17 to 20 November 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Presentations will include the latest Phase 2 data on alpibectir in combination with ethionamide (AlpE), in patients with newly diagnosed drug-sensitive pulmonary tuberculosis. The Union World Conference on Lung Health brings together researchers, practitioners, advocates, policymakers and communities from around the world to share knowledge, exchange ideas and accelerate progress in lung health. Alpibectir data presentation schedule at the Union Conference Date and time (BRT) Presenter Presentation Session Wednesday, 18 November

12:15-12:20 Dr. Simphiwe RN Simelane E-poster: "Early bactericidal activity, safety, and pharmacokinetics of alpibectir-ethionamide in pulmonary tuberculosis" EP16

Emerging therapeutics in TB safety, efficacy and early activity Thursday, 19 November

09:58-10:06 Dr. Michel Pieren, BioVersys "Alpibectir potentiates ethionamide and ethionamide-sulfoxide activity in M. tuberculosis clinical isolates from a Phase 2a study" OA24

Alchemy: Dose determination, safety and adverse effects in preclinical and clinical TB trials Thursday, 19 November

10:16-10:30 Dr. Simphiwe RN Simelane "Early bactericidal activity, safety and PK of alpibectir-ethionamide in pulmonary tuberculosis: Results from the ENABLE trial" SY08

Reimagining TB drug development: Phase 2 results from the UNITE4TB platform Friday, 20 November

13:11-13:28 Dr. Simon Tiberi "Early bactericidal activity, safety and PK of alpibectir-ethionamide and updates on further development of alpibectir-containing TB regimens" SS12

Tackling tuberculosis today and for the future: From pipeline innovation to global collaboration



Satellite session: 12:15-13:45; chaired by David Barros-Aguirre

About BioVersys

BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland. About Alpibectir Alpibectir (previously known as BVL-GSK098) is a small molecule developed from BioVersys' award winning Transcriptional Regulatory Inhibitory Compounds (TRIC) platform in a successful collaboration with GSK, the Institut Pasteur Lille and the University of Lille. Alpibectir acts through a novel mode of action, potentiating the activity of the anti-TB drug ethionamide (Eto). Alpibectir is being studied for its potential to lower the efficacious human dose of Eto, minimizing of dose-dependent side effects, and overcome Eto resistance. The combination alpibectir/Eto (AlpE) is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary TB and TB meningitis. In 2023 AlpE was granted orphan-drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of tuberculosis, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) providing for certain incentives including seven years US market exclusivity. Similarly in 2025, AlpE was granted Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), providing for certain incentives including 10-year EU market exclusivity. Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning BioVersys and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of BioVersys to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioVersys is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. BioVersys contact

Anca Cighi, Head of IR and Communications, Tel. +41 79 949 33 09; Mail: anca.cighi@bioversys.com

For IR: IR@bioversys.com ;Website: www.bioversys.com



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