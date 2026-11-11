BioVersys AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today that it will present new data on alpibectir together with its development partner GSK. The Union World Conference on Lung Health is taking place from 17 to 20 November 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Presentations will include the latest Phase 2 data on alpibectir in combination with ethionamide (AlpE), in patients with newly diagnosed drug-sensitive pulmonary tuberculosis.
The Union World Conference on Lung Health brings together researchers, practitioners, advocates, policymakers and communities from around the world to share knowledge, exchange ideas and accelerate progress in lung health.
Alpibectir data presentation schedule at the Union Conference
About BioVersys
About Alpibectir
Alpibectir (previously known as BVL-GSK098) is a small molecule developed from BioVersys' award winning Transcriptional Regulatory Inhibitory Compounds (TRIC) platform in a successful collaboration with GSK, the Institut Pasteur Lille and the University of Lille. Alpibectir acts through a novel mode of action, potentiating the activity of the anti-TB drug ethionamide (Eto). Alpibectir is being studied for its potential to lower the efficacious human dose of Eto, minimizing of dose-dependent side effects, and overcome Eto resistance. The combination alpibectir/Eto (AlpE) is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary TB and TB meningitis. In 2023 AlpE was granted orphan-drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of tuberculosis, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) providing for certain incentives including seven years US market exclusivity. Similarly in 2025, AlpE was granted Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), providing for certain incentives including 10-year EU market exclusivity.
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2432126 11.11.2026 CET/CEST