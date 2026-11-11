Australian property investor and developer Cbus Property and construction partner Multiplex have completed the installation of a 2,679 square metre building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) system that will help power the new 435 Bourke Street building in central Melbourne. The BIPV system comprises 1,391 integrated solar panels with an installed peak capacity of 375 kW installed across the 48-storey tower's façade, crown and rooftop. Once commissioned, design modelling estimates the system will generate up to 20% of the complex's forecast base-building electricity requirements on site, with the ...

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