Vaultz Capital Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

11 November 2026

Vaultz Capital plc

("Vaultz" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Vaultz Capital plc (AQSE: V3TC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Attard to the Board as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Mr Attard is an experienced technology and information security executive, having held senior positions across the technology and online gaming sectors. He is currently Head of Security and Technology at Payhound Limited, where he previously served as a director between 2019 and 2021.

Prior to joining Payhound, Mr Attard was Chief Information Security Officer at Goldfox Enterprises Limited from 2018 to 2019 and Betclic Everest Group from 2014 to 2018. He began his career at the Malta Information Technology Agency and founded his own technology consultancy, Senseon Limited, in 2010.

Mr Attard holds a BSc in Computing and Information Systems from London Metropolitan University.

Charlie Wood, Executive Chairman of Vaultz, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Ian to the Board. His extensive experience in technology and information security will be particularly valuable as we pursue our strategy of investing in high-growth sectors, including AI and digital infrastructure. Following our recent investment in innovative technology designed to improve GPU performance and address some of the key computing constraints facing the AI industry, we continue to assess further opportunities, where Ian's technical and operational expertise will be particularly valuable."

The information required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook in respect of Mr Attard is set out in the Appendix below.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Enquiries

Vaultz Capital plc www.vaultzcapital.co.uk Charlie Wood info@vaultzcapital.co.uk Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Corporate Adviser Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Global Investment Strategy UK Limited Broker Callum Hill +44 (0)20 7048 9000 St Brides Partners Ltd Financial PR Isabel de Salis / Susie Geliher vaultz@stbridespartners.co.uk

Appendix

The following information is disclosed in respect of Ian Attard (age 38) pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook. All information is as at the date of this announcement.

Current Directorships / Partnerships: Past Directorships / Partnerships (within the last five years): Blue Alligator Ltd None Pirata Marque Ltd Senseon Limited

Ian Attard holds 5,514,081 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 2.13% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Save as disclosed above, there is no further information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook in respect of Ian Attard.