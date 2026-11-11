ASM International NV: ASM starts €300 million share buyback program

Almere, The Netherlands

November 11, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it will commence a share buyback program of ASM's common shares of up to €300 million.

The program follows ASM's announcement on October 27, 2026, that the Management Board authorized a new share buyback program of up to €300 million. It also follows the completion in September 2026 of ASM's previous €150 million share buyback program. The new program reflects our company's strong cash position and financial performance, and is part of ASM's commitment to return excess cash to its shareholders.

The program commences on November 11, 2026, and is to end as soon as the aggregate purchase price of the common shares acquired by ASM has reached €300 million, but ultimately in October 2027.

The share buyback program will take place within the limits of relevant laws and regulations and the authority granted by shareholders at ASM's Annual General Meeting, and will be executed by a third party. ASM intends to use the repurchased shares to cover existing and expected future obligations under its share-based compensation programs for employees and board members.

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, pandemics, epidemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: investor.relations@asm.com

Investor relations

Daniel Uribe

T: +31 88 100 8127

E: investor.relations@asm.com

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