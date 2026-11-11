Hyosung TNC's regen Moves from K-Pop Running Event to Official Charity Race Kits

Save Race 2026 official kits feature recycled nylon and polyester yarns across shirts, windbreakers, bags and running belts, building on the use of regen in official race shirts at K-pop running event SMTOWN RUN CLUB 26

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following SMTOWN RUN CLUB 26, a running event organized by SM Entertainment, one of South Korea's leading entertainment companies in the K-pop industry, another race in Seoul has chosen official kits made with recycled yarns. Save Race 2026, a 10km charity run co-organized by KakaoBank and the Korean Committee for UNICEF on November 7, featured official running kits made with regen, the recycled yarn brand of global textile materials company Hyosung TNC. The shirts, windbreakers and bags were made with regen Nylon, a recycled nylon yarn, while the running belts featured regen Polyester, a recycled polyester yarn.

Earlier in October, SM Entertainment artists and participating runners wore official race shirts made with regen ASKIN, a recycled polyester yarn, at SMTOWN RUN CLUB 26, organized by SM Entertainment. regen ASKIN is a recycled polyester yarn offering contact cooling, moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties, as well as UV protection. Save Race 2026 combined environmental protection with charitable giving, with all participation fees dedicated to supporting children affected by the climate crisis. Hyosung TNC participated as an official partner. Under the theme "Even Discarded Materials Can Run Again," the company's on-site booth showcased how raw materials are processed into recycled yarns and finished products.

A participant in Save Race 2026 who has taken part in several running events said, "Knowing that the race shirt was made from recycled yarn made me feel that simply wearing it while running was another way of supporting the event's purpose."

regen is Hyosung TNC's recycled yarn brand made from discarded resources, including PET bottles, fishing nets and manufacturing byproducts. Its product portfolio includes recycled polyester, nylon and spandex, supplied to global sportswear and fashion brands. Both regen Nylon and regen Polyester are certified to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), which verifies recycled content and supply chain requirements. Hyosung TNC supports brands from yarn development through product development to help them create finished products using regen. Building on its experience at running events, the company plans to expand regen applications in collaboration with sportswear and fashion brands and event organizers across Europe.

"Runners were able to see for themselves, simply by wearing the apparel, that even discarded materials can run again," said Chang Hwang Lee, CEO of Hyosung TNC. "Since great running apparel starts with the yarn, we aim to be the closest partner to brands throughout the journey from yarn development to finished products, helping them move forward with recycled materials."

About Hyosung TNC

Hyosung TNC is a textile solutions provider delivering continuous innovation to the global textile industry. As one of the world's leading spandex manufacturers, the company offers a broad range of stretch textile solutions through its CREORA and regen brands, backed by differentiated technology and quality.

Hyosung TNC is also expanding its bio-based materials through bio-based spandex using sugarcane-derived feedstock and an integrated bio-based value chain. In addition, the company supplies high-performance nylon and polyester solutions, including recycled yarns under the regen brand.

Working with global customers and partners, Hyosung TNC continues to develop innovative material solutions for the evolving needs of the textile and fashion industries.

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