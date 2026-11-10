Silicon Labs Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers $251 million in revenue and strong earnings growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended October 3, 2026.

"We delivered strong third-quarter results, with revenue up 10% sequentially, underpinned by broad-based growth across many end applications and another record quarter for medical revenue as known customer ramps continued," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Earnings significantly outpaced revenue growth, a result of strong operational execution by the team. Looking ahead, our current backlog and design-win ramps position us for continued revenue growth and meaningful earnings expansion."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $251 million, up 22% year-over-year

Industrial & Commercial revenue was $141 million, up 20% year-over-year

Home & Life revenue was $110 million, up 24% year-over-year

Bookings imply a healthy demand environment, while distributor inventory declined further to a multi-year low and end customer inventory was near record lows during the quarter

Medical revenue reached a new quarterly record, increasing 48% sequentially and more than 300% year-over-year

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.26, compared with a loss of $0.30 in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.05, up 228% over the comparable period last year

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 60.8%

GAAP operating expenses were $145 million

GAAP operating income was $8 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.26

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related costs, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.0%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $113 million

Non-GAAP operating income was $40 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.05

Due to the announced pending acquisition of Silicon Labs by Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs has suspended providing forward-looking guidance.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Silicon Labs' current expectations, which are based on its current views and assumptions. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although the absence of such words does not necessarily mean a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, Silicon Labs' expectations regarding its near- and long-term strength and continued revenue growth and earnings expansion and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations that are expressed or implied herein. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: our ability to complete the merger with Texas Instruments within the time frame expected, or at all, as well as potential disruptions in our business and restrictions on our activities during the pendency of the merger; fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the impact of the current global memory chip shortage; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information: Silicon Labs Investor Relations, [email protected]

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 3,

2026

October 4,

2025

October 3,

2026

October 4,

2025 Revenues $ 250,892

$ 205,999

$ 692,581

$ 576,558 Cost of revenues 98,314

86,980

272,331

251,653 Gross profit 152,578

119,019

420,250

324,905 Operating expenses:













Research and development 93,174

87,685

276,784

263,725 Selling, general and administrative 51,453

43,676

163,263

128,469 Operating expenses 144,627

131,361

440,047

392,194 Operating income (loss) 7,951

(12,342)

(19,797)

(67,289) Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 3,185

3,046

9,300

10,672 Interest expense (226)

(226)

(709)

(761) Income (loss) before income taxes 10,910

(9,522)

(11,206)

(57,378) Provision for income taxes 2,059

414

6,432

4,845 Net income (loss) $ 8,851

$ (9,936)

$ (17,638)

$ (62,223)















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.27

$ (0.30)

$ (0.53)

$ (1.91) Diluted $ 0.26

$ (0.30)

$ (0.53)

$ (1.91)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 33,376

32,835

33,182

32,656 Diluted 33,752

32,835

33,182

32,656

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended October 3, 2026 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible

Asset Amortization

Merger-

Related Costs

Non-

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 250,892





















































Gross profit

152,578

60.8 %

$ 459

$ -

$ -

$153,037

61.0 %





























Research and development

93,174

37.1 %

11,996

2,295

3,623

75,260

30.0 %





























Selling, general and administrative

51,453

20.5 %

10,594

-

3,281

37,578

15.0 %





























Operating expenses

144,627

57.6 %

22,590

2,295

6,904

112,838

45.0 %





























Operating income

7,951

3.2 %

23,049

2,295

6,904

40,199

16.0 %





Three Months Ended October 3, 2026 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Merger-

Related Costs*

Income Tax Adjustments**

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ 8,851

$ 23,049

$ 2,295

$ 6,904

$ (5,710)

$ 35,389







































Diluted shares outstanding

33,752





33,752

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.26

















$ 1.05

* Represents pre-tax amounts ** Represents the application of an 18% non-GAAP tax rate

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









October 3,

2026

January 3,

2026 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 423,013

$ 364,222 Short-term investments 16,828

79,400 Accounts receivable, net 79,966

64,513 Inventories 133,391

95,566 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,421

70,316 Total current assets 724,619

674,017 Property and equipment, net 131,687

128,643 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 16,246

23,130 Other assets, net 87,213

67,138 Total assets $ 1,336,154

$ 1,269,317 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 68,860

$ 50,717 Deferred revenue and returns liability 9,804

5,359 Other current liabilities 78,841

87,711 Total current liabilities 157,505

143,787 Other non-current liabilities 53,267

31,112 Total liabilities 210,772

174,899 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued -

- Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 33,384 and 32,955

shares issued and outstanding at October 3, 2026 and January 3, 2026, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 206,203

157,402 Retained earnings 919,176

936,814 Accumulated other comprehensive income -

199 Total stockholders' equity 1,125,382

1,094,418 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,336,154

$ 1,269,317

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

October 3,

2026

October 4,

2025 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (17,638)

$ (62,223) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 18,154

18,769 Amortization of other intangible assets 6,884

11,074 Stock-based compensation expense 69,754

59,645 Deferred income taxes 2,164

2,026 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (15,453)

(12,829) Inventories (37,828)

23,316 Prepaid expenses and other assets (35,213)

9,080 Accounts payable 18,373

11,141 Other current liabilities and income taxes 3,271

29,901 Deferred revenue and returns liability 4,445

5,374 Other non-current liabilities 20,285

(7,916) Net cash provided by operating activities 37,198

87,358







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities -

(34,790) Sales of marketable securities -

15,332 Maturities of marketable securities 62,309

22,598 Purchases of property and equipment (28,472)

(19,942) Proceeds from capital-related government incentives 8,705

- Purchase of other investment -

(4,000) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 42,542

(20,802)







Financing Activities





Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (28,710)

(14,907) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 7,761

8,147 Net cash used in financing activities (20,949)

(6,760)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 58,791

59,796 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 364,222

281,607 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 423,013

$ 341,403

SOURCE Silicon Labs