Silicon Labs Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers $251 million in revenue and strong earnings growth
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended October 3, 2026.
"We delivered strong third-quarter results, with revenue up 10% sequentially, underpinned by broad-based growth across many end applications and another record quarter for medical revenue as known customer ramps continued," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Earnings significantly outpaced revenue growth, a result of strong operational execution by the team. Looking ahead, our current backlog and design-win ramps position us for continued revenue growth and meaningful earnings expansion."
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $251 million, up 22% year-over-year
- Industrial & Commercial revenue was $141 million, up 20% year-over-year
- Home & Life revenue was $110 million, up 24% year-over-year
- Bookings imply a healthy demand environment, while distributor inventory declined further to a multi-year low and end customer inventory was near record lows during the quarter
- Medical revenue reached a new quarterly record, increasing 48% sequentially and more than 300% year-over-year
- GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.26, compared with a loss of $0.30 in the year-ago quarter
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.05, up 228% over the comparable period last year
Results on a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 60.8%
- GAAP operating expenses were $145 million
- GAAP operating income was $8 million
- GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.26
Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related costs, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.0%
- Non-GAAP operating expenses were $113 million
- Non-GAAP operating income was $40 million
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.05
Due to the announced pending acquisition of Silicon Labs by Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs has suspended providing forward-looking guidance.
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Silicon Labs' current expectations, which are based on its current views and assumptions. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although the absence of such words does not necessarily mean a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, Silicon Labs' expectations regarding its near- and long-term strength and continued revenue growth and earnings expansion and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations that are expressed or implied herein. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: our ability to complete the merger with Texas Instruments within the time frame expected, or at all, as well as potential disruptions in our business and restrictions on our activities during the pendency of the merger; fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the impact of the current global memory chip shortage; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
For more information: Silicon Labs Investor Relations, [email protected]
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 3,
October 4,
October 3,
October 4,
Revenues
$ 250,892
$ 205,999
$ 692,581
$ 576,558
Cost of revenues
98,314
86,980
272,331
251,653
Gross profit
152,578
119,019
420,250
324,905
Operating expenses:
Research and development
93,174
87,685
276,784
263,725
Selling, general and administrative
51,453
43,676
163,263
128,469
Operating expenses
144,627
131,361
440,047
392,194
Operating income (loss)
7,951
(12,342)
(19,797)
(67,289)
Other income (expense):
Interest income and other, net
3,185
3,046
9,300
10,672
Interest expense
(226)
(226)
(709)
(761)
Income (loss) before income taxes
10,910
(9,522)
(11,206)
(57,378)
Provision for income taxes
2,059
414
6,432
4,845
Net income (loss)
$ 8,851
$ (9,936)
$ (17,638)
$ (62,223)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.27
$ (0.30)
$ (0.53)
$ (1.91)
Diluted
$ 0.26
$ (0.30)
$ (0.53)
$ (1.91)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
33,376
32,835
33,182
32,656
Diluted
33,752
32,835
33,182
32,656
Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.
The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
October 3, 2026
Non-GAAP Income Statement Items
GAAP
Measure
GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
Stock
Compensation
Expense
Intangible
Amortization
Merger-
Non-
Measure
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
Revenues
$ 250,892
Gross profit
152,578
60.8 %
$ 459
$ -
$ -
$153,037
61.0 %
Research and development
93,174
37.1 %
11,996
2,295
3,623
75,260
30.0 %
Selling, general and administrative
51,453
20.5 %
10,594
-
3,281
37,578
15.0 %
Operating expenses
144,627
57.6 %
22,590
2,295
6,904
112,838
45.0 %
Operating income
7,951
3.2 %
23,049
2,295
6,904
40,199
16.0 %
Three Months Ended
October 3, 2026
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
GAAP
Measure
Stock
Compensation
Expense*
Intangible
Asset
Amortization*
Merger-
Income
Tax
Adjustments**
Non-
GAAP
Measure
Net income (loss)
$ 8,851
$ 23,049
$ 2,295
$ 6,904
$ (5,710)
$ 35,389
Diluted shares outstanding
33,752
33,752
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.26
$ 1.05
* Represents pre-tax amounts
** Represents the application of an 18% non-GAAP tax rate
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
October 3,
January 3,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 423,013
$ 364,222
Short-term investments
16,828
79,400
Accounts receivable, net
79,966
64,513
Inventories
133,391
95,566
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
71,421
70,316
Total current assets
724,619
674,017
Property and equipment, net
131,687
128,643
Goodwill
376,389
376,389
Other intangible assets, net
16,246
23,130
Other assets, net
87,213
67,138
Total assets
$ 1,336,154
$ 1,269,317
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 68,860
$ 50,717
Deferred revenue and returns liability
9,804
5,359
Other current liabilities
78,841
87,711
Total current liabilities
157,505
143,787
Other non-current liabilities
53,267
31,112
Total liabilities
210,772
174,899
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
-
-
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 33,384 and 32,955
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
206,203
157,402
Retained earnings
919,176
936,814
Accumulated other comprehensive income
-
199
Total stockholders' equity
1,125,382
1,094,418
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,336,154
$ 1,269,317
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
October 3,
October 4,
Operating Activities
Net loss
$ (17,638)
$ (62,223)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
18,154
18,769
Amortization of other intangible assets
6,884
11,074
Stock-based compensation expense
69,754
59,645
Deferred income taxes
2,164
2,026
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(15,453)
(12,829)
Inventories
(37,828)
23,316
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(35,213)
9,080
Accounts payable
18,373
11,141
Other current liabilities and income taxes
3,271
29,901
Deferred revenue and returns liability
4,445
5,374
Other non-current liabilities
20,285
(7,916)
Net cash provided by operating activities
37,198
87,358
Investing Activities
Purchases of marketable securities
-
(34,790)
Sales of marketable securities
-
15,332
Maturities of marketable securities
62,309
22,598
Purchases of property and equipment
(28,472)
(19,942)
Proceeds from capital-related government incentives
8,705
-
Purchase of other investment
-
(4,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
42,542
(20,802)
Financing Activities
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
(28,710)
(14,907)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
7,761
8,147
Net cash used in financing activities
(20,949)
(6,760)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
58,791
59,796
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
364,222
281,607
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 423,013
$ 341,403
SOURCE Silicon Labs