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WKN: 935345 | ISIN: US8269191024 | Ticker-Symbol: LA5
Stuttgart
11.11.26 | 11:01
198,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICON LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILICON LABORATORIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
197,00204,0011:18
196,00200,0011:09
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 22:01 Uhr
40 Leser
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Silicon Labs Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers $251 million in revenue and strong earnings growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended October 3, 2026.

"We delivered strong third-quarter results, with revenue up 10% sequentially, underpinned by broad-based growth across many end applications and another record quarter for medical revenue as known customer ramps continued," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Earnings significantly outpaced revenue growth, a result of strong operational execution by the team. Looking ahead, our current backlog and design-win ramps position us for continued revenue growth and meaningful earnings expansion."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $251 million, up 22% year-over-year
  • Industrial & Commercial revenue was $141 million, up 20% year-over-year
  • Home & Life revenue was $110 million, up 24% year-over-year
  • Bookings imply a healthy demand environment, while distributor inventory declined further to a multi-year low and end customer inventory was near record lows during the quarter
  • Medical revenue reached a new quarterly record, increasing 48% sequentially and more than 300% year-over-year
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.26, compared with a loss of $0.30 in the year-ago quarter
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.05, up 228% over the comparable period last year

Results on a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin was 60.8%
  • GAAP operating expenses were $145 million
  • GAAP operating income was $8 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.26

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related costs, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.0%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $113 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $40 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.05

Due to the announced pending acquisition of Silicon Labs by Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs has suspended providing forward-looking guidance.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Silicon Labs' current expectations, which are based on its current views and assumptions. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although the absence of such words does not necessarily mean a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, Silicon Labs' expectations regarding its near- and long-term strength and continued revenue growth and earnings expansion and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations that are expressed or implied herein. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: our ability to complete the merger with Texas Instruments within the time frame expected, or at all, as well as potential disruptions in our business and restrictions on our activities during the pendency of the merger; fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the impact of the current global memory chip shortage; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information: Silicon Labs Investor Relations, [email protected]

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


October 3,
2026


October 4,
2025


October 3,
2026


October 4,
2025

Revenues

$ 250,892


$ 205,999


$ 692,581


$ 576,558

Cost of revenues

98,314


86,980


272,331


251,653

Gross profit

152,578


119,019


420,250


324,905

Operating expenses:








Research and development

93,174


87,685


276,784


263,725

Selling, general and administrative

51,453


43,676


163,263


128,469

Operating expenses

144,627


131,361


440,047


392,194

Operating income (loss)

7,951


(12,342)


(19,797)


(67,289)

Other income (expense):








Interest income and other, net

3,185


3,046


9,300


10,672

Interest expense

(226)


(226)


(709)


(761)

Income (loss) before income taxes

10,910


(9,522)


(11,206)


(57,378)

Provision for income taxes

2,059


414


6,432


4,845

Net income (loss)

$ 8,851


$ (9,936)


$ (17,638)


$ (62,223)









Earnings (loss) per share:








Basic

$ 0.27


$ (0.30)


$ (0.53)


$ (1.91)

Diluted

$ 0.26


$ (0.30)


$ (0.53)


$ (1.91)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

33,376


32,835


33,182


32,656

Diluted

33,752


32,835


33,182


32,656

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)






Three Months Ended

October 3, 2026

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items


GAAP

Measure


GAAP

Percent of

Revenue


Stock

Compensation

Expense


Intangible
Asset

Amortization


Merger-
Related Costs


Non-
GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Percent of

Revenue

Revenues


$ 250,892




























Gross profit


152,578


60.8 %


$ 459


$ -


$ -


$153,037


61.0 %
















Research and development


93,174


37.1 %


11,996


2,295


3,623


75,260


30.0 %
















Selling, general and administrative


51,453


20.5 %


10,594


-


3,281


37,578


15.0 %
















Operating expenses


144,627


57.6 %


22,590


2,295


6,904


112,838


45.0 %
















Operating income


7,951


3.2 %


23,049


2,295


6,904


40,199


16.0 %



Three Months Ended

October 3, 2026

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share


GAAP

Measure


Stock

Compensation

Expense*


Intangible

Asset

Amortization*


Merger-
Related Costs*


Income

Tax

Adjustments**


Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income (loss)


$ 8,851


$ 23,049


$ 2,295


$ 6,904


$ (5,710)


$ 35,389





















Diluted shares outstanding


33,752




33,752














Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.26










$ 1.05

* Represents pre-tax amounts

** Represents the application of an 18% non-GAAP tax rate

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






October 3,
2026


January 3,
2026

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 423,013


$ 364,222

Short-term investments

16,828


79,400

Accounts receivable, net

79,966


64,513

Inventories

133,391


95,566

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

71,421


70,316

Total current assets

724,619


674,017

Property and equipment, net

131,687


128,643

Goodwill

376,389


376,389

Other intangible assets, net

16,246


23,130

Other assets, net

87,213


67,138

Total assets

$ 1,336,154


$ 1,269,317

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 68,860


$ 50,717

Deferred revenue and returns liability

9,804


5,359

Other current liabilities

78,841


87,711

Total current liabilities

157,505


143,787

Other non-current liabilities

53,267


31,112

Total liabilities

210,772


174,899

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

-


-

Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 33,384 and 32,955
shares issued and outstanding at October 3, 2026 and January 3, 2026, respectively

3


3

Additional paid-in capital

206,203


157,402

Retained earnings

919,176


936,814

Accumulated other comprehensive income

-


199

Total stockholders' equity

1,125,382


1,094,418

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,336,154


$ 1,269,317

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended


October 3,
2026


October 4,
2025

Operating Activities




Net loss

$ (17,638)


$ (62,223)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation of property and equipment

18,154


18,769

Amortization of other intangible assets

6,884


11,074

Stock-based compensation expense

69,754


59,645

Deferred income taxes

2,164


2,026

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(15,453)


(12,829)

Inventories

(37,828)


23,316

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(35,213)


9,080

Accounts payable

18,373


11,141

Other current liabilities and income taxes

3,271


29,901

Deferred revenue and returns liability

4,445


5,374

Other non-current liabilities

20,285


(7,916)

Net cash provided by operating activities

37,198


87,358





Investing Activities




Purchases of marketable securities

-


(34,790)

Sales of marketable securities

-


15,332

Maturities of marketable securities

62,309


22,598

Purchases of property and equipment

(28,472)


(19,942)

Proceeds from capital-related government incentives

8,705


-

Purchase of other investment

-


(4,000)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

42,542


(20,802)





Financing Activities




Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(28,710)


(14,907)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

7,761


8,147

Net cash used in financing activities

(20,949)


(6,760)





Increase in cash and cash equivalents

58,791


59,796

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

364,222


281,607

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 423,013


$ 341,403

SOURCE Silicon Labs

© 2026 PR Newswire
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