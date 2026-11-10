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WKN: A2N64R | ISIN: US76118Y1047 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RT
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 20:55
18,000 Euro
+2,86 % +0,500
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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16,80017,10011:20
16,80017,10011:02
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Resideo Technologies, Inc.: Resideo Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Updates 2026 Outlook

  • Total revenue of $727 million, up 3% year-over-year, and revenue excluding OEM Security up 6% year-over-year
  • Gross margin of 40.4%, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin expansion
  • GAAP income from continuing operations, net of taxes, of $31 million, down 66% compared to $90 million in third quarter of 2025; Standalone Adjusted EBITDA (1)of $154 million, up 5% year-over-year
  • GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.14, down 71% year-over-year; Standalone Adjusted diluted EPS (1)of $0.52, up 8% year-over-year
  • Repaid $1.1 billion of gross debt; total gross debt of $2.1 billion at end of third quarter

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global developer and manufacturer of critical control and sensing solutions for residential markets, today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2026.

Management Remarks

"Resideo delivered top and bottom line third quarter results that were near the high end of our outlook ranges in our first quarter following the separation of ADI, underscoring our team's continued strong execution. We achieved 3% revenue growth year-over-year across all sales channels and 6% growth year-over-year excluding OEM Security, driven by customer demand for our differentiated, non-discretionary products. We also reduced our debt by $1.1 billion, using the $900 million dividend received from ADI and $200 million of cash on hand," said Tom Surran, Resideo's President and CEO.

"We remain focused on creating value for our customers with our differentiated products and services. That includes new AI-powered capabilities on our next-generation FORTIQ software platform, which delivers actionable intelligence that enhances customer productivity and optimizes the end-user's experience. We are executing on our strategic priorities with discipline and consistency, creating positive momentum in a soft housing market and a dynamic macro environment."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $727 million was up 3% compared to $703 million in the third quarter of 2025, and includes an unfavorable impact of approximately 50 basis points from foreign currency exchange. Total revenue was near the high-end of the provided outlook range for the third quarter of 2026.

Revenue excluding OEM Security of $694 million, was up 6% compared to $653 million in the third quarter of 2025, and grew year-over-year across all of our sales channels and product categories due to volume, driven by customer demand for our products, and pricing. OEM Security revenue of $33 million was down 34% compared to $50 million in the third quarter of 2025, and declined as expected due to reduced volumes from a large OEM Security customer.

Gross margin of 40.4%, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin expansion. Gains from price increases, operational efficiencies, and tariff refunds were partially offset by unfavorable product sales mix and inflationary input costs.

Research and development expenses increased $4 million from the third quarter of 2025 driven by investments in new product launches to drive future growth. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $24 million from the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by $30 million of non-recurring business separation expenses associated with the ADI Spin-Off. Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment expenses increased $17 million from the third quarter of 2025 due to continued manufacturing operations optimization and higher debt extinguishment charges.

GAAP income from continuing operations, net of taxes, of $31 million was down 66% compared to $90 million in the third quarter 2025. Standalone Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $154 million was up 5% compared to $146 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to higher gross profit dollars and controlled growth in operating expenses. Standalone Adjusted EBITDA was near the high-end of the provided outlook range for the third quarter of 2026.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $33 million in the third quarter 2026 compared to net cash used by operating activities of continuing operations of $1.59 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in cash provided by operations was primarily due to the $1.59 billion payment made in the third quarter of 2025 to Honeywell to terminate the Indemnification Agreement.

In connection with the ADI Spin-Off, Resideo received a $900 million cash dividend from ADI as partial consideration for the assets transferred in the ADI Spin-Off. We used this dividend, along with $200 million of cash on hand to repay $1.1 billion of gross debt during the third quarter. We also made a $20 million payment to ADI as part of the post-separation adjustment mechanism to true up cash. At October 3, 2026, Resideo had cash and cash equivalents of $229 million and total outstanding gross debt of $2.1 billion.

In connection with the completion of the ADI Spin-Off, Resideo's outstanding Series A Cumulative Convertible Participating Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock") was reduced by 150,000 shares, leaving 350,000 shares outstanding, with a proportional adjustment to the conversion price and an ongoing smaller quarterly dividend payable on Resideo's Preferred Stock.

ADI Spin-Off and Discontinued Operations

On August 3, 2026, Resideo completed the separation of its former ADI Global Distribution segment by distributing to Resideo common shareholders on a pro rata basis all of the issued and outstanding common stock of ADI Global Distribution Inc., the entity incorporated to hold the ADI business (the "ADI Spin-Off"). As a result of the ADI Spin-Off, we present the historical results of the ADI business as discontinued operations in our financial statements.

Outlook

The following table summarizes Resideo's fourth quarter 2026 and updated full year 2026 outlook:

($ in millions, except per share data)

Q4 2026

2026

Revenue

$710 - $730

$2,927 - $2,947

Standalone Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$145 - $155

$614 - $624

Standalone Adjusted Earnings Per Share (1)

$0.42 - $0.48

$1.92 - $1.98

Full Year Cash Provided by Operating Activities


At least $165

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Resideo will hold a conference call with investors on November 10, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at https://investor.resideo.com, where the webcast link and related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Resideo

Resideo is a global building technologies company that is a leading developer and manufacturer of critical control and sensing solutions for residential markets. The company serves professional installers and integrators across diverse product categories, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls, combustion, life safety, security, and water. Its comfort and protection solutions can be found in more than 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions of new devices sold annually. More information about Resideo and its trusted brands, including BRK, First Alert, and Honeywell Home, is available at resideo.com.

(1)

This press release includes certain Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and other supplemental financial measures we denote as "Standalone" measures, including Standalone Adjusted EBITDA, Standalone Adjusted Net Income and Standalone Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are presented as if the ADI Spin-Off had occurred and Resideo was operating as a separate, independent company for all periods presented. See the section herein titled "Use of Non-GAAP and Standalone Supplemental Financial Measures" for more information.



Contacts:






Investors:


Media:

Christopher T. Lee


Kevin Hunt

Global Head of Strategic Finance


Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]


[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related conference call contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our fourth quarter 2026 and full year 2026 outlook, our capital allocation and deleveraging plans, the expected benefits of the ADI Spin-Off, operational efficiency improvement, and the development, launch and adoption of new products and capabilities. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results or performance of Resideo Technologies, Inc. ("Resideo" or the "Company") to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to achieve our outlook regarding the fourth quarter 2026 and full year 2026; the ability of Resideo to drive increased customer value and financial returns and enhance strategic and operational capabilities, including through our product offerings, services, ability to compete, and manage any expected OEM Security impacts; risks and uncertainties relating to tariffs that have been or may be imposed by the United States and other governments including the timing, amount and recoverability of tariff refunds or claims in relation to refunds; risks related to our ability to achieve some or all of the expected benefits of the ADI Spin-Off, our dependence on transition services, the commercial product purchase agreement and other arrangements with ADI, our dependence on a select group of large customers, and changes to our capital structure, leverage and liquidity resulting from the ADI Spin-Off; our ability to repay outstanding debt obligations on the timing we anticipate or at all; macroeconomic conditions, including housing market fluctuations, interest rates, inflation, repair and remodeling and construction activity, costs of raw materials and components, and fuel and shipping costs; our ability to implement pricing actions; seasonal fluctuations and weather conditions affecting demand for our products; ability to successfully execute restructuring and productivity initiatives; and the other risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP and Standalone Supplemental Financial Measures

This press release includes certain "Non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and in accordance with regulations issued thereunder, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS, as well as other supplemental financial measures we denote as "Standalone" measures, including Standalone Adjusted EBITDA, Standalone Adjusted Net Income and Standalone Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are presented as if the ADI Spin-Off had occurred and Resideo was operating as a separate, independent company for all periods presented. Management believes the use of such Non-GAAP and supplemental financial measures assists investors and our management in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such Non-GAAP and supplemental financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Readers should also consider the limitations associated with these Non-GAAP and supplemental financial measures, including the potential lack of comparability of these measures from one company to another.

We have included reconciliations of these Non-GAAP and supplemental financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of this release. A reconciliation of the Non-GAAP and supplemental financial measures included as part of the outlook provided herein is not included in this release due to the number of variables in the projected range as part of such outlook and because we are currently unable to quantify accurately without unreasonable efforts certain amounts that would be required to be included in the U.S. GAAP measure or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation, including the timing and amount of restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs, business separation costs, litigation settlements, and other non-recurring items and the related tax effects. In addition, we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. Amounts presented in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)


(in millions, except par value)

October 3, 2026


December 31, 2025

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 229


$ 537

Accounts receivable, net

507


414

Inventory

393


318

Other current assets

110


116

Current assets of discontinued operations

-


1,973

Total current assets

1,239


3,358





Property, plant and equipment, net

336


340

Goodwill

2,026


2,036

Intangible assets, net

341


347

Other assets

198


257

Non-current assets of discontinued operations

-


2,095

Total assets

$ 4,140


$ 8,433





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 491


$ 414

Accrued liabilities

379


430

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-


911

Total current liabilities

870


1,755





Long-term debt

2,074


3,167

Non-current obligations payable under the Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement

-


88

Other long-term liabilities

249


257

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

-


249

Total liabilities

3,193


5,516





Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 100 shares authorized, 0.35 shares issued and

outstanding, and $350 liquidation preference at October 3, 2026 and 0.5 shares
issued and outstanding, and $500 liquidation preference at December 31, 2025

337


482

Common stock, $0.001 par value: 700 shares authorized, 161 and 152 shares issued
and outstanding at October 3, 2026, respectively, and 158 and 150 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2025, respectively

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

2,352


2,391

Retained (deficit) earnings

(1,413)


345

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(146)


(157)

Treasury stock at cost

(183)


(144)

Total stockholders' equity

947


2,917

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,140


$ 8,433

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in millions, except per share data)

October 3,
2026


September 27,
2025


October 3,
2026


September 27,
2025

Revenue

$ 727


$ 703


$ 2,217


$ 2,108

Cost of goods sold

433


419


1,325


1,270

Gross profit

294


284


892


838

Operating expenses:








Research and development expenses

37


33


110


91

Selling, general and administrative expenses

159


135


445


403

Intangible asset amortization

6


7


19


21

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs

20


3


43


4

Total operating expenses

222


178


617


519

Operating income

72


106


275


319

Indemnification Agreement expense (1)

-


-


-


972

Other expense (income), net (2)

3


6


(80)


23

Interest expense, net

31


30


97


81

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes

38


70


258


(757)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

7


(20)


88


(22)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes

31


90


170


(735)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(9)


66


(13)


72

Net income (loss)

22


156


157


(663)

Less: preferred stock dividends

7


9


24


26

Less: undistributed income allocated to preferred stockholders

2


16


15


-

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 13


$ 131


$ 118


$ (689)









Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes, available to common
stockholders

$ 22


$ 75


$ 135


$ (753)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes, available to common
stockholders

(9)


56


(17)


64

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 13


$ 131


$ 118


$ (689)









Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes

$ 31


$ 90


$ 170


$ (735)

Less: preferred stock dividends

6


6


18


18

Less: undistributed income allocated to preferred stockholders

3


9


17


-

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes, available to common
stockholders

$ 22


$ 75


$ 135


$ (753)









Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

$ (9)


$ 66


$ (13)


$ 72

Less: preferred stock dividends

1


3


6


8

Less: undistributed (loss) income allocated to preferred stockholders

(1)


7


(2)


-

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes, available to common
stockholders

$ (9)


$ 56


$ (17)


$ 64

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 13


$ 131


$ 118


$ (689)









Earnings (loss) per common share:








Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ 0.14


$ 0.50


$ 0.89


$ (5.05)

Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

(0.06)


0.38


(0.11)


0.43

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders

$ 0.08


$ 0.88


$ 0.78


$ (4.62)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ 0.14


$ 0.49


$ 0.88


$ (5.05)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

(0.06)


0.36


(0.11)


0.43

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders

$ 0.08


$ 0.85


$ 0.77


$ (4.62)









Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

152


149


151


149

Diluted

154


154


154


149



(1)

Represents the expense incurred pursuant to the Indemnification Agreement, which, prior to its termination, we paid our regularly scheduled payments of $70 million during 2025.

(2)

For the nine months ended October 3, 2026, Other expense (income), net, primarily represents the $77 million gain recognized pursuant to the termination of the Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in millions)

October 3,
2026


September 27,
2025


October 3,
2026


September 27,
2025

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:








Net income (loss)

$ 22


$ 156


$ 157


$ (663)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(9)


66


(13)


72

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes

31


90


170


(735)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net
cash from operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

21


21


64


60

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs

20


3


43


4

Stock-based compensation expense

10


10


30


30

Deferred income taxes

-


-


44


(26)

Other, net

1


(11)


-


(2)

Changes in assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable, net

(48)


(18)


(102)


(9)

Inventory

(59)


(7)


(80)


(9)

Other current assets

(3)


1


5


(14)

Accounts payable

71


(1)


75


(30)

Accrued liabilities

(4)


(99)


(53)


(9)

Non-current obligations payable under the Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement

-


-


(88)


-

Non-current obligations payable under the Indemnification Agreement

-


(1,625)


-


(723)

Other non-current, net

(7)


47


3


7

Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations operating activities

33


(1,589)


111


(1,456)

Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued operations operating activities

(32)


18


(107)


20

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1


(1,571)


4


(1,436)

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:








Capital expenditures

(22)


(13)


(62)


(43)

Other investing activities, net

-


-


10


-

Net cash used in continuing operations investing activities

(22)


(13)


(52)


(43)

Net cash used in discontinued operations investing activities

(5)


(15)


(30)


(36)

Net cash used in investing activities

(27)


(28)


(82)


(79)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:








Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

-


1,198


-


1,198

Repayments of long-term debt

(1,100)


-


(1,109)


(3)

Payments of debt facility issuance and modification costs

-


(1)


-


(23)

Acquisition of treasury stock to cover stock award tax withholding

(6)


(7)


(39)


-

Preferred stock dividend payments

(8)


(6)


(20)


(18)

Cash dividend received from ADI in connection with the ADI Spin-Off

900


-


900


-

Cash paid to ADI in connection with the ADI Spin-Off

(20)


-


(20)


-

Other financing activities, net

1


11


3


13

Net cash (used in) provided by continuing operations financing activities

(233)


1,195


(285)


1,167

Net cash used in discontinued operations financing activities

(454)


(3)


(60)


(8)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(687)


1,192


(345)


1,159

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash

(6)


(1)


(9)


9

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(719)


(408)


(432)


(347)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

949


754


662


693

Less: cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations

-


93


-


93

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of
period

$ 230


$ 253


$ 230


$ 253

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in millions, except per share data)

October 3,
2026


September 27,
2025


October 3,
2026


September 27,
2025

GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 31


$ 90


$ 170


$ (735)

Less: preferred stock dividends

6


6


18


18

Less: undistributed income allocated to preferred stockholders

3


9


17


-

GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operationsavailable to
common stockholders

$ 22


$ 75


$ 135


$ (753)









Indemnification Agreement expense (1)

-


-


-


972

One-time tax impact of Indemnification Agreement

-


(34)


-


(78)

Termination of the Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement (2)

-


-


(33)


-

Intangible asset amortization

6


7


19


21

Business separation costs

30


-


30


-

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs

20


3


43


4

Stock-based compensation expense

10


10


30


30

Litigation settlement

-


-


18


-

Undistributed income allocated to preferred stockholders

3


9


17


-

Other (3)

4


6


(1)


24

Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (4)

(15)


(7)


(32)


(20)

Adjusted Net income

$ 80


$ 69


$ 226


$ 200

Non-recurring standalone adjustments, net of taxes (5)

-


5


5


14

Standalone Adjusted Net Income From Continuing Operations

$ 80


$ 74


$ 231


$ 214










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


October 3,
2026


September 27,
2025


October 3,
2026


September 27,
2025

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to common
shareholders per diluted common share

$ 0.14


$ 0.49


$ 0.88


$ (4.99)

Indemnification Agreement expense (1)

-


-


-


6.44

One-time tax impact of Indemnification Agreement

-


(0.22)


-


(0.52)

Termination of the Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement (2)

-


-


(0.21)


-

Intangible asset amortization

0.04


0.05


0.12


0.14

Business separation costs

0.19


-


0.19


-

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs

0.13


0.02


0.28


0.03

Stock-based compensation expense

0.06


0.06


0.19


0.20

Litigation settlement

-


-


0.12


-

Undistributed income allocated to preferred stockholders

0.02


0.06


0.11


-

Other (3)

0.03


0.04


(0.01)


0.16

Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (4)

(0.09)


(0.05)


(0.21)


(0.13)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.52


$ 0.45


$ 1.46


$ 1.33

Non-recurring standalone adjustments, net of taxes(5)

-


0.03


0.04


0.09

Standalone Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.52


$ 0.48


$ 1.50


$ 1.42



(1)

Refer to the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations herein.

(2)

We recognized a gain of $77 million in Other income and derecognized $44 million of deferred tax assets that were no longer realizable to Income tax expense in connection with the termination of the Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement.

(3)

Other includes net periodic pension benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transaction loss (income), gain on sale of assets and miscellaneous other non-recurring, non-operating income and loss.

(4)

We calculate the tax effect of relevant non-GAAP adjustments by applying a flat statutory tax rate of 25% for all non-deductible and taxable adjustments.

(5)

Reflects methodology differences between continuing operations basis of accounting and Standalone results (e.g., executive compensation for certain executives who transferred to ADI as part of the separation or retired from Resideo is wholly retained in continuing operations). Standalone results are intended to present historical results as if the ADI Spin-Off had occurred and Resideo was operating as a separate, independent company for all periods presented.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

GAAP NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(in millions)

October 3,
2026


September 27,
2025


October 3,
2026


September 27,
2025

Revenue

$ 727


$ 703


$ 2,217


$ 2,108









GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 31


$ 90


$ 170


$ (735)

GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations as a
% of revenue

4.3 %


12.8 %


7.7 %


(34.9) %

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

7


(20)


88


(22)

GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations
before taxes

38


70


258


(757)

Indemnification Agreement expense (1)

-


-


-


972

Termination of Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement (2)

-


-


(77)


-

Interest expense, net

31


30


97


81

Depreciation and amortization

21


21


64


60

Business separation costs

30


-


30


-

Stock-based compensation expense

10


10


30


30

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs

20


3


43


4

Litigation settlement

-


-


18


-

Other (3)

4


6


(1)


24

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 154


$ 140


$ 462


$ 414

Non-recurring standalone adjustments (4)

-


6


7


19

Standalone Adjusted EBITDA

$ 154


$ 146


$ 469


$ 433

Standalone Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue

21.2 %


20.8 %


21.2 %


20.5 %



(1)

Refer to the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations herein.

(2)

We recognized a gain of $77 million in Other income and derecognized $44 million of deferred tax assets that were no longer realizable to Income tax expense in connection with the termination of the Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement.

(3)

Other includes net periodic pension benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transaction loss (income), gain on sale of assets and miscellaneous other non-recurring, non-operating income and loss.

(4)

Reflects methodology differences between continuing operations basis of accounting and Standalone results (e.g., executive compensation for certain executives who transferred to ADI as part of the separation or retired from Resideo is wholly retained in continuing operations). Standalone results are intended to present historical results as if the ADI Spin-Off had occurred and Resideo was operating as a separate, independent company for all periods presented.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months Ended July 4, 2026

(UNAUDITED)




For the Three Months Ended July 4, 2026



Resideo


ADI
Discontinued
Operations


Resideo
Continuing
Operations

(in millions)







Revenue


$ 1,981


$ 1,243


$ 738

Cost of goods sold


1,386


951


435

Gross profit


595


292


303

Operating expenses:







Research and development expenses


48


12


36

Selling, general and administrative expenses


332


196


136

Intangible asset amortization


31


25


6

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs


22


5


17

Business separation costs


31


31


-

Total operating expenses


464


269


195

Income from operations


131


23


108

Other expense (income), net


(81)


2


(83)

Interest expense, net


46


13


33

Net income before taxes


166


8


158

Provision for income taxes


69


7


62

Net income


97


1


96

Less: preferred stock dividends


8


2


6

Less: undistributed income allocated to preferred
stockholders


10


-


10

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders


$ 79


$ (1)


$ 80

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months Ended April 4, 2026

(UNAUDITED)




For the Three Months Ended April 4, 2026



Resideo


ADI
Discontinued
Operations


Resideo
Continuing
Operations

(in millions)







Revenue


$ 1,912


$ 1,160


$ 752

Cost of goods sold


1,361


904


457

Gross profit


551


256


295

Operating expenses:







Research and development expenses


48


11


37

Selling, general and administrative expenses


340


190


150

Intangible asset amortization


31


24


7

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs


6


-


6

Business separation costs


24


24


-

Total operating expenses


449


249


200

Income from operations


102


7


95

Interest expense, net


47


14


33

Net income (loss) before taxes


55


(7)


62

Provision (benefit) for income taxes


17


(2)


19

Net income (loss)


38


(5)


43

Less: preferred stock dividends


9


3


6

Less: undistributed income allocated to preferred
stockholders


3


(1)


4

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders


$ 26


$ (7)


$ 33

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

(UNAUDITED)




For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



Resideo


ADI
Discontinued
Operations


Resideo
Continuing
Operations

(in millions)







Revenue


$ 1,895


$ 1,145


$ 750

Cost of goods sold


1,335


877


458

Gross profit


560


268


292

Operating expenses:







Research and development expenses


47


10


37

Selling, general and administrative expenses


321


183


138

Intangible asset amortization


31


25


6

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs


7


3


4

Business separation costs


14


14


-

Total operating expenses


420


235


185

Income from operations


140


33


107

Other income, net


(65)


(2)


(63)

Interest expense, net


49


16


33

Net income before taxes


156


19


137

Provision (benefit) for income taxes


20


(22)


42

Net income


136


41


95

Less: preferred stock dividends


9


3


6

Less: undistributed income allocated to preferred
stockholders


14


4


10

Net income available to common stockholders


$ 113


$ 34


$ 79

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 27, 2025

(UNAUDITED)




For the Three Months Ended September 27, 2025



Resideo


ADI
Discontinued
Operations


Resideo
Continuing
Operations

(in millions)







Revenue


$ 1,864


$ 1,161


$ 703

Cost of goods sold


1,308


889


419

Gross profit


556


272


284

Operating expenses:







Research and development expenses


44


11


33

Selling, general and administrative expenses


320


185


135

Intangible asset amortization


31


24


7

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs


3


-


3

Business separation costs


4


4


-

Total operating expenses


402


224


178

Income from operations


154


48


106

Other expense, net


7


1


6

Interest expense, net


37


7


30

Net income before taxes


110


40


70

Provision (benefit) for income taxes


(46)


(26)


(20)

Net income


156


66


90

Less: preferred stock dividends


9


3


6

Less: undistributed income allocated to preferred
stockholders


16


7


9

Net income available to common stockholders


$ 131


$ 56


$ 75

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 28, 2025

(UNAUDITED)




For the Three Months Ended June 28, 2025



Resideo


ADI
Discontinued
Operations


Resideo
Continuing
Operations

(in millions)







Revenue


$ 1,943


$ 1,233


$ 710

Cost of goods sold


1,374


949


425

Gross profit


569


284


285

Operating expenses:







Research and development expenses


41


9


32

Selling, general and administrative expenses


319


183


136

Intangible asset amortization


30


23


7

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs


2


1


1

Total operating expenses


392


216


176

Income from operations


177


68


109

Indemnification Agreement expense


882


-


882

Other expense (income), net


9


(2)


11

Interest expense, net


24


(1)


25

Net income (loss) before taxes


(738)


71


(809)

Provision for income taxes


87


83


4

Net loss


(825)


(12)


(813)

Less: preferred stock dividends


8


2


6

Net loss available to common stockholders


$ (833)


$ (14)


$ (819)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 29, 2025

(UNAUDITED)




For the Three Months Ended March 29, 2025



Resideo


ADI
Discontinued
Operations


Resideo
Continuing
Operations

(in millions)







Revenue


$ 1,770


$ 1,075


$ 695

Cost of goods sold


1,259


833


426

Gross profit


511


242


269

Operating expenses:







Research and development expenses


35


9


26

Selling, general and administrative expenses


306


174


132

Intangible asset amortization


30


23


7

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs


4


4


-

Total operating expenses


375


210


165

Income from operations


136


32


104

Indemnification Agreement expense


90


-


90

Other expense, net


6


-


6

Interest expense, net


25


(1)


26

Net income (loss) before taxes


15


33


(18)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes


9


15


(6)

Net income (loss)


6


18


(12)

Less: preferred stock dividends


9


3


6

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders


$ (3)


$ 15


$ (18)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended

(in millions)

March 29, 2025

June 28, 2025

September 27, 2025

December 31, 2025

April 4, 2026

July 4, 2026

October 3, 2026

Net Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (12)

$ (813)

$ 90

$ 95

$ 43

$ 96

$ 31

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(6)

4

(20)

42

19

62

7

Interest expense, net

26

25

30

33

33

33

31

Depreciation and amortization

19

20

21

20

22

21

21

Stock-based compensation expense

11

9

10

10

10

10

10

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs

-

1

3

4

6

17

20

Business separation costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

30

Litigation Settlement

-

-

-

-

18

-

-

Indemnification Agreement expense

90

882

-

-

-

-

-

Termination of Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement

-

-

-

-

-

(77)

-

Gain on sale of business

-

-

-

(52)

-

-

-

Other (1)

6

12

6

(10)

1

(6)

4

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 134

$ 140

$ 140

$ 142

$ 152

$ 156

$ 154

Non-recurring standalone adjustments (2)

5

8

6

6

6

1

-

Standalone Adjusted EBITDA

$ 139

$ 148

$ 146

$ 148

$ 158

$ 157

$ 154



(1)

Other includes net periodic pension benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transaction loss (income), gain on sale of assets and miscellaneous other non-recurring, non-operating income and loss.

(2)

Reflects methodology differences between continuing operations basis of accounting and Standalone results (e.g., executive compensation for certain executives who transferred to ADI as part of the separation or retired from Resideo is wholly retained in continuing operations). Standalone results are intended to present historical results as if the ADI Spin-Off had occurred and Resideo was operating as a separate, independent company for all periods presented.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended

(in millions)

March 29, 2025

June 28, 2025

September 27, 2025

December 31, 2025

April 4, 2026

July 4, 2026

October 3, 2026

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to
common stockholders

$ (18)

$ (819)

$ 75

$ 79

$ 33

$ 80

$ 22

Intangible asset amortization

7

7

7

6

7

6

6

Stock-based compensation expense

11

9

10

10

10

10

10

Restructuring, impairment and extinguishment costs

-

1

3

4

6

17

20

Business separation costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

30

Litigation Settlement

-

-

-

-

18

-

-

Indemnification Agreement expense

90

882

-

-

-

-

-

Tax impact of terminating the IRA

-

(44)

(34)

6

-

-

-

Termination of Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement

-

-

-

-

-

(77)

-

Tax impact of terminating the Honeywell Tax Matters Agreement

-

-

-

-

-

44

-

Gain on sale of business

-

-

-

(52)

-

-

-

Tax impact of sale of business

-

-

-

14

-

-

-

Undistributed income allocated to preferred stockholders

-

-

9

10

4

10

3

Other (1)

6

12

6

(10)

1

(6)

4

Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments

(6)

(7)

(7)

(3)

(11)

(7)

(15)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 90

$ 41

$ 69

$ 64

$ 68

$ 77

$ 80

Non-recurring standalone adjustments, net of taxes (2)

4

6

5

5

5

1

-

Standalone Adjusted Net Income

$ 94

$ 47

$ 74

$ 69

$ 73

$ 78

$ 80

Diluted shares (in millions)

148

151

154

155

155

154

154

Standalone Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.64

$ 0.31

$ 0.48

$ 0.45

$ 0.47

$ 0.51

$ 0.52



(1)

Other includes net periodic benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transaction loss (income), gain on sale of assets and miscellaneous other non-recurring, non-operating income and loss.

(2)

Reflects methodology differences between continuing operations basis of accounting and Standalone results (e.g., executive compensation for certain executives who transferred to ADI as part of the separation or retired from Resideo is wholly retained in continuing operations). Standalone results are intended to present historical results as if the ADI Spin-Off had occurred and Resideo was operating as a separate, independent company for all periods presented.

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

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