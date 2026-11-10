Azenta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal 2026, Ended September 30, 2026.

Q4'26 reported revenue growth of 5% year over year and 2% on an organic basis

FY'26 reported revenue growth of 5% year over year and 2% on an organic basis

FY'27 reported revenue expected to range from $648 to $660 million

FY'27 organic revenue growth expected to range between 3% to 5% year over year

FY'27 adjusted EBITDA margin expected to expand approximately 200 to 250 basis points year over year

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026.

B Medical Systems is reported as discontinued operations, with its historical results reflected in total diluted EPS. The Company completed the sale of the business on July 1, 2026, and received full repayment of the $35 million vendor loan, together with accrued interest, on September 3, 2026.





Quarter Ended

Year Ended Dollars in millions, except per share data

September

30,

September

30,





September

30,

September

30,







2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 167

$ 159

5 %

$ 622

$ 594

5 % Organic growth









2 %









2 % Sample Management Solutions

$ 94

$ 86

9 %

$ 344

$ 325

6 % Multiomics

$ 73

$ 73

0 %

$ 277

$ 269

3 %

























Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.14

$ 1.12

(88) %

$ (3.50)

$ 0.53

NM Diluted EPS Total

$ 0.16

$ 1.11

(86) %

$ (3.70)

$ (1.22)

NM Net Income (Loss) - Continuing Operations

$ 6

$ 52

(89) %

$ (158)

$ 24

NM

























Adjusted Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.28

$ 0.21

33 %

$ 0.48

$ 0.51

(6) % Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

$ 19

$ 21

(7) %

$ 58

$ 66

(12) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations

11.6 %

13.0 %





9.4 %

11.2 %





Management Comments

"We closed fiscal 2026 with improving momentum, delivering stronger performance in the second half of the year. Our businesses have strong market positions and differentiated capabilities, and we are seeing progress from our efforts to improve commercial execution and operating efficiency," said Dr. Martin Madaus, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also took several actions to streamline our cost structure while advancing the strategic objective to turn Multiomics into a growth engine for Azenta."

Dr. Madaus continued, "Fiscal 2027 is about consistent execution and accelerating performance. We are focused on driving organic growth, expanding profitability and cash generation, and executing on our strategic initiatives."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $167 ?million, up 5% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes a nominal impact from foreign exchange and a 3-percentage point impact from the acquisition of UK Biocentre Limited, was up 2% year over year, reflecting organic growth in Sample Management Solutions, partially offset by an organic revenue decline in Multiomics.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $94 million, up 9% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange and the contribution from the acquisition of UK Biocentre Limited, was up 4%, mainly driven by higher revenue in Sample Repository Services and Consumables and Instruments, partially offset by lower revenue in Automated Stores.

Multiomics revenue was $73 million, flat year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact?from foreign exchange, was down 1% year over year, primarily driven by lower Sanger Sequencing and Next Generation Sequencing revenue, partially offset by growth in Gene Synthesis.



Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating income was $2.5 million. Operating margin was 1.5%, an increase of 30 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 46.0%, an increase of 60 basis points year over year, primarily driven by improved operating leverage, favorable mix and the benefits of ongoing cost initiatives. This improvement was partially offset by unfavorable fixed-cost absorption associated with lower sales volumes in certain areas of the portfolio, as well as quality remediation and rework activities in Automated Stores. Operating expenses in the quarter were $74 million, up 6% year over year, primarily driven by higher research and development expenses, higher selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as higher restructuring charges, partially offset by a reversal of stock-based compensation expense related to our former Chief Executive Officer's unvested awards.

Total other income included $5 million of net interest income, consistent with the prior year period.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.14 compared to $1.12 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was $0.02, compared to ($0.02) a year ago. Total diluted EPS was $0.16, compared to $1.11 a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating income was $11.5 ?million. Adjusted operating margin was 6.9%, an increase of 120 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 47.2%, an increase of ?50 ?basis points year over year, primarily driven by improved operating leverage, favorable mix and the benefits of ongoing cost initiatives. This improvement was partially offset by unfavorable fixed-cost absorption associated with lower sales volumes in certain areas of the portfolio, as well as quality remediation and rework activities in Automated Stores. Adjusted operating expenses in the quarter were $67?million, up 3% year over year, mainly driven by higher research and development expenses, partially offset by a reversal of stock-based compensation expense related to our former Chief Executive Officer's unvested awards.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.4 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.6%, a decrease of 140 basis points year over year.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.28, compared to $0.21 one year ago.

Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $622 ?million, up 5% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes a 1-percentage point impact from foreign exchange and a 2-percentage point impact from the acquisition of UK Biocentre Limited, was up 2% year over year, reflecting higher revenue in Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $344 million, up 6% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange and the contribution from the acquisition of UK Biocentre Limited, was up 2%, mainly driven by higher revenue in Sample Repository Services and Consumables and Instruments, partially offset by lower revenue in Automated Stores and Cryogenic Systems.

Multiomics revenue was $277 million, up 3% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact?from foreign exchange, was up 1% year over year, primarily driven by higher revenue in Next Generation Sequencing and Gene Synthesis, partially offset by lower Sanger Sequencing revenue.



Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating loss was $174.7 million. Operating margin was (28.1%), compared to (4.5%) in fiscal 2025. Gross margin was 44.2%, a decrease of 130 basis points year over year, primarily driven by unfavorable fixed-cost absorption associated with lower sales volumes in certain areas of the portfolio as well as costs related to quality remediation and rework activities in Automated Stores, and an increase in excess and obsolete inventory reserves. These impacts were partially offset by improved operating leverage and the benefits of ongoing cost initiatives. Operating expenses were $450 million, an increase of 51% year over year, primarily driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $149 million. The increase also reflects higher research and development expenses, partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative expenses, including a reversal of stock-based compensation expense related to our former Chief Executive Officer's unvested awards.

Total other income included $18 million of net interest income and $6 million of other income, including $4 million related to the non-cash settlement of a preexisting contractual relationship with UK Biocentre Limited, compared with $19 million and $1 million, respectively, in fiscal 2025.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($3.50) compared to $0.53 in fiscal year 2025. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.20), compared to ($1.75) a year ago. Total diluted EPS was ($3.70), compared to ($1.22) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating income was $9.8?million. Adjusted operating margin was 1.6%, a decrease of 110 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 45.5%, a decrease of 130 basis points year over year, primarily driven by unfavorable fixed-cost absorption associated with lower sales volumes in certain areas of the portfolio as well as costs related to quality remediation and rework activities in Automated Stores, and an increase in excess and obsolete inventory reserves. These impacts were partially offset by improved operating leverage and the benefits of ongoing cost initiatives. Adjusted operating expenses were $273?million, an increase of 4% year over year, driven by higher research and development expenses and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the reversal of stock-based compensation expense related to our former Chief Executive Officer's unvested awards.

Adjusted EBITDA was $58.3 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.4%, a decrease of 180 basis points year over year.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.48, compared to $0.51 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of September 30, 2026

The Company ended fiscal year 2026 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $506 million.

Operating cash flow was $22 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $10 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $12 million. For the full year, operating cash flow was $58 million, capital expenditures were $30 million, and free cash flow was $27 million.

Recent Strategic Investments

Elegen Agreements

On October 28, 2026, the Company entered into a Technology, Equipment and License Agreement and a Master Services and Supply Agreement with Elegen Corp. ("Elegen") to expand the Company's gene synthesis capabilities. Under the agreements, the Company obtained an exclusive, royalty-free license to certain Elegen gene synthesis and cell-free cloning technologies, subject to certain restrictions specified in the agreements, and entered into related equipment, supply and service arrangements. The license has an initial five-year term and requires fixed license payments totaling $23.0 million. The Company has an option, exercisable between 12 and 18 months after execution, to convert the license to an irrevocable, perpetual, exclusive, royalty-free license for $25.0 million, plus any unpaid license fees, subject to the license's terms. Aggregate capital deployment under the agreements is expected to range from approximately $32.0 million to $71.0 million, depending on future equipment purchases and whether the Company exercises the conversion option.

SynPlexity Acquisition

On October 28, 2026, the Company acquired SynPlexity Inc. ("SynPlexity"), a synthetic biology company, for a base purchase price of $15.0 million in cash, of which approximately $2.5 million was held back, subject to customary closing and post-closing adjustments. The purchase agreement also provides for contingent consideration of up to $10.0 million based on the achievement of a specified revenue milestone through September 30, 2029. SynPlexity is a DNA assembly technology company providing products and services centered on large, multiplexed gene libraries for functional screening, drug discovery, therapeutics, and other applications. The acquisition is intended to expand the Company's gene synthesis capabilities within its Multiomics business. Due to the timing of the acquisition, the initial accounting for the business combination is incomplete and certain acquisition-related disclosures are not yet available.

Share Repurchase Program Update

On December 8, 2025, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $250 million of our common stock through December 31, 2028, or the 2025 Repurchase Program. Repurchases under the 2025 Repurchase Program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions (including under an accelerated share repurchase agreement), or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, subject to market and business conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 4.4 million shares of common stock for $118.2 million (excluding fees, commissions, and excise tax) in open market repurchases pursuant to the 2025 Repurchase Program. As of September 30, 2026, $131.8 million remained available for future repurchases under the 2025 Repurchase Program.

First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Total organic revenue growth is expected to range approximately between 3%-4% relative to the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to expand by approximately 100 to 150 basis points relative to the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Full Year Fiscal 2027 Guidance

The Company expects total reported revenue from continuing operations to range approximately between $648 to $660 million for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027.

Total organic revenue growth is expected to range approximately between up 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2026.

Organic revenue for Sample Management Solutions is expected to grow mid-single-digits.

Organic revenue for Multiomics is expected to grow low-single-digits.

The high end of the fiscal 2027 revenue outlook includes the potential contributions from Elegen and SynPlexity. Fiscal 2027 is expected to be primarily a year of integration, scale-up, and commercialization of these capabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 200 to 250 basis points year-over-year, inclusive of the expected dilution of 100 basis points associated with the Elegen agreements and SynPlexity acquisition.

Free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) is expected to improve approximately 25%, relative to fiscal 2026.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items are uncertain and could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP results for the guidance periods. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, stock-based compensation, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 earnings conference call on November 11, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials and supplemental information referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. The supplemental information is being posted at the time of this earnings release, and the presentation materials will be posted ahead of the earnings call. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for convenient on-demand access.

Regulation G - Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including organic revenue, Adjusted gross profit and margin, Adjusted operating income, expenses and margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow. Management believes these measures provide investors with additional insight into the results of the Company's business operations, enhance period-to-period comparability and facilitate comparison with peers. Management uses these measures to evaluate business performance and uses organic revenue (referred to as Core Revenue in the Company's proxy statement), Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in determining compensation under the Company's annual incentive plan. These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with, and are not substitutes for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

These measures are presented on a continuing operations basis, except free cash flow, which is presented on a total company basis inclusive of B Medical Systems. Adjusted diluted EPS does not exclude stock-based compensation; the Company separately presents Adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and descriptions of the adjustments, are included at the end of this release under "Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding, and all percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's actual financial or business results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the facts and assumptions known to management as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's fiscal 2027 guidance and outlook, including revenue, organic revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and free cash flow expectations; expectations regarding the implementation, integration, commercialization and anticipated benefits of the Company's strategic investments, including the Elegen agreements and SynPlexity acquisition; potential future capital deployment under the Elegen agreements, including future equipment purchases and the potential exercise of the license conversion option; expectations regarding the timing, execution and benefits of operational, commercial and organizational transformation initiatives; anticipated productivity improvements, cost actions and margin expansion; expectations regarding demand trends and end-market conditions; and the Company's long-range financial objectives. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its fiscal 2027 outlook; the Company's ability to successfully implement, integrate and commercialize its strategic investments, including the Elegen agreements and SynPlexity acquisition, and realize their anticipated benefits; risks associated with future capital deployment and other obligations under the Elegen agreements; the ability to achieve anticipated revenue, margin, cost and productivity improvements; changes in customer demand, purchasing behavior or funding conditions in the markets the Company serves; macroeconomic, geopolitical or regulatory developments; foreign currency fluctuations; supply chain disruptions; competitive dynamics; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Maria Isabel Cuartas

Manager Investor Relations

[email protected]

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue













Products $ 45,306

$ 48,020

$ 165,291

$ 173,189 Services 121,782

111,172

456,412

420,632 Total revenue 167,088

159,192

621,703

593,821 Cost of revenue













Products 23,961

26,287

95,850

94,894 Services 66,260

60,631

250,889

228,647 Total cost of revenue 90,221

86,918

346,739

323,541 Gross profit 76,867

72,274

274,964

270,280 Operating expenses













Research and development 10,443

8,258

37,918

30,390 Selling, general and administrative 61,860

61,709

257,526

261,563 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets -

-

149,083

- Restructuring charges 2,058

406

5,136

5,171 Total operating expenses 74,361

70,373

449,663

297,124 Operating income (loss) 2,506

1,901

(174,699)

(26,844) Other income (expense)













Interest income, net 4,520

5,019

17,830

18,779 Other income (expense), net 526

(620)

5,863

922 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 7,552

6,300

(151,006)

(7,143) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,678

(45,353)

6,860

(31,601) Income (loss) from continuing operations 5,874

51,653

(157,866)

24,458 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 915

(776)

(9,119)

(80,221) Net income (loss) $ 6,789

$ 50,877

$ (166,985)

$ (55,763) Basic net income (loss) per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.14

$ 1.13

$ (3.50)

$ 0.53 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 0.02

$ (0.02)

$ (0.20)

$ (1.75) Net income (loss) per share $ 0.16

$ 1.11

$ (3.70)

$ (1.22) Diluted net income (loss) per share:













Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.14

$ 1.12

$ (3.50)

$ 0.53 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 0.02

$ (0.02)

$ (0.20)

$ (1.75) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.16

$ 1.11

$ (3.70)

$ (1.22) Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:













Basic 43,264

45,833

45,130

45,743 Diluted 43,465

45,994

45,130

45,896

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30,

2026

2025







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,798

$ 279,783 Short-term marketable securities 138,886

61,137 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($4,111 and $4,649, respectively) 143,418

142,181 Inventories 77,122

74,956 Short-term restricted cash 265

2,359 Refundable income taxes 10,717

9,728 Contract assets 32,971

37,295 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,359

27,365 Current assets held for sale -

73,535 Total current assets 623,536

708,339 Property, plant and equipment, net 175,245

153,954 Long-term marketable securities 169,200

201,585 Long-term deferred tax assets 499

726 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,012

54,048 Goodwill 546,259

702,395 Intangible assets, net 79,998

101,814 Long term income taxes receivable 45,600

45,600 Other assets 9,034

6,115 Noncurrent assets held for sale -

85,006 Total assets $ 1,708,383

$ 2,059,582 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 55,219

$ 37,722 Deferred revenue 40,081

31,569 Derivative liability 25,641

33,420 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs 3,544

4,713 Accrued compensation and benefits 33,396

35,799 Customer deposits 33,566

26,499 Accrued income taxes payable 3,517

9,416 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 38,123

30,268 Current liabilities held for sale -

28,268 Total current liabilities 233,087

237,674 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 15,338

18,245 Long-term operating lease liabilities 51,874

51,244 Other long-term liabilities 10,863

11,142 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale -

14,291 Total liabilities $ 311,162

$ 332,596







Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 55,284,062 shares issued and 41,757,019

shares outstanding at September 30, 2026, 59,320,848 shares issued and 45,858,979 shares outstanding at

September 30, 2025 553

594 Additional paid-in capital 424,268

529,605 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (77,398)

(22,213) Treasury stock, at cost - 13,527,043 shares at September 30, 2026 and 13,461,869 shares at September 30, 2025 (203,173)

(200,956) Retained earnings 1,252,971

1,419,956 Total stockholders' equity 1,397,221

1,726,986 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,708,383

$ 2,059,582

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)



Year Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (166,985)

$ (55,763) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 56,520

61,209 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 149,083

- Non-cash gain from settlement of preexisting contractual relationship (3,716)

- Loss on assets held for sale 9,491

93,118 Property, plant and equipment and other asset write-offs 1,363

3,478 Inventory write-downs 4,015

- Other non-cash adjustments (1,985)

- Stock-based compensation 12,243

20,881 Amortization and accretion on marketable securities (1,424)

(1,578) Deferred income taxes (5,170)

(27,038) Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment 14

711 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 4,423

21,039 Inventories (8,041)

(2,671) Accounts payable 12,662

1,037 Deferred revenue 6,020

641 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs (424)

(435) Accrued compensation and tax withholdings (1,418)

7,427 Long term income taxes receivable -

(45,600) Other assets and liabilities (9,165)

(4,275) Net cash provided by operating activities 57,506

72,181 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (30,079)

(33,857) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (375,684)

(451,409) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 328,609

389,452 Acquisition of UK Biocentre, net of cash acquired (11,150)

- Proceeds from other investment -

2,130 Net investment hedge settlement -

3,223 Proceeds from the sale of B Medical Systems business, net of cash transferred 54,503

- Net cash used in investing activities (33,801)

(90,461) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,204

2,770 Payments of finance leases (748)

(985) Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards (2,669)

- Share repurchases (118,286)

- Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases -

(11,376) Net cash used in financing activities (119,499)

(9,591) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,576)

3,566 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (98,370)

(24,305) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 296,685

320,990 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 198,315

$ 296,685 Supplemental disclosures:





Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 18,118

$ 6,568 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and

accrued expenses $ 9,404

$ 5,546







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets







Year Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations $ 193,798

$ 279,783 Cash included in current assets held for sale -

13,206 Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 265

2,359 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets 4,252

1,337 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash

flows $ 198,315

$ 296,685

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.



Quarter Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Amounts in thousands, except per share data $

per diluted

share

$

per diluted

share

$

per diluted

share Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 5,874

$ 0.14

$ (1,529)

$ (0.03)

$ 51,653

$ 1.12 Adjustments:





















Amortization of completed technology 2,076

0.05

2,082

0.05

2,088

0.05 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,606

0.08

3,616

0.08

3,977

0.09 Transformation costs(1) 804

0.02

272

0.01

634

0.01 Restructuring charges 2,058

0.05

513

0.01

406

0.01 Merger and acquisition costs(3) 363

0.01

2,248

0.05

87

0.00 Non-recurring other adjustments(4) 142

0.00

-

-

-

- Purchase accounting adjustments 117

0.00

154

0.00

-

- Tax adjustments(5) -

-

-

-

(46,960)

(1.02) Tax effect of adjustments (2,753)

(0.06)

(198)

0.00

(2,246)

(0.05) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 12,287

$ 0.28

$ 7,158

$ 0.16

$ 9,639

$ 0.21 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax (2,412)

(0.06)

4,692

0.10

3,901

0.08 Tax rate 19 %

-

13 %

-

17 %

- Stock-based compensation, net of tax (1,954)

(0.04)

4,082

0.09

3,238

0.07 Adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations $ 10,333

$ 0.24

$ 11,240

$ 0.25

$ 12,877

$ 0.28























Shares used in computing adjusted diluted net income per share



43,465





45,286





45,994





Year Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Amounts in thousands, except per share data $

per diluted

share

$

per diluted

share Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (157,866)

$ (3.50)

$ 24,458

$ 0.53 Adjustments:













Amortization of completed technology 8,093

0.18

7,965

0.17 Amortization of other intangible assets 14,336

0.32

16,475

0.36 Transformation costs(1) 2,717

0.06

10,405

0.23 Restructuring charges 5,136

0.11

5,171

0.11 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(2) 149,083

3.30

-

- Merger and acquisition costs(3) 4,799

0.11

2,403

0.05 Non-recurring other adjustments(4) (3,716)

(0.08)

(2,130)

(0.05) Purchase accounting adjustment 271

0.01

-

- Tax adjustments(5) -

-

(39,660)

(0.86) Tax effect of adjustments (1,048)

(0.02)

(1,675)

(0.04) Other adjustments -

-

38

0.00 Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 21,805

$ 0.48

$ 23,450

$ 0.51 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax 12,410

0.27

19,849

0.43 Tax rate 19 %

-

17 %

- Stock-based compensation, net of tax 10,052

0.22

16,475

0.36 Adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations $ 31,857

$ 0.71

$ 39,925

$ 0.87















Shares used in computing adjusted diluted net income per share



45,130





45,896

(1) Transformation costs represent expenses associated with discrete strategic initiatives undertaken to simplify, standardize, streamline, and optimize the Company's operations, processes, and systems. These initiatives are intended to generate long-term operational efficiencies and productivity improvements and do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. Transformation costs primarily include asset write-downs associated with technology changes, inventory write-downs related to restructuring activities, and third-party consulting costs incurred to support process and systems redesign efforts. (2) Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as a result of the Company's quantitative goodwill impairment analysis as of March 31, 2026, including $112.4 million for the Multiomics reporting unit and $36.6 million for the Sample Management Solutions reporting unit. (3) Merger and acquisition costs consist primarily of legal, accounting, valuation, and strategic advisory fees incurred in connection with acquisition and integration activities. (4) The Company recognized $3.9 million non-cash gain from the settlement of the pre-existing contractual relationship with UK Biocentre Limited in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. These are non-recurring and non-operational adjustments. (5) The tax adjustments for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and full year includes a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries that is excluded from non-GAAP results. The full year adjustments also includes a one-time tax expense of $6.4 million driven by a repatriation of historical earnings from China.



Quarter Ended

Year Ended Dollars in thousands September

30, 2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 GAAP net income (loss) $ 6,789

$ 2,456

$ 50,877

$ (166,985)

$ (55,763) Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations 915

3,985

(776)

(9,119)

(80,221) GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations 5,874

(1,529)

51,653

(157,866)

24,458 Adjustments:

















Interest income, net (4,520)

(3,825)

(5,019)

(17,830)

(18,779) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,678

2,375

(45,353)

6,860

(31,601) Depreciation 9,579

7,861

8,338

33,986

32,033 Amortization of completed technology 2,076

2,082

2,088

8,093

7,965 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,606

3,616

3,977

14,336

16,475 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization - Continuing operations $ 18,293

$ 10,580

$ 15,684

$ (112,421)

$ 30,551



Quarter Ended

Year Ended Dollars in thousands September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization - Continuing operations $ 18,293

$ 10,580

$ 15,684

$ (112,421)

$ 30,551 Adjustments:

















Stock-based compensation (2,412)

4,692

3,901

12,410

19,849 Restructuring charges 2,058

513

406

5,136

5,171 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(1) -

-

-

149,083

- Merger and acquisition costs(2) 363

2,248

87

4,799

2,403 Transformation costs(3) 804

272

634

2,717

10,405 Non-recurring other adjustments(4) 142

-

-

(3,716)

(2,130) Purchase accounting adjustment 117

154

-

271

- Other adjustments -

-

-

16

34 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization - Continuing operations $ 19,365

$ 18,459

$ 20,712

$ 58,295

$ 66,283

(1) Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as a result of the Company's quantitative goodwill impairment analysis as of March 31, 2026, including $112.4 million for the Multiomics reporting unit and $36.6 million for the Sample Management Solutions reporting unit. (2) Merger and acquisition costs consist primarily of legal, accounting, valuation, and strategic advisory fees incurred in connection with acquisition and integration activities. (3) Transformation costs represent expenses associated with discrete strategic initiatives undertaken to simplify, standardize, streamline, and optimize the Company's operations, processes, and systems. These initiatives are intended to generate long-term operational efficiencies and productivity improvements and do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. Transformation costs primarily include asset write-downs associated with technology changes, inventory write-downs related to restructuring activities, and third-party consulting costs incurred to support process and systems redesign efforts. (4) The Company recognized $3.9 million non-cash gain from the settlement of the pre-existing contractual relationship with UK Biocentre Limited in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. These are non-recurring and non-operational adjustments.



Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 GAAP gross profit $ 76,867

46.0 %

$ 72,356

44.9 %

$ 72,274

45.4 % Adjustments:





















Amortization of completed technology 2,076

1.2 %

2,082

1.3 %

2,088

1.3 % Adjusted gross profit $ 78,943

47.2 %

$ 74,438

46.2 %

$ 74,362

46.7 %







Year Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025 GAAP gross profit $ 274,964

44.2 %



$ 270,280

45.5 % Adjustments:















Amortization of completed technology 8,093

1.3 %



7,965

1.3 % Transformation costs(1) -

- %



52

0.0 % Other Adjustments -

- %



18

0.0 % Adjusted gross profit $ 283,057

45.5 %



$ 278,315

46.9 %

(1) Transformation costs represent expenses associated with discrete strategic initiatives undertaken to simplify, standardize, streamline, and optimize the Company's operations, processes, and systems. These initiatives are intended to generate long-term operational efficiencies and productivity improvements and do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. Transformation costs primarily include asset write-downs associated with technology changes, inventory write-downs related to restructuring activities, and third-party consulting costs incurred to support process and systems redesign efforts.



Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in

thousands September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 GAAP

gross

profit $ 44,408

47.4 %

$ 39,126

44.3 %

$ 41,175

47.9 %

$ 32,459

44.2 %

$ 33,230

45.6 %

$ 31,094

42.5 % Adjustments:













































Amortization

of

completed

technology 1,386

1.5 %

1,393

1.6 %

1,226

1.4 %

690

0.9 %

689

0.9 %

862

1.2 % Adjusted

gross

profit $ 45,794

48.9 %

$ 40,519

45.9 %

$ 42,401

49.3 %

$ 33,149

45.1 %

$ 33,919

46.5 %

$ 31,956

43.7 %





Segment Total

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2026

June 30,

2026

September 30, 2025 GAAP gross profit $ 76,867

46.0 %

$ 72,356

44.9 %

$ 72,274

45.4 % Adjustments:





















Amortization of

completed technology 2,076

1.2 %

2,082

1.3 %

2,088

1.3 % Adjusted gross profit $ 78,943

47.2 %

$ 74,438

46.2 %

$ 74,362

46.7 %





Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

Year Ended

Year Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025 GAAP gross profit $ 156,401

45.4 %



$ 156,645

48.3 %

$ 118,563

42.8 %



$ 113,635

42.2 % Adjustments:

































Amortization of

completed technology 5,344

1.6 %



4,522

1.4 %

2,749

1.0 %



3,443

1.3 % Transformation costs(1) -

- %



52

0.0 %

-

- %



-

- % Other Adjustments -

- %



26

0.0 %

-

- %



(8)

0.0 % Adjusted gross profit $ 161,745

47.0 %



$ 161,245

49.7 %

$ 121,312

43.8 %



$ 117,070

43.5 %





Segment Total

Year Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025 GAAP gross profit $ 274,964

44.2 %



$ 270,280

45.5 % Adjustments:















Amortization of completed technology 8,093

1.3 %



7,965

1.3 % Transformation costs(1) -

- %



52

0.0 % Other Adjustments -

- %



18

0.0 % Adjusted gross profit $ 283,057

45.5 %



$ 278,315

46.9 %

(1) Transformation costs represent expenses associated with discrete strategic initiatives undertaken to simplify, standardize, streamline, and optimize the Company's operations, processes, and systems. These initiatives are intended to generate long-term operational efficiencies and productivity improvements and do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. Transformation costs primarily include asset write-downs associated with technology changes, inventory write-downs related to restructuring activities, and third-party consulting costs incurred to support process and systems redesign efforts.



Total Segments

Corporate

Total

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 9,063

$ 2,051

$ 6,986

$ (6,557)

$ (6,229)

$ (5,085)

$ 2,506

$ (4,178)

$ 1,901 Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed

technology 2,076

2,082

2,088

-

-

-

2,076

2,082

2,088 Amortization of other

intangible assets -

49

-

3,606

3,567

3,977

3,606

3,616

3,977 Transformation costs(1) 179

56

(57)

625

216

691

804

272

634 Restructuring charges -

-

-

2,058

513

406

2,058

513

406 Merger and acquisition costs(3) 60

204

-

303

2,044

87

363

2,248

87 Purchase accounting and other

adjustments 154

154

73

(38)

-

(73)

116

154

- Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 11,532

$ 4,596

$ 9,090

$ (3)

$ 111

$ 3

$ 11,529

$ 4,707

$ 9,093





Total Segments

Corporate

Total

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended Dollars in thousands September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 705

$ 4,710

$ (175,404)

$ (31,554)

$ (174,699)

$ (26,844) Adjustments:





















Amortization of completed technology 8,093

7,965

-

-

8,093

7,965 Amortization of other intangible assets 86

-

14,250

16,475

14,336

16,475 Transformation costs(1) 348

2,820

2,369

7,585

2,717

10,405 Restructuring charges -

-

5,136

5,171

5,136

5,171 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(2) -

-

149,083

-

149,083

- Merger and acquisition costs(3) 264

-

4,535

2,403

4,799

2,403 Purchase accounting and other adjustments 294

118

-

(84)

294

34 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 9,790

$ 15,613

$ (31)

$ (4)

$ 9,759

$ 15,609

(1) Transformation costs represent expenses associated with discrete strategic initiatives undertaken to simplify, standardize, streamline, and optimize the Company's operations, processes, and systems. These initiatives are intended to generate long-term operational efficiencies and productivity improvements and do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. Transformation costs primarily include asset write-downs associated with technology changes, inventory write-downs related to restructuring activities, and third-party consulting costs incurred to support process and systems redesign efforts. (2) Represents non-cash goodwill impairment charges recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as a result of the Company's quantitative goodwill impairment analysis as of March 31, 2026, including $112.4 million for the Multiomics reporting unit and $36.6 million for the Sample Management Solutions reporting unit. (3) Merger and acquisition costs consist primarily of legal, accounting, valuation, and strategic advisory fees incurred in connection with acquisition and integration activities.



Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

Azenta Total

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended Dollars in millions September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

Change

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

Change

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

Change Revenue $ 94

$ 86

9 %

$ 73

$ 73

0 %

$ 167

$ 159

5 % Acquisitions (4)

-

(5) %

-

-

- %

(4)

-

(3) % Currency exchange

rates 0

-

0 %

(1)

-

(1) %

(0)

-

0 % Organic revenue $ 90

$ 86

4 %

$ 73

$ 73

(1) %

$ 162

$ 159

2 %



Sample Management Solutions

Multiomics

Azenta Total

Year Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended Dollars in millions September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Change

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Change

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Change Revenue $ 344

$ 325

6 %

$ 277

$ 269

3 %

$ 622

$ 594

5 % Acquisitions (10)

-

(3) %

-

-

- %

(10)

-

(2) % Currency exchange

rates (4)

-

(1) %

(5)

-

(2) %

(8)

-

(1) % Organic revenue $ 331

$ 325

2 %

$ 273

$ 269

1 %

$ 604

$ 594

2 %

SOURCE Azenta