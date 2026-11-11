Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers Semiconductors Expands Global Market Reach Through Strategic Agreement with WT Microelectronics

Partnership leverages WT Microelectronics' network of 25,000 customers across approximately 43 countries, expanding the global reach of Sivers' InP lasers and wireless solutions

Kista, Sweden, November 11, 2026 - Sivers Semiconductors AB (NASDAQ: SIVE) today announced a global distribution agreement with WT Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3036), a world-leading electronics and semiconductors distributor.

With a 15% global market share, WT Microelectronics will serve as a strong global distribution partner for Sivers' InP (Indium Phosphide) lasers and wireless beamformer products and solutions, connecting its product portfolio and availability at scale with customers globally. The agreement supports Sivers' efforts to expand its commercial reach in markets where demand for optical technologies and high-capacity wireless connectivity continues to grow.

"WT is a global leader in electronics and semiconductors distribution. Partnering with WT Microelectronics and becoming their first laser line card gives Sivers access to an established global distribution network, strong demand creation capabilities and the ability to support production ramp fulfilments at scale," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "The WT partnership commitment is an indication of the strength of the innovation and scale Sivers is bringing to the ecosystems in AI infrastructure, SATCOM and defense."

According to the Yole Group, InP continuous-wave DFB lasers for the AI photonics market is set to grow at 63% annually to $43.5B by 2031. And among the various applications for mmWave BFICs, the LEO (low earth orbit) SATCOM market is a fast-growing segment, where the Yole Group sees an expected growth of up to $1.2B by 2031.

"We are pleased to add Sivers' CW lasers and wireless beamformer technologies to our portfolio. These solutions address important and expanding markets, including AI data center connectivity, satellite communications, and next-generation wireless," said Joseph Cheng, SVP of Marketing at WT Microelectronics. "Our global distribution network and established customer relationships position us to bring these technologies to customers seeking advanced connectivity solutions. We look forward to working with Sivers to capitalize on these market opportunities."

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/ .

About Sivers Semiconductors

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high-precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense, and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com .

About WT Microelectronics

WT Microelectronics is a global top three electronic components distributor with end-to-end capabilities and a diversified geographic presence across Asia Pacific, the Americas and EMEA. Founded in 1993 initially as a Taiwan-based semiconductor components distributor, WT Microelectronics' position is further strengthened by the acquisition of Future Electronics to become a truly global player. Together with Future Electronics, WT Microelectronics is partnering with over 400 suppliers across major technology segments to serve a highly diversified customer base of over 25,000 customers worldwide. Additional information about WT Microelectronics can be found at https://www.wtmec.com/ .

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected orders, the timing and scale of the customer's production ramp, deliveries, market development and revenue potential. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the customer's production plans, end-market demand and Sivers' manufacturing capacity, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Sivers undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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