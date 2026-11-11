Greenfood AB (publ): Picadeli Group's Interim report third quarter 2026

Picadeli Group, the new corporate identity of Greenfood AB (publ), continued to deliver strong growth and improved profitability in the third quarter of 2026. Net sales, excluding the divested Fresh Produce business, increased by 11.6 percent to SEK 927.1 million (830.6), while adjusted EBITDA rose by 15.1 percent to SEK 146.1 million (126.9). The positive momentum extended across the first nine months, with net sales increasing by 9.7 percent to SEK 2,548.7 million (2,322.4) and adjusted EBITDA growing by 19.2 percent to SEK 337.7 million (283.4).

The results mark a strong start for Picadeli Group as it publishes its first interim report under its new name, bringing together Europe's leading healthy fast-food brand with the technology, food expertise and production capabilities to scale fresh, convenient food across retail and foodservice.

Net sales for the Picadeli Group, excluding the divested Fresh Produce business, amounted to SEK 927.1 million (830.6), an 11.6 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2025. Year to date, net sales for the Picadeli Group amounted to SEK 2,548.7 million (2,322.4), an increase of almost 10 percent.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.1 percent to SEK 146.1 million (126.9). Adjusted Cash EBITDA increased 16.4 percent to SEK 131.6 million (113.1).



Leverage adjusted for capitalized leases reduced to 2.7x (3.9x). The decrease was driven by organic EBITDA growth, strong operating cash flows, and debt reduction due to the divestment of the Fresh Produce business.

Significant events



The divestment of the Nordic Fresh Produce business to Dole Nordic AB completed in July, as announced and reported previously.



The group signed an agreement to sell Greenfood Export Iberica SLU, the final remaining Fresh Produce entity, to Vegepörssi Oy in the end of September. The divestment of Greenfood Export Iberica SLU completed in the beginning of October.

For more information, contact:

Martin Asp, CFO, Picadeli Group (Greenfood AB Publ)

martin.asp@picadeligroup.com

About Picadeli Group

Picadeli Group is an international food and technology group focused on making healthy, convenient food accessible at scale. At its forefront is Picadeli, Europe's leading healthy fast-food brand, with more than 2,500 points of sale across ten European countries and 31 US states, serving over 70 million meals a year.

The Group combines Picadeli's technology-enabled food concept with three state-of-the-art production facilities making fresh-cut products, food-to-go and meal solutions. AI-powered forecasting, vision technology and real-time sales data help Picadeli Group manage fresh food across a large network. Its production facilities serve Picadeli and external customers in retail and foodservice.