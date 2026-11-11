Cinclus Pharma Holding AB: Interim report Q 2026 - HEEALING1 completed - Phase III results expected this quarter

"During the third quarter, Cinclus Pharma reached an important milestone in the development of linaprazan glurate, a next-generation treatment for erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (erosive GERD). The last patient visit in our Phase III study, HEEALING1, took place in September. All patients have now completed both treatment and safety follow-up as planned. As previously communicated, we expect to present the study results in the fourth quarter of 2026, which will guide our continued efforts to develop a best-in-class treatment", said Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Cinclus Pharma.

Financial summary, July - September 2026

» Net sales amounted to TSEK 1,868 (9,744).

» Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK -109,257 (-44,122).

» The result for the period was TSEK -113,651 (-40,666) and earnings (loss) per share before and after dilution were SEK -2.44 (-0.87) SEK.

» Total cash flow for the period amounted to TSEK -108,471 (- 47,500).

» Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 281,353 (487,254).



Financial summary, January - September 2026

» Net sales amounted to TSEK 13,670 (43,839).

» Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK -295,142 (-137,547).

» The result for the period was TSEK -281,180 (-122,788) and earnings (loss) per share before and after dilution were SEK -6.04 (-2.64) SEK.

» Total cash flow for the period amounted to TSEK -212,536 (-27,023).

» Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 281,353 (487,254).



Significant events during the period July - September 2026

» On July 2, Cinclus Pharma announced that the randomization target for the Phase III HEEALING1 study had been reached.

» On September 2, Cinclus Pharma announced that the last patient in the Phase III HEEALING1 study had completed the eight-week treatment period.

» On September 29, it was announced that the last patient had completed the final safety follow-up in HEEALING1, four weeks after the end of the treatment period (Last Patient Last Visit).



Significant events after the end of the period

» On October 5, Cinclus Pharma announced that the results from two Phase I studies of linaprazan glurate had been published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics. Data from the studies demonstrate rapid and sustained acid control, with nearly 100 percent pH control at the highest dose levels.

» On October 7, the Board of Directors resolved to issue a total of 1,000,000 new Class C shares and subsequently immediately repurchase the newly issued shares for incentive programs.



Presentation of the interim report

A webcast will be held on November 11, 2026, at 14:00 CET via Inderes. If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://cinclus-pharma.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2026



If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/cinclus-pharma/q3-report-2026/dial-in

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO

Phone: +46 70 675 33 30

e-mail: christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Henrik Vikström, IR

Phone: +46 70 952 80 06

e-mail: henrik.vikström@cincluspharma.com

About Cinclus Pharma

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The company's leading drug candidate is linaprazan glurate, a prodrug of P-CAB linaprazan, which was originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan glurate has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPI). The safety and efficacy of linaprazan and linaprazan glurate have been documented in over 30 phase I and two phase II studies involving more than 3,000 participants. The first Phase III study commenced in 2025. GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases: around 10 million patients. Linaprazan glurate is developed to meet these needs. For more information, visit www.cincluspharma.com.