Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces ten external combo antennas that combine 5G with GNSS, Wi-Fi or both in a single housing. Instead of specifying, fitting and testing a separate antenna for each radio, device makers can choose one unit matched to the size, technology mix and operating environment of their deployment.

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Quectel expands 5G antenna portfolio with ten versatile combo solutions, from compact 2-in-1 to rugged 9-in-1 designs

Across the family, each antenna combines multiple omnidirectional elements with high isolation between them to limit self-interference. Most models cover 5G from 600MHz to 6000MHz and remain backward compatible with 4G, 3G, 2G, LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT networks. All support screw mounting, some also adhesive mounting, and housings are built for outdoor use with ratings from IP65 up to IP69K.

"Every connected device has a different set of radios, a different mounting position and a different environment. With a family that spans sizes, technology combinations and levels of ruggedness, we can match the antenna to the device rather than the other way round, and our antenna team supports customers through simulation, testing and custom designs," said David Wei, Product Head, Antenna, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

Vehicles, fleets and smart city infrastructure

Fleet vehicles, public safety equipment and smart city infrastructure often require antennas that deliver reliable performance while remaining discreet and unobtrusive. The YEMN203L1AM combines 5G and GNSS in a housing just 50mm across, while the YEMN303J1BM adds Wi-Fi, including the 6GHz band, in the same footprint. Where a device needs Wi-Fi alongside 5G rather than positioning, the YEMA210L1AM offers adhesive or screw mounting, and the YEMN208L1AM stands just 15.5mm tall. Typical uses include HD video streaming, fleet management, vehicle tracking, emergency service systems and warehouse logistics.

Transport, mining and industrial sites

Buses, mining machinery and factory floors expose antennas to impact, UV and high-pressure washdown. Five models are built for those conditions, all with IP69K-rated enclosures. The YEMN203J1BH provides 2 2 5G MIMO, and the YEMN517U1AM adds two further 5G elements and dual-band GNSS (L1 and L5) for more accurate positioning, in the same compact housing. At the top of the range, the YEMT901J1AH 9-in-1 brings eight 5G elements and dual-band GNSS together for deployments that need the most 5G elements in one unit. For flatter installations, the YEMN306J1AH (5G and dual-band GNSS) and YEMN204J1BH (5G only) share a 32mm-high housing suited to telematics, vehicle tracking and routers.

Fixed CPE and gateways

For fixed installations focused on high-band performance, such as 5G CPE, industrial routers and gateways, the YEMJ4F0JBAM provides four independent elements covering 1695-2700MHz and 3300-6000MHz for MIMO and multi-antenna systems, with efficiency up to 85.8%. Its 14mm-high housing is rated IP65 and operates from -40°C to +60°C.

Whether a device needs 5G alone or combined with GNSS and Wi-Fi, a discreet profile or an IP69K enclosure, there is a model in the family that fits. Quectel antennas can also be sourced alongside Quectel modules, simplifying deployment from a single supplier.

Attendees at Electronica can find out more about Quectel's antenna range and the complete end-to-end Quectel IoT solutions portfolio on stand C2.601 at the show.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. With a worldwide team of over 10,000 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com