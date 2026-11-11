LiTime Offers Up to 65% Off LiFePO4 Batteries for Black Friday & Cyber Monday in Germany

BERLIN, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime provides LiFePO4 battery solutions for RV, marine, and off-grid power applications. From November 5 to December 7, 2026, LiTime is offering up to 65% off selected products during its Black Friday & Cyber Monday promotion in Germany.
LiTime Black Friday & Cyber Monday Highlights
72-Hour Flash Deals: Four products at their biggest discounts of the year.
Buy More, Save More:
- Spend €499 or more: Get 5% off
- Spend €1,299 or more: Save €100
- Spend €1,599 or more: Save €135
Welcome Discount: New members can register and subscribe to the newsletter to receive 8% off.
Refer a Friend: When a referred friend registers, both the referrer and the new member receive an extra 10% discount.
Double Member Points: Earn 2X LiPoints on every purchase.
30-Day Price Guarantee: Shop with confidence.
Spin to Win: Spin the wheel for a chance to save up to 12%.
LiTime Black Friday Bestsellers
12V 320Ah Mini Battery with Smart Self-Heating
Flash Deal Price: €679.99 - Save €170 off the regular price
The LiTime 12V 320Ah Mini Battery with Smart Self-Heating delivers 4,096Wh of energy in a compact design, supporting extended off-grid RV trips. Its smart self-heating feature warms the battery cells in cold conditions, allowing charging at low ambient temperatures - ideal for winter camping.
12V 140Ah H190 Bluetooth Battery - Space-Saving Power for RVs
Flash Deal Price: €339.99 - Save €80 off the regular price
The LiTime 12V 140Ah H190 Bluetooth Battery provides 1,792Wh of energy in a compact design. Its low-profile dimensions make it suitable for installation under many RV seats. With Bluetooth monitoring and low-temperature charging protection, it offers a practical power solution for RV owners.
Why Choose LiTime This Black Friday?
- Over 17 years of experience in LiFePO4 technology
- 30-day free returns
- 30-day price guarantee
- 5-year battery warranty
- 24-hour customer support
- Free and fast shipping
Learn More
Company: LiTime Germany
Website: https://www.litime.de
Email: marketpr@litime.com
Contact Person: Jelly Xie
Describe:
https://www.facebook.com/litimepower
https://www.instagram.com/litimepower/
https://www.youtube.com/@litimepower
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca2c24e1-5466-490e-b00e-973b20a9ccf2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05cf26e2-12ca-4827-9b80-46e47307a6c1
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f7b6658-52ac-4997-9f15-1a990bafb2b0