Temu and CEAJE Partner to Support the Next Generation of Spanish Entrepreneurs

The agreement combines CEAJE's nationwide network with Temu's e-commerce capabilities to support digitalization, online sales and international growth

MADRID, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global e-commerce platform, and CEAJE (Confederación Española de Asociaciones de Jóvenes Empresarios), Spain's national confederation representing young entrepreneurs, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support young Spanish entrepreneurs and the growth of their businesses through digital commerce and internationalization.

The partnership will involve training, information-sharing and practical initiatives designed to help young entrepreneurs and emerging businesses strengthen their digital capabilities, develop their online sales and explore opportunities to reach customers beyond Spain's borders.

The partnership will be rolled out through CEAJE's nationwide network of regional and provincial associations, connecting Temu with young entrepreneur communities across Spain. It will build on CEAJE's existing programs in training, mentorship and support for young business owners, while enabling Temu to contribute practical knowledge and expertise on digitalization, e-commerce and internationalization.

"Young entrepreneurs are increasingly looking for practical ways to strengthen their digital capabilities, grow online and reach customers beyond their home markets," said Antonio Magraner Balaguer, President of CEAJE. "Through this agreement with Temu, we aim to give businesses across the CEAJE network access to relevant knowledge, training and new opportunities in e-commerce, helping them compete and grow in an increasingly digital economy."

Since launching in Spain in March 2023, Temu has expanded its engagement with local businesses and industry organizations. In the first half of 2026, the company held more than 100 meetings with SME organizations, business associations and other industry stakeholders across Europe to better understand the practical needs of smaller businesses and how the platform can support them more effectively.

These conversations highlighted three recurring challenges for SMEs seeking to grow online: complexity, cost and connection. Through its Local Seller Program and partnerships with organizations such as CEAJE, Temu is working to address these barriers by simplifying access to e-commerce, sharing practical knowledge and helping businesses connect with customers in Spain and other markets.

"By combining CEAJE's network with Temu's e-commerce experience and market reach, we hope to help more Spanish businesses build their online presence, connect with new customers and pursue sustainable growth across Europe," said a Temu spokesperson.

The partnership also builds on the experience of Spanish businesses already selling through Temu. According to the Temu Small Business Insights Report 2026, approximately 50% of surveyed Spanish sellers received their first order within one to three days of listing on Temu. More than half (52%) said they had expanded some aspect of their business since joining the platform, including their product range, warehouse capacity or workforce. A quarter had already expanded into new markets and were selling to both domestic and international customers through Temu, rising to nearly 60% when including those in the process of expanding or planning to do so.

About CEAJE

CEAJE (Confederación Española de Asociaciones de Jóvenes Empresarios) is Spain's national confederation representing young entrepreneurs and business owners under the age of 41, founded in 1991. Through a network of 55 provincial and regional associations, CEAJE brings together more than 18,500 direct associates and around 21,000 member companies. CEAJE is integrated into CEOE, Spain's principal business confederation.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

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