Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo commits USD 200 million over 10 years to support the World Diabetes Foundation to strengthen diabetes prevention and care

Bagsværd, Denmark, 11 November 2026 - Novo Nordisk today announced a USD 200 million commitment to the World Diabetes Foundation (WDF) for 2027-2036. Announced ahead of World Diabetes Day (14 November), the funding will support WDF's work to strengthen diabetes prevention and care in low- and middle-income countries, enhancing equitable access for underserved communities.

Diabetes is a growing global health crisis, affecting an estimated 589 million adults worldwide1. It is estimated that around 80% of adults aged 20-79 living with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income countries1. The 10-year commitment will give WDF greater certainty to plan for the long term, to continue to build on its partnerships, and scale regional and global responses to the growing burden of diabetes. It supports WDF and its partners in embedding prevention and care into local health services and communities to help deliver lasting improvements in access.

WDF's existing partnerships show how sustained support can strengthen care. In Tanzania, more than two decades of partnership helped a small diabetes clinic develop into a nationwide programme for non-communicable diseases, owned by the government. Thousands of healthcare workers were trained, and treatment and referral guidelines were integrated into the public health system.

In Jordan, WDF and its partners integrated prevention, screening, counselling and treatment into existing services. Over five years, the programme strengthened more than 190 health facilities, trained more than 2,000 healthcare providers and improved care for more than 192,000 people, including refugees and host communities.

"The World Diabetes Foundation is grateful for this major commitment from Novo. It recognises our work over 25 years to support people living with diabetes and related non-communicable diseases in low- and middle-income countries," said Leif Fenger Jensen, Managing Director of the World Diabetes Foundation. "This commitment will enable WDF and our many partners to continue working to improve prevention and equitable access to care for people in need."

"Lasting improvements in health don't happen overnight. They require long-term commitment, strong local partnerships and solutions that can become part of everyday healthcare. Through this ten-year commitment, we want to help the World Diabetes Foundation build on what works, strengthen local health systems and bring prevention and care within reach of more underserved communities." said Elin Jäger, Senior vice president, Chief of Staff to CEO, Transformation & Sustainability.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Every day, over 66,500 employees around the world advance our purpose to drive change for lasting health. Through our partnerships, programmes and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

CONTACTS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com

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References

1. World Diabetes Foundation: A Global Funder of Diabetes Prevention and Care. Last accessed: November 2026

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