Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Engages Arcstone Canada for Capital Markets Advisory and Investor-Communications Services

Twelve-month, fixed-fee engagement covering strategic advice, corporate communications support and one company publication; compensation payable in cash only

Highlights

Advisory engagement: Temas has engaged ArcStone Canada Inc. ("ArcStone Canada") to provide general capital markets advisory and related corporate and investor-communications support for a term of twelve (12) months.

Temas has engaged ArcStone Canada Inc. ("ArcStone Canada") to provide general capital markets advisory and related corporate and investor-communications support for a term of twelve (12) months. Fixed cash fee: ArcStone Canada will be paid a fixed work fee of C$120,000 over the term, payable in twelve monthly instalments of C$10,000 , plus pre-approved, documented expenses capped at C$5,000. No shares, options, warrants or other securities are payable to ArcStone Canada, and no portion of its compensation depends on any transaction, financing, investment or outcome.

ArcStone Canada will be paid a fixed work fee of over the term, payable in twelve monthly instalments of , plus pre-approved, documented expenses capped at C$5,000. No shares, options, warrants or other securities are payable to ArcStone Canada, and no portion of its compensation depends on any transaction, financing, investment or outcome. Defined scope: Services may include strategic and corporate finance advice, a refresh of the Company's data room, brand identity and marketing collateral, one (1) company publication, and general corporate communications and investor-relations support.

Services may include strategic and corporate finance advice, a refresh of the Company's data room, brand identity and marketing collateral, one (1) company publication, and general corporate communications and investor-relations support. Not a financing mandate: ArcStone Canada is not a registered dealer or adviser and will not solicit, offer or sell securities, provide investment advice or market any financing. Temas has not engaged ArcStone Canada or any of its affiliates for a financing or M&A transaction.

ArcStone Canada is not a registered dealer or adviser and will not solicit, offer or sell securities, provide investment advice or market any financing. Temas has not engaged ArcStone Canada or any of its affiliates for a financing or M&A transaction. Arm's length, with clear disclosure: The parties deal at arm's length. Materials prepared by ArcStone Canada will disclose that it has been engaged and compensated by Temas.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement letter (the "Engagement Letter") with ArcStone Canada Inc. ("ArcStone Canada"), a Toronto-based advisory company, for capital markets advisory and related corporate and investor-communications services (the "Services"). The Engagement Letter is effective November 11, 2026.

Tim Fernback, President and CEO of Temas Resources, commented: "As we advance RCL from third-party validation toward pilot-scale development, we want the story of the Company and its technology to be clearly organized and communicated to the investment community. ArcStone Canada brings capital markets perspective and communications support on a fixed-fee, cash basis, and every public-facing document will be based on information the Company has already disclosed and will be subject to our approval."

SCOPE OF SERVICES

During the twelve-month term, ArcStone Canada may provide the following Services, none of which is directed at, or relates to the marketing of, any financing:

strategic and corporate finance advice regarding Temas' business, corporate and capital structure and capital markets positioning;

refreshing and organizing the Company's corporate data room for investor and counterparty review;

refreshing the Company's corporate brand identity and marketing collateral;

preparing one (1) sponsored publication on the Company, to be published by ArcStone Financial Pulse Inc. ("Financial Pulse"), a member of the ArcStone Group of Companies, which will state that it was prepared on behalf of, and paid for by, the Company;

general corporate communications and investor-relations support, including advice regarding the Company's relations with its existing securityholders; and

assisting in business development, strategic analysis or other general advisory services as requested by the Company from time to time.

The nature, scope and timing of the Services will be determined by mutual agreement. ArcStone Canada may introduce Temas to investors, analysts and other capital markets participants for general investor-relations purposes only; no such introduction will be made for the purpose of, or in connection with, the marketing of any financing, and ArcStone Canada will receive no compensation that depends on any introduction, meeting or investment.

Any publication prepared under the Engagement Letter is sponsored corporate and investor-communications material. It is not equity research or analyst coverage, contains no rating, price target or recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, and is not investment advice. ArcStone Canada has not guaranteed any particular result, including any effect on the trading price or volume of the Company's securities.

Financial Pulse will publish the sponsored publication on its website and distribute it to its email subscribers, and will reshare the Company's publicly disseminated news and the sponsored publication on its website, by email and on its social media accounts. ArcStone Canada will share the same content on its social media accounts. The only social media platform used will be LinkedIn.

COMPENSATION, EXPENSES AND TERM

In consideration for the Services, Temas will pay ArcStone Canada a fixed work fee of C$120,000 for the twelve-month term, payable in cash in advance in twelve equal monthly instalments of C$10,000. The first instalment is due on the effective date and the remaining instalments are due on each of the first eleven monthly anniversaries thereafter. The work fee is not contingent on the completion of any deliverable, meeting, introduction, transaction or financing. Temas will also reimburse reasonable, documented out-of-pocket expenses, subject to its prior written approval, up to a maximum of C$5,000 during the term. Fees and expenses are exclusive of applicable taxes. Financial Pulse will receive no separate compensation from Temas; its services are provided under, and paid for through, the Engagement Letter.

The Engagement Letter has a term of twelve months from the effective date, extendable by mutual written agreement. Neither party may terminate for convenience during the first 90 days; thereafter either party may terminate on 30 days' written notice. Work fee instalments that are due on or before termination are non-refundable, and no instalments falling due after termination are payable. During the term, Temas has agreed not to retain another financial advisor or capital markets consultant to provide general capital markets advisory services of the kind provided under the Engagement Letter in North America. This exclusivity does not apply outside North America, including Australia, or to any M&A transaction or financing.

REGISTRATION STATUS

Neither ArcStone Canada nor Financial Pulse is registered as a dealer, adviser or broker-dealer under Canadian or United States securities laws, and the Services do not include any activity requiring such registration. Temas has not engaged ArcStone Canada or any of its affiliates in connection with any financing or M&A transaction, is under no obligation to do so, and has granted no right of first refusal or other preferential right in respect of any financing.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ARCSTONE CANADA

ArcStone Canada, Financial Pulse and Temas deal with each other at arm's length. ArcStone Canada is a member of the ArcStone Group of Companies. ArcStone Canada and Financial Pulse are the only members of the group involved in this engagement. To the Company's knowledge, none of ArcStone Canada, Financial Pulse or their respective directors or officers holds, directly or indirectly, any securities of Temas, and no securities have been or will be issued to ArcStone Canada or Financial Pulse under the Engagement Letter.

The contact information for ArcStone Canada and Financial Pulse is 360 Bay St., Suite 999, Toronto, ON M5H 2V6, phone: (647) 962-6819 and email: info@arcstoneglobalsecurities.com.

Temas will fund the Engagement Letter from its working capital.

About Temas Resources Corp.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is advancing the commercialization of its proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") Platform Technology while developing a portfolio of critical mineral assets in North America.

The Company's RCL Platform is designed to recover titanium, vanadium, iron and other critical minerals using a regenerative mixed chloride leaching process intended to improve recoveries, reduce reagent consumption and provide an environmentally responsible alternative to conventional extraction technologies.

In addition to advancing its wholly owned La Blache Titanium-Vanadium Project in Québec and other strategic mineral assets, Temas is pursuing commercialization opportunities for the RCL Platform through technology licensing, strategic partnerships and collaborative development programs with mining companies seeking innovative processing solutions for complex critical mineral deposits.

For further information, please visit www.temasresources.com.

About the ArcStone Group of Companies, ArcStone Canada Inc. and ArcStone Financial Pulse Inc.

The ArcStone Group of Companies is a group of companies under common ownership operating in Canada and the United States. Its businesses include capital markets advisory, corporate communications and financial media for public and private growth companies. Each member of the group is a separate legal entity with its own business and regulatory status. The group also includes ArcStone Securities LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer in the United States (CRD No. 306029). ArcStone Securities LLC is not registered in Canada and is not involved in this engagement.

ArcStone Canada Inc. is the group's Toronto-based member serving Canadian-listed companies. It provides capital markets advisory, corporate communications and investor relations support, including strategic advice on capital markets positioning, investor materials and communications with shareholders. ArcStone Canada is not registered as a dealer or adviser under applicable securities laws and does not trade in, distribute or advise on securities.

ArcStone Financial Pulse Inc. is the group's financial media business. It publishes company features and news about public companies on its website, by email and on social media. Sponsored content is identified as paid for by the company concerned. Financial Pulse is not registered as a dealer or adviser under applicable securities laws and does not publish research or investment recommendations.

- ENDS -

Approved for Release by the Board of Directors

For further information, contact:

Tim Fernback, President & CEO - timf@temasresources.com

Matt Worner, Investor & Media Relations, VECTOR Advisors - matt@vectoradvisors.au | + 61 (0) 429 522 924

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https://temasresources.com

https://x.com/TMASResources

https://www.linkedin.com/company/temas-resources-corp/

Disclaimer

No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this announcement will be achieved or proved correct. Except for the statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisors, and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any effort or omission therefrom. The Company will not update or keep current the information contained in this announcement or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the announcement are subject to change without notice.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the services to be provided under the Engagement Letter, the term of the engagement and any required exchange acceptance. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the Engagement Letter is terminated before the end of its term, that required regulatory or exchange acceptance is not obtained or is delayed, that the Services do not achieve their intended purposes, and conditions in the equity financing markets. The engagement of ArcStone Canada is not a guarantee of any increase in awareness of the Company, or in the trading price or volume of its securities.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/temas-engages-arcstone-canada-for-capital-markets-advisory-and-investor-communica-1249784