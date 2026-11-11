Instawork: Christmas Day Shifts More than Double as Americans Return to In-Person Holiday Celebrations

Businesses are booking holiday shifts 8 days earlier, as staffing ramps up across the hospitality, retail, and warehousing industries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Real-time data from Instawork , the marketplace connecting 10 million skilled hourly workers with businesses, reveals that companies are booking holiday staffing eight days earlier and in significantly higher volumes than last year. Thanksgiving shift postings have nearly doubled, Black Friday shifts are up over 50%, and Christmas Day shifts have more than doubled. Hospitality staffing has rebounded strongly, while warehouse and retail sectors are accelerating hiring to manage holiday inventory.

These findings align with recent labor trends. The U.S. added 165,000 jobs in October-significantly surpassing economic forecasts of 59,000, led by transportation and warehousing. Additionally, The National Retail Federation projects holiday sales to grow up to 4.2% to $1.013 trillion, driven primarily by real consumer demand rather than inflation.

Americans are prioritizing shared experiences this season. According to Deloitte 's 2026 Holiday Retail Survey, half of holiday shoppers plan to gift experiences like dining or event tickets. Correspondingly, Instawork recorded double-digit year-over-year growth in hospitality shifts this October.

Key Holiday Staffing Trends

Earlier Bookings: Businesses are securing coverage 8 days earlier on average, driving a double-digit increase in overall seasonal shift bookings.

Businesses are securing coverage 8 days earlier on average, driving a double-digit increase in overall seasonal shift bookings. Surging Holiday Demand: Christmas Day shifts have more than doubled, Thanksgiving shifts have nearly doubled, and Black Friday bookings are up over 50%.

Christmas Day shifts have more than doubled, Thanksgiving shifts have nearly doubled, and Black Friday bookings are up over 50%. Hospitality Rebound: Following a much more subdued season a year ago, demand has bounced back strongly across restaurants, venues, corporate events, and entertainment.

Following a much more subdued season a year ago, demand has bounced back strongly across restaurants, venues, corporate events, and entertainment. Supply Chain Normalization: With the holiday season in full swing, warehouse associate and driver roles saw double-digit growth in October as holiday inventory arrived.

With the holiday season in full swing, warehouse associate and driver roles saw double-digit growth in October as holiday inventory arrived. Retail Momentum: October retail shifts expanded year-over-year, led by strong demand for cashiers, merchandisers, and floor staff.

About Instawork

Instawork creates economic opportunities for businesses and hourly workers worldwide. As the leading AI-powered labor marketplace, Instawork connects light industrial, hospitality, retail, and logistics companies with skilled workers, turning flexible staffing into a competitive advantage. Instawork empowers over 10 million workers to earn flexible income while building professional skills.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Craft, Greylock, and Spark Capital, Instawork is redefining how businesses stay resilient and how people work.

Media Contact

Amanda Pires

Head of Communications

apires@instawork.com | 650-208-3728

SOURCE: Instawork

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/christmas-day-shifts-more-than-double-as-americans-return-to-in-1249789