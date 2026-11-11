More than 90% of major Chinese solar PV manufacturers are reporting net losses, according to the latest report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). In a chapter covering renewable manufacturing supply chains in its report Renewables 2026, IEA says higher solar module prices, which are now up 10-30% on 2025 levels, have not been enough to restore profitability in the Chinese solar manufacturing sector. The cumulative net loss of major Chinese solar manufacturers and polysilicon producers increased from around $4.4 billion in 2024 to almost $5.5 billion last year, the report says, with over ...

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