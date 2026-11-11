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PR Newswire
11.11.2026 10:42 Uhr
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First International Bank of Israel reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the Third quarter of 2026, reflecting continuing growth and high profitability whilst maintaining financial stability

Financial Highlights

Net income of NIS 1,571 million in the first nine months of 2026, with a Return on Equity (ROE) of 14.3% ROE excluding the special tax levy reached 15.9%.

Net income of NIS 508 million in the third quarter of 2026, with ROE reaching 13.8% ROE after eliminating the special tax levy is 15.3%.

Credit to the public increased by 21.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and by 5% compared to the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Customers' assets portfolios grew by 16.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and amounted to NIS 1.26 trillion.

Equity attributed to shareholders in the Bank amounted to NIS 14.5 billion.
The tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio is 10.28%

The Bank's Board of Directors has decided to distribute a dividend in an amount of NIS 254 million, constituting 50% of the net income for the third quarter of 2026.
The dividend yield is 7.3%

The First International Bank Group's net income amounted to NIS 1,571 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to NIS 1,748 million in the comparative period during the previous year, a decrease of 10.1%. ROE reached 14.3% during this period. ROE, excluding the special tax levy imposed on the bank during this period, reached 15.9%.

The First International Bank Group's net income amounted to NIS 508 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to NIS 581 million during the comparative quarter in the previous year, a decrease of 12.6%. ROE reached 13.8% in the quarter. ROE, excluding the special tax levy imposed on the bank in 2026, reached 15.3% in the quarter.

Credit to the public amounted to NIS 172.4 billion, an increase of 21.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and an increase of 5.0% compared to the second quarter of 2026. The increase in credit derived from credit for financial services.

Deposits by the public amounted to approximately NIS 243.8 billion, an increase of 4.6% compared to the comparative period in the previous year. The amount of the customers' assets portfolio grew by 16.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and amounted to approximately NIS 1.26 trillion.

Despite the growth in activity and the increase in revenues, macro factors, such as the index, interest rates and exchange rates, have led to a decrease in total net revenues, which amounted to NIS 5,085 million in the first nine months of 2026, a decrease of 4.7% compared to the comparative period in the previous year.

Income from commissions increased by 6.1% in the first nine months of the year compared to the comparative period in the previous year and amounted to NIS 1,400 million.

A high-quality credit portfolio - there has been a decrease of 23.6% in the credit risk compared with the comparative period in the previous year. The NPL ratio (the balance of non-accruing debts or debts that are in arrears of 90 days or more to the balance of the credit to the public) has improved and has reached 0.37%, compared to 0.46% at the end of the year 2025.

The equity attributed to shareholders in the Bank amounted to NIS 14.5 billion. The Tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio stands at 10.28%, a gap of 1% above the required regulatory equity, enabling continuing growth in the Group's operations.

The operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 2,431 million in the first nine months of the year, compared to NIS 2,383 million in the comparative period in the previous year, an increase of 2.0%, which derived for the most part from an increase in other expenses, primarily commission expenses in respect of the expansion of activity in the capital market against an increase in revenues. The efficiency ratio stands at 47.8% in the first nine months of 2026 and at 48.1% in the third quarter of 2026.

The Bank's Board of Directors has decided to approve the distribution of a cash dividend in an amount of NIS 254 million to the shareholders, representing a rate of 50% of the net income in the quarter. The dividend yield stands at 7.3% as at September 30, 2026.

Eli Cohen, First International Bank's CEO: "We are in a challenging period of uncertainty, macro-economic changes and geopolitical risks. The bank is operating against this background and is demonstrating financial stability and double-digit growth in credit and in customers' assets.

The financial statements summarize the first nine months of the year 2026, of a growing and solid bank with stable equity and high quality assets, with a dividend distribution to the investors and with one of the highest yields in the banking system. This growth has been possible thanks to our ambition to maintain a high level of service orientation and professionalism, to continue to be a leading bank in the capital market field and in money management, and to concentrate renewal on investment products offering value to a range of types of customers and by adopting AI capabilities."

Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices*

Principal execution indices







For the three months
ended September 30,


For the nine months
ended September 30,


For the year ended
December 31,



2026


2025


2026


2025


2025











in %

Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)


(2)13.8


16.2


(2)14.3


16.9


16.2

Return on average assets(1)

0.70

0.88

0.74

0.90

0.86

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

2.3

2.8

2.4

2.8

2.6

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets(1)

1.6

2.0

1.6

1.9

1.8

Ratio of fees to average assets(1)

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

Efficiency ratio

48.1

43.7

47.8

44.7

46.1




As of September 30,


As of December 31,



2026


2025


2025







in %

Ratio of tier 1 equity capital


10.28


11.39


11.10

Leverage ratio

4.84

5.19

5.04

Liquidity coverage ratio(3)

131

131

129

Net stable funding ratio

115

127

127


Principal credit quality indices



For the three months
ended September 30,


For the nine months
ended September 30,


For the year
ended
December 31,



2026


2025


2026


2025


2025











in %

Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public


0.91


1.15


0.91


1.15


1.11

Ratio of total provision for credit losses(4) to credit to the public

1.02

1.29

1.02

1.29

1.25

Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.37

0.46

0.37

0.46

0.46

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public

251.9

256.2

251.9

256.2

251.5

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public(1)

0.02

(0.01)

0.04

(0.03)

(0.01)

Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1)

(0.02)

0.05

(0.04)

(0.01)

0.01


Principal data from the statement of income



For the three months
ended September 30,


For the nine months
ended September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025



NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank


508


581


1,571


1,748

Interest Income, net

1,146

1,290

3,428

3,734

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(9)

17

(47)

(10)

Total non-Interest income

528

538

1,657

1,603

Of which: Fees

463

461

1,400

1,320

Total operating and other expenses

805

798

2,431

2,383

Of which: Salaries and related expenses

427

438

1,314

1,340

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

5.06

5.79

15.66

17.42

Diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

5.06

5.79

15.66

17.42


Principal data from the balance sheet



30.9.26


30.9.25


31.12.25







NIS million

Total assets


285,926


269,499


277,833

of which: Cash and deposits with banks

67,737

81,921

83,776

Securities

38,599

37,995

38,266

Credit to the public, net

170,851

139,808

146,374

Total liabilities

270,788

254,273

262,634

of which: Deposits from the public

243,825

233,020

238,509

Deposits from banks

1,080

1,730

1,906

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

11,178

5,836

6,791

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

14,533

14,543

14,614


Additional data



30.9.26


30.9.25


31.12.25







0.01 NIS

Share price


22,750


23,710


25,050

Dividend per share

1,306

757

1,191

* The condensed financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Public Reporting Directives and guidelines of the Supervisor of Banks, which primarily adopt accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP).
(1) Annualized.
(2) The return on equity attributed to shareholders of the bank, excluding the excess of ratio of tier 1 equity capital above the goal set by the Board of Directors (9.50%) and excluding the special tax levy applicable to the Bank in 2026, amounted to 16.9% in the third quarter of 2026 and 18.0% in the first nine month of 2026.
(3) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.
(4) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)



For the three months
ended September 30


For the nine months
ended September 30


For the year Ended
December 31



2026


2025


2026


2025


2025


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(audited)

Interest Income


2,780


3,120


8,421


8,942


11,771

Interest Expenses

1,634

1,830

4,993

5,208

6,949

Interest Income, net

1,146

1,290

3,428

3,734

4,822

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(9)

17

(47)

(10)

19

Net Interest Income after expenses (income) from credit losses

1,155

1,273

3,475

3,744

4,803

Non- Interest Income






Non-Interest financing income

63

70

246

275

312

Fees

463

461

1,400

1,320

1,777

Other income

2

7

11

8

11

Total non- Interest income

528

538

1,657

1,603

2,100

Operating and other expenses






Salaries and related expenses

427

438

1,314

1,340

1,769

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

84

85

249

251

338

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

40

37

118

108

146

Other expenses

254

238

750

684

937

Total operating and other expenses

805

798

2,431

2,383

3,190

Profit before taxes

878

1,013

2,701

2,964

3,713

Provision for taxes on profit

369

387

1,123

1,157

1,386

Profit after taxes

509

626

1,578

1,807

2,327

The bank's share in profit (loss) of equity-basis investee, after taxes

23

(15)

67

23

35

Net profit:






Before attribution to non-controlling interests

532

611

1,645

1,830

2,362

Attributed to non-controlling interests

(24)

(30)

(74)

(82)

(102)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

508

581

1,571

1,748

2,260









NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

5.06

5.79

15.66

17.42

22.53

Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank






Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

5.06

5.79

15.66

17.42

22.52


STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)



For the three months
ended September 30


For the nine months
ended September 30


For the year Ended
December 31



2026


2025


2026


2025


2025



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests


532


611


1,645


1,830


2,362

Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests

(24)

(30)

(74)

(82)

(102)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

508

581

1,571

1,748

2,260

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:






Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

(533)

39

(592)

203

281

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

(26)

(1)

(8)

8

(69)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

(559)

38

(600)

211

212

Related tax effect

236

(16)

254

(83)

(86)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling
interests, after taxes

(323)

22

(346)

128

126

Less other comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests

(5)

-

(5)

6

10

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the
Bank, after taxes

(318)

22

(341)

122

116

Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests

209

633

1,299

1,958

2,488

Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests

(19)

(30)

(69)

(88)

(112)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

190

603

1,230

1,870

2,376

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, and
amortization of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)



September 30,


December 31,



2026


2025


2025


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets







Cash and deposits with banks

67,737

81,921

83,776

Securities(4)

38,599

37,995

38,266

Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase

1

184

355

Credit to the public

172,418

141,432

148,014

Provision for Credit losses

(1,567)

(1,624)

(1,640)

Credit to the public, net

170,851

139,808

146,374

Credit to the government

1,342

1,466

1,607

Investments in investee companies

952

862

875

Premises and equipment

860

865

871

Intangible assets

386

362

404

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

3,596

4,131

3,934

Other assets(2)

1,602

1,905

1,371

Total assets

285,926

269,499

277,833

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Deposits from the public

243,825

233,020

238,509

Deposits from banks

1,080

1,730

1,906

Deposits from the Government

1,520

934

2,032

Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase

5,270

3,623

4,107

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

11,178

5,836

6,791

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

3,656

4,520

4,336

Other liabilities(1)(3)

4,259

4,610

4,953

Total liabilities

270,788

254,273

262,634

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

14,533

14,543

14,614

Non-controlling interests

605

683

585

Total capital

15,138

15,226

15,199

Total liabilities and capital

285,926

269,499

277,833

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 189 million and NIS 207 million and NIS 210 million as of 30.9.26, 30.9.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 4 million and NIS 12 million and NIS 5 million as of 30.9.26, 30.9.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 4 million and NIS 12 million and NIS 5 million as of 30.9.26, 30.9.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)







For the three months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited)



Share
capital and
premium (1)


Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based
payment
transactions


Total capital
and capital
reserves


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings(2)


Total


Non- controlling interests


Total capital

Balance as of September 30, 2026

918


9


927

(85)

14,057

14,899

635

15,534

Net profit for the period

-


-


-

-

508

508

24

532

Dividend

-


-


-

-

(558)

(558)

(49)

(607)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-


2


2

-

-

2

-

2

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-


-


-

(318)

-

(318)

(5)

(323)

Balance as of September 30, 2026

918


11


929

(403)

14,007

14,533

605

15,138








For the three months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share
capital and premium (1)


Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based payment
transactions


Total capital
and capital
reserves


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained earnings(2)


Total


Non- controlling interests


Total capital

Balance as of September 30, 2025

927


1


928

(78)

13,408

14,258

712

14,970

Net profit for the period

-


-


-

-

581

581

30

611

Dividend

-


-


-

-

(319)

(319)

(59)

(378)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-


1


1

-

-

1

-

1

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-


-


-

22

-

22

-

22

Balance as of September 30, 2025

927


2


929

(56)

13,670

14,543

683

15,226








For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited)



Share
capital and premium(1)


Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based payment
transactions


Total capital
and capital
reserves


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained earnings(2)


Total


Non- controlling interests


Total capital

Balance as of December 31, 2025 (audited)

927


3


930

(62)

13,746

14,614

585

15,199

Net profit for the period

-


-


-

-

1,571

1,571

74

1,645

Dividend

-


-


-

-

(1,310)

(1,310)

(49)

(1,359)

Repurchase of shares

(9)


-


(9)

-

-

(9)

-

(9)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-


8


8

-

-

8

-

8

Other comprehensive loss, after tax
effect

-


-


-

(341)

-

(341)

(5)

(346)

Balance as of September 30, 2026

918


11


929

(403)

14,007

14,533

605

15,138








For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share
capital and premium(1)


Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based payment
transactions


Total capital
and capital
reserves


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained earnings(2)


Total


Non- controlling interests


Total capital

Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)

927


-


927

(178)

12,681

13,430

654

14,084

Net profit for the period

-


-


-

-

1,748

1,748

82

1,830

Dividend

-


-


-

-

(759)

(759)

(59)

(818)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-


2


2

-

-

2

-

2

Other comprehensive income, after tax
effect

-


-


-

122

-

122

6

128

Balance as of September 30, 2025

927


2


929

(56)

13,670

14,543

683

15,226








For the year ended December 31, 2025 (audited)



Share
capital and premium(1)


Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based payment
transactions


Total capital
and capital
reserves


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained earnings(2)


Total


Non- controlling interests


Total capital

Balance as of December 31, 2024

927


-


927

(178)

12,681

13,430

654

14,084

Net profit for the period

-


-


-

-

2,260

2,260

102

2,362

Dividend

-


-


-

-

(1,195)

(1,195)

(181)

(1,376)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-


3


3

-

-

3

-

3

Other comprehensive income, after tax
effect

-


-


-

116

-

116

10

126

Balance as of December 31, 2025

927


3


930

(62)

13,746

14,614

585

15,199

(1) Including share premium of NIS 304 million as from 1992 onwards (as of 30.9.25 and 31.12.25 - NIS 313 million).
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

© 2026 PR Newswire
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