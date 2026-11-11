First International Bank of Israel reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the Third quarter of 2026, reflecting continuing growth and high profitability whilst maintaining financial stability
Financial Highlights
Net income of NIS 1,571 million in the first nine months of 2026, with a Return on Equity (ROE) of 14.3% ROE excluding the special tax levy reached 15.9%.
Net income of NIS 508 million in the third quarter of 2026, with ROE reaching 13.8% ROE after eliminating the special tax levy is 15.3%.
Credit to the public increased by 21.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and by 5% compared to the end of the second quarter of 2026.
Customers' assets portfolios grew by 16.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and amounted to NIS 1.26 trillion.
Equity attributed to shareholders in the Bank amounted to NIS 14.5 billion.
The tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio is 10.28%
The Bank's Board of Directors has decided to distribute a dividend in an amount of NIS 254 million, constituting 50% of the net income for the third quarter of 2026.
The dividend yield is 7.3%
The First International Bank Group's net income amounted to NIS 1,571 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to NIS 1,748 million in the comparative period during the previous year, a decrease of 10.1%. ROE reached 14.3% during this period. ROE, excluding the special tax levy imposed on the bank during this period, reached 15.9%.
The First International Bank Group's net income amounted to NIS 508 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to NIS 581 million during the comparative quarter in the previous year, a decrease of 12.6%. ROE reached 13.8% in the quarter. ROE, excluding the special tax levy imposed on the bank in 2026, reached 15.3% in the quarter.
Credit to the public amounted to NIS 172.4 billion, an increase of 21.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and an increase of 5.0% compared to the second quarter of 2026. The increase in credit derived from credit for financial services.
Deposits by the public amounted to approximately NIS 243.8 billion, an increase of 4.6% compared to the comparative period in the previous year. The amount of the customers' assets portfolio grew by 16.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and amounted to approximately NIS 1.26 trillion.
Despite the growth in activity and the increase in revenues, macro factors, such as the index, interest rates and exchange rates, have led to a decrease in total net revenues, which amounted to NIS 5,085 million in the first nine months of 2026, a decrease of 4.7% compared to the comparative period in the previous year.
Income from commissions increased by 6.1% in the first nine months of the year compared to the comparative period in the previous year and amounted to NIS 1,400 million.
A high-quality credit portfolio - there has been a decrease of 23.6% in the credit risk compared with the comparative period in the previous year. The NPL ratio (the balance of non-accruing debts or debts that are in arrears of 90 days or more to the balance of the credit to the public) has improved and has reached 0.37%, compared to 0.46% at the end of the year 2025.
The equity attributed to shareholders in the Bank amounted to NIS 14.5 billion. The Tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio stands at 10.28%, a gap of 1% above the required regulatory equity, enabling continuing growth in the Group's operations.
The operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 2,431 million in the first nine months of the year, compared to NIS 2,383 million in the comparative period in the previous year, an increase of 2.0%, which derived for the most part from an increase in other expenses, primarily commission expenses in respect of the expansion of activity in the capital market against an increase in revenues. The efficiency ratio stands at 47.8% in the first nine months of 2026 and at 48.1% in the third quarter of 2026.
The Bank's Board of Directors has decided to approve the distribution of a cash dividend in an amount of NIS 254 million to the shareholders, representing a rate of 50% of the net income in the quarter. The dividend yield stands at 7.3% as at September 30, 2026.
Eli Cohen, First International Bank's CEO: "We are in a challenging period of uncertainty, macro-economic changes and geopolitical risks. The bank is operating against this background and is demonstrating financial stability and double-digit growth in credit and in customers' assets.
The financial statements summarize the first nine months of the year 2026, of a growing and solid bank with stable equity and high quality assets, with a dividend distribution to the investors and with one of the highest yields in the banking system. This growth has been possible thanks to our ambition to maintain a high level of service orientation and professionalism, to continue to be a leading bank in the capital market field and in money management, and to concentrate renewal on investment products offering value to a range of types of customers and by adopting AI capabilities."
Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices*
Principal execution indices
For the three months
For the nine months
For the year ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
2025
in %
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)
(2)13.8
16.2
(2)14.3
16.9
16.2
Return on average assets(1)
0.70
0.88
0.74
0.90
0.86
Ratio of total income to average assets(1)
2.3
2.8
2.4
2.8
2.6
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets(1)
1.6
2.0
1.6
1.9
1.8
Ratio of fees to average assets(1)
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
Efficiency ratio
48.1
43.7
47.8
44.7
46.1
As of September 30,
As of December 31,
2026
2025
2025
in %
Ratio of tier 1 equity capital
10.28
11.39
11.10
Leverage ratio
4.84
5.19
5.04
Liquidity coverage ratio(3)
131
131
129
Net stable funding ratio
115
127
127
Principal credit quality indices
For the three months
For the nine months
For the year
2026
2025
2026
2025
2025
in %
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
0.91
1.15
0.91
1.15
1.11
Ratio of total provision for credit losses(4) to credit to the public
1.02
1.29
1.02
1.29
1.25
Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
0.37
0.46
0.37
0.46
0.46
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public
251.9
256.2
251.9
256.2
251.5
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public(1)
0.02
(0.01)
0.04
(0.03)
(0.01)
Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1)
(0.02)
0.05
(0.04)
(0.01)
0.01
Principal data from the statement of income
For the three months
For the nine months
2026
2025
2026
2025
NIS million
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
508
581
1,571
1,748
Interest Income, net
1,146
1,290
3,428
3,734
Expenses (income) from credit losses
(9)
17
(47)
(10)
Total non-Interest income
528
538
1,657
1,603
Of which: Fees
463
461
1,400
1,320
Total operating and other expenses
805
798
2,431
2,383
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
427
438
1,314
1,340
Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
5.06
5.79
15.66
17.42
Diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
5.06
5.79
15.66
17.42
Principal data from the balance sheet
30.9.26
30.9.25
31.12.25
NIS million
Total assets
285,926
269,499
277,833
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
67,737
81,921
83,776
Securities
38,599
37,995
38,266
Credit to the public, net
170,851
139,808
146,374
Total liabilities
270,788
254,273
262,634
of which: Deposits from the public
243,825
233,020
238,509
Deposits from banks
1,080
1,730
1,906
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
11,178
5,836
6,791
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
14,533
14,543
14,614
Additional data
30.9.26
30.9.25
31.12.25
0.01 NIS
Share price
22,750
23,710
25,050
Dividend per share
1,306
757
1,191
* The condensed financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Public Reporting Directives and guidelines of the Supervisor of Banks, which primarily adopt accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the nine months
For the year Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
2025
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest Income
2,780
3,120
8,421
8,942
11,771
Interest Expenses
1,634
1,830
4,993
5,208
6,949
Interest Income, net
1,146
1,290
3,428
3,734
4,822
Expenses (income) from credit losses
(9)
17
(47)
(10)
19
Net Interest Income after expenses (income) from credit losses
1,155
1,273
3,475
3,744
4,803
Non- Interest Income
Non-Interest financing income
63
70
246
275
312
Fees
463
461
1,400
1,320
1,777
Other income
2
7
11
8
11
Total non- Interest income
528
538
1,657
1,603
2,100
Operating and other expenses
Salaries and related expenses
427
438
1,314
1,340
1,769
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
84
85
249
251
338
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
40
37
118
108
146
Other expenses
254
238
750
684
937
Total operating and other expenses
805
798
2,431
2,383
3,190
Profit before taxes
878
1,013
2,701
2,964
3,713
Provision for taxes on profit
369
387
1,123
1,157
1,386
Profit after taxes
509
626
1,578
1,807
2,327
The bank's share in profit (loss) of equity-basis investee, after taxes
23
(15)
67
23
35
Net profit:
Before attribution to non-controlling interests
532
611
1,645
1,830
2,362
Attributed to non-controlling interests
(24)
(30)
(74)
(82)
(102)
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
508
581
1,571
1,748
2,260
NIS
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
5.06
5.79
15.66
17.42
22.53
Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
5.06
5.79
15.66
17.42
22.52
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the nine months
For the year Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
2025
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests
532
611
1,645
1,830
2,362
Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests
(24)
(30)
(74)
(82)
(102)
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
508
581
1,571
1,748
2,260
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
(533)
39
(592)
203
281
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
(26)
(1)
(8)
8
(69)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
(559)
38
(600)
211
212
Related tax effect
236
(16)
254
(83)
(86)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling
(323)
22
(346)
128
126
Less other comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests
(5)
-
(5)
6
10
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the
(318)
22
(341)
122
116
Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests
209
633
1,299
1,958
2,488
Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests
(19)
(30)
(69)
(88)
(112)
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
190
603
1,230
1,870
2,376
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, and
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
2025
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Cash and deposits with banks
67,737
81,921
83,776
Securities(4)
38,599
37,995
38,266
Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase
1
184
355
Credit to the public
172,418
141,432
148,014
Provision for Credit losses
(1,567)
(1,624)
(1,640)
Credit to the public, net
170,851
139,808
146,374
Credit to the government
1,342
1,466
1,607
Investments in investee companies
952
862
875
Premises and equipment
860
865
871
Intangible assets
386
362
404
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
3,596
4,131
3,934
Other assets(2)
1,602
1,905
1,371
Total assets
285,926
269,499
277,833
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits from the public
243,825
233,020
238,509
Deposits from banks
1,080
1,730
1,906
Deposits from the Government
1,520
934
2,032
Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase
5,270
3,623
4,107
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
11,178
5,836
6,791
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
3,656
4,520
4,336
Other liabilities(1)(3)
4,259
4,610
4,953
Total liabilities
270,788
254,273
262,634
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
14,533
14,543
14,614
Non-controlling interests
605
683
585
Total capital
15,138
15,226
15,199
Total liabilities and capital
285,926
269,499
277,833
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 189 million and NIS 207 million and NIS 210 million as of 30.9.26, 30.9.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)
For the three months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited)
Share
Capital reserves
Total capital
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non- controlling interests
Total capital
Balance as of September 30, 2026
918
9
927
(85)
14,057
14,899
635
15,534
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
508
508
24
532
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(558)
(558)
(49)
(607)
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
-
2
2
-
-
2
-
2
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
-
-
(318)
-
(318)
(5)
(323)
Balance as of September 30, 2026
918
11
929
(403)
14,007
14,533
605
15,138
For the three months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited)
Share
Capital reserves
Total capital
Accumulated
Retained earnings(2)
Total
Non- controlling interests
Total capital
Balance as of September 30, 2025
927
1
928
(78)
13,408
14,258
712
14,970
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
581
581
30
611
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(319)
(319)
(59)
(378)
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
-
1
1
-
-
1
-
1
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
-
-
22
-
22
-
22
Balance as of September 30, 2025
927
2
929
(56)
13,670
14,543
683
15,226
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited)
Share
Capital reserves
Total capital
Accumulated
Retained earnings(2)
Total
Non- controlling interests
Total capital
Balance as of December 31, 2025 (audited)
927
3
930
(62)
13,746
14,614
585
15,199
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
1,571
1,571
74
1,645
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(1,310)
(1,310)
(49)
(1,359)
Repurchase of shares
(9)
-
(9)
-
-
(9)
-
(9)
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
-
8
8
-
-
8
-
8
Other comprehensive loss, after tax
-
-
-
(341)
-
(341)
(5)
(346)
Balance as of September 30, 2026
918
11
929
(403)
14,007
14,533
605
15,138
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited)
Share
Capital reserves
Total capital
Accumulated
Retained earnings(2)
Total
Non- controlling interests
Total capital
Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)
927
-
927
(178)
12,681
13,430
654
14,084
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
1,748
1,748
82
1,830
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(759)
(759)
(59)
(818)
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
-
2
2
-
-
2
-
2
Other comprehensive income, after tax
-
-
-
122
-
122
6
128
Balance as of September 30, 2025
927
2
929
(56)
13,670
14,543
683
15,226
For the year ended December 31, 2025 (audited)
Share
Capital reserves
Total capital
Accumulated
Retained earnings(2)
Total
Non- controlling interests
Total capital
Balance as of December 31, 2024
927
-
927
(178)
12,681
13,430
654
14,084
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
2,260
2,260
102
2,362
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(1,195)
(1,195)
(181)
(1,376)
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
-
3
3
-
-
3
-
3
Other comprehensive income, after tax
-
-
-
116
-
116
10
126
Balance as of December 31, 2025
927
3
930
(62)
13,746
14,614
585
15,199
(1) Including share premium of NIS 304 million as from 1992 onwards (as of 30.9.25 and 31.12.25 - NIS 313 million).
Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224
SOURCE First International Bank of Israel