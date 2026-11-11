First International Bank of Israel reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the Third quarter of 2026, reflecting continuing growth and high profitability whilst maintaining financial stability

Financial Highlights

Net income of NIS 1,571 million in the first nine months of 2026, with a Return on Equity (ROE) of 14.3% ROE excluding the special tax levy reached 15.9%.

Net income of NIS 508 million in the third quarter of 2026, with ROE reaching 13.8% ROE after eliminating the special tax levy is 15.3%.

Credit to the public increased by 21.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and by 5% compared to the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Customers' assets portfolios grew by 16.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and amounted to NIS 1.26 trillion.

Equity attributed to shareholders in the Bank amounted to NIS 14.5 billion.

The tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio is 10.28%

The Bank's Board of Directors has decided to distribute a dividend in an amount of NIS 254 million, constituting 50% of the net income for the third quarter of 2026.

The dividend yield is 7.3%

The First International Bank Group's net income amounted to NIS 1,571 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to NIS 1,748 million in the comparative period during the previous year, a decrease of 10.1%. ROE reached 14.3% during this period. ROE, excluding the special tax levy imposed on the bank during this period, reached 15.9%.

The First International Bank Group's net income amounted to NIS 508 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to NIS 581 million during the comparative quarter in the previous year, a decrease of 12.6%. ROE reached 13.8% in the quarter. ROE, excluding the special tax levy imposed on the bank in 2026, reached 15.3% in the quarter.

Credit to the public amounted to NIS 172.4 billion, an increase of 21.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and an increase of 5.0% compared to the second quarter of 2026. The increase in credit derived from credit for financial services.

Deposits by the public amounted to approximately NIS 243.8 billion, an increase of 4.6% compared to the comparative period in the previous year. The amount of the customers' assets portfolio grew by 16.9% compared to the comparative period in the previous year and amounted to approximately NIS 1.26 trillion.

Despite the growth in activity and the increase in revenues, macro factors, such as the index, interest rates and exchange rates, have led to a decrease in total net revenues, which amounted to NIS 5,085 million in the first nine months of 2026, a decrease of 4.7% compared to the comparative period in the previous year.

Income from commissions increased by 6.1% in the first nine months of the year compared to the comparative period in the previous year and amounted to NIS 1,400 million.

A high-quality credit portfolio - there has been a decrease of 23.6% in the credit risk compared with the comparative period in the previous year. The NPL ratio (the balance of non-accruing debts or debts that are in arrears of 90 days or more to the balance of the credit to the public) has improved and has reached 0.37%, compared to 0.46% at the end of the year 2025.

The equity attributed to shareholders in the Bank amounted to NIS 14.5 billion. The Tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio stands at 10.28%, a gap of 1% above the required regulatory equity, enabling continuing growth in the Group's operations.

The operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 2,431 million in the first nine months of the year, compared to NIS 2,383 million in the comparative period in the previous year, an increase of 2.0%, which derived for the most part from an increase in other expenses, primarily commission expenses in respect of the expansion of activity in the capital market against an increase in revenues. The efficiency ratio stands at 47.8% in the first nine months of 2026 and at 48.1% in the third quarter of 2026.

The Bank's Board of Directors has decided to approve the distribution of a cash dividend in an amount of NIS 254 million to the shareholders, representing a rate of 50% of the net income in the quarter. The dividend yield stands at 7.3% as at September 30, 2026.

Eli Cohen, First International Bank's CEO: "We are in a challenging period of uncertainty, macro-economic changes and geopolitical risks. The bank is operating against this background and is demonstrating financial stability and double-digit growth in credit and in customers' assets.

The financial statements summarize the first nine months of the year 2026, of a growing and solid bank with stable equity and high quality assets, with a dividend distribution to the investors and with one of the highest yields in the banking system. This growth has been possible thanks to our ambition to maintain a high level of service orientation and professionalism, to continue to be a leading bank in the capital market field and in money management, and to concentrate renewal on investment products offering value to a range of types of customers and by adopting AI capabilities."

Condensed principal financial information and principal execution indices*

Principal execution indices











For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,

For the year ended

December 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025

2025



















in % Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

(2)13.8

16.2

(2)14.3

16.9

16.2 Return on average assets(1) 0.70 0.88 0.74 0.90 0.86 Ratio of total income to average assets(1) 2.3 2.8 2.4 2.8 2.6 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets(1) 1.6 2.0 1.6 1.9 1.8 Ratio of fees to average assets(1) 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Efficiency ratio 48.1 43.7 47.8 44.7 46.1





As of September 30,

As of December 31,



2026

2025

2025











in % Ratio of tier 1 equity capital

10.28

11.39

11.10 Leverage ratio 4.84 5.19 5.04 Liquidity coverage ratio(3) 131 131 129 Net stable funding ratio 115 127 127

Principal credit quality indices



For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,

For the year

ended

December 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025

2025



















in % Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

0.91

1.15

0.91

1.15

1.11 Ratio of total provision for credit losses(4) to credit to the public 1.02 1.29 1.02 1.29 1.25 Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.37 0.46 0.37 0.46 0.46 Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public 251.9 256.2 251.9 256.2 251.5 Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public(1) 0.02 (0.01) 0.04 (0.03) (0.01) Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public(1) (0.02) 0.05 (0.04) (0.01) 0.01

Principal data from the statement of income



For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025



NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

508

581

1,571

1,748 Interest Income, net 1,146 1,290 3,428 3,734 Expenses (income) from credit losses (9) 17 (47) (10) Total non-Interest income 528 538 1,657 1,603 Of which: Fees 463 461 1,400 1,320 Total operating and other expenses 805 798 2,431 2,383 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 427 438 1,314 1,340 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 5.06 5.79 15.66 17.42 Diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 5.06 5.79 15.66 17.42

Principal data from the balance sheet



30.9.26

30.9.25

31.12.25











NIS million Total assets

285,926

269,499

277,833 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 67,737 81,921 83,776 Securities 38,599 37,995 38,266 Credit to the public, net 170,851 139,808 146,374 Total liabilities 270,788 254,273 262,634 of which: Deposits from the public 243,825 233,020 238,509 Deposits from banks 1,080 1,730 1,906 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 11,178 5,836 6,791 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 14,533 14,543 14,614

Additional data



30.9.26

30.9.25

31.12.25











0.01 NIS Share price

22,750

23,710

25,050 Dividend per share 1,306 757 1,191 * The condensed financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Public Reporting Directives and guidelines of the Supervisor of Banks, which primarily adopt accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP).

(1) Annualized.

(2) The return on equity attributed to shareholders of the bank, excluding the excess of ratio of tier 1 equity capital above the goal set by the Board of Directors (9.50%) and excluding the special tax levy applicable to the Bank in 2026, amounted to 16.9% in the third quarter of 2026 and 18.0% in the first nine month of 2026.

(3) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.

(4) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)



For the three months

ended September 30

For the nine months

ended September 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

2,780

3,120

8,421

8,942

11,771 Interest Expenses 1,634 1,830 4,993 5,208 6,949 Interest Income, net 1,146 1,290 3,428 3,734 4,822 Expenses (income) from credit losses (9) 17 (47) (10) 19 Net Interest Income after expenses (income) from credit losses 1,155 1,273 3,475 3,744 4,803 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest financing income 63 70 246 275 312 Fees 463 461 1,400 1,320 1,777 Other income 2 7 11 8 11 Total non- Interest income 528 538 1,657 1,603 2,100 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 427 438 1,314 1,340 1,769 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 84 85 249 251 338 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 40 37 118 108 146 Other expenses 254 238 750 684 937 Total operating and other expenses 805 798 2,431 2,383 3,190 Profit before taxes 878 1,013 2,701 2,964 3,713 Provision for taxes on profit 369 387 1,123 1,157 1,386 Profit after taxes 509 626 1,578 1,807 2,327 The bank's share in profit (loss) of equity-basis investee, after taxes 23 (15) 67 23 35 Net profit:









Before attribution to non-controlling interests 532 611 1,645 1,830 2,362 Attributed to non-controlling interests (24) (30) (74) (82) (102) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 508 581 1,571 1,748 2,260















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 5.06 5.79 15.66 17.42 22.53 Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank









Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 5.06 5.79 15.66 17.42 22.52



STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)



For the three months

ended September 30

For the nine months

ended September 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2026

2025

2026

2025

2025



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests

532

611

1,645

1,830

2,362 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (24) (30) (74) (82) (102) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 508 581 1,571 1,748 2,260 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net (533) 39 (592) 203 281 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (26) (1) (8) 8 (69) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (559) 38 (600) 211 212 Related tax effect 236 (16) 254 (83) (86) Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling

interests, after taxes (323) 22 (346) 128 126 Less other comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (5) - (5) 6 10 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the

Bank, after taxes (318) 22 (341) 122 116 Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests 209 633 1,299 1,958 2,488 Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (19) (30) (69) (88) (112) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 190 603 1,230 1,870 2,376 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, and

amortization of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)



September 30,

December 31,



2026

2025

2025

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets











Cash and deposits with banks 67,737 81,921 83,776 Securities(4) 38,599 37,995 38,266 Securities borrowed or purchased under agreements to repurchase 1 184 355 Credit to the public 172,418 141,432 148,014 Provision for Credit losses (1,567) (1,624) (1,640) Credit to the public, net 170,851 139,808 146,374 Credit to the government 1,342 1,466 1,607 Investments in investee companies 952 862 875 Premises and equipment 860 865 871 Intangible assets 386 362 404 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 3,596 4,131 3,934 Other assets(2) 1,602 1,905 1,371 Total assets 285,926 269,499 277,833 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public 243,825 233,020 238,509 Deposits from banks 1,080 1,730 1,906 Deposits from the Government 1,520 934 2,032 Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase 5,270 3,623 4,107 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 11,178 5,836 6,791 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 3,656 4,520 4,336 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,259 4,610 4,953 Total liabilities 270,788 254,273 262,634 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 14,533 14,543 14,614 Non-controlling interests 605 683 585 Total capital 15,138 15,226 15,199 Total liabilities and capital 285,926 269,499 277,833 (1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 189 million and NIS 207 million and NIS 210 million as of 30.9.26, 30.9.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 4 million and NIS 12 million and NIS 5 million as of 30.9.26, 30.9.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 4 million and NIS 12 million and NIS 5 million as of 30.9.26, 30.9.25 and 31.12.25, respectively.



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)











For the three months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based

payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings(2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total capital Balance as of September 30, 2026 918

9

927 (85) 14,057 14,899 635 15,534 Net profit for the period -

-

- - 508 508 24 532 Dividend -

-

- - (558) (558) (49) (607) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions -

2

2 - - 2 - 2 Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect -

-

- (318) - (318) (5) (323) Balance as of September 30, 2026 918

11

929 (403) 14,007 14,533 605 15,138













For the three months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share

capital and premium (1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained earnings(2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total capital Balance as of September 30, 2025 927

1

928 (78) 13,408 14,258 712 14,970 Net profit for the period -

-

- - 581 581 30 611 Dividend -

-

- - (319) (319) (59) (378) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions -

1

1 - - 1 - 1 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect -

-

- 22 - 22 - 22 Balance as of September 30, 2025 927

2

929 (56) 13,670 14,543 683 15,226













For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited)



Share

capital and premium(1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained earnings(2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total capital Balance as of December 31, 2025 (audited) 927

3

930 (62) 13,746 14,614 585 15,199 Net profit for the period -

-

- - 1,571 1,571 74 1,645 Dividend -

-

- - (1,310) (1,310) (49) (1,359) Repurchase of shares (9)

-

(9) - - (9) - (9) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions -

8

8 - - 8 - 8 Other comprehensive loss, after tax

effect -

-

- (341) - (341) (5) (346) Balance as of September 30, 2026 918

11

929 (403) 14,007 14,533 605 15,138













For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share

capital and premium(1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained earnings(2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total capital Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited) 927

-

927 (178) 12,681 13,430 654 14,084 Net profit for the period -

-

- - 1,748 1,748 82 1,830 Dividend -

-

- - (759) (759) (59) (818) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions -

2

2 - - 2 - 2 Other comprehensive income, after tax

effect -

-

- 122 - 122 6 128 Balance as of September 30, 2025 927

2

929 (56) 13,670 14,543 683 15,226













For the year ended December 31, 2025 (audited)



Share

capital and premium(1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained earnings(2)

Total

Non- controlling interests

Total capital Balance as of December 31, 2024 927

-

927 (178) 12,681 13,430 654 14,084 Net profit for the period -

-

- - 2,260 2,260 102 2,362 Dividend -

-

- - (1,195) (1,195) (181) (1,376) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions -

3

3 - - 3 - 3 Other comprehensive income, after tax

effect -

-

- 116 - 116 10 126 Balance as of December 31, 2025 927

3

930 (62) 13,746 14,614 585 15,199 (1) Including share premium of NIS 304 million as from 1992 onwards (as of 30.9.25 and 31.12.25 - NIS 313 million).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.



Contact:

Dafna Zucker

First International Bank of Israel

[email protected]

+972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel