Singulus Technologies has signed a contract with SpaceX for a turnkey HJT solar cell production line, with delivery scheduled for the first half of 2027. The Germany-based company said the contract is part of a strategic partnership under which it plans to deliver multiple additional lines. Singulus said production will scale to support more than 100 GW of production equipment as SpaceX accelerates satellite manufacturing in Bastrop, Texas. It did not say whether the figure refers to annual or cumulative capacity, or how many lines that would involve. Under the partnership, Singulus will develop ...

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