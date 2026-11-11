"One of the Top 4 Copper Development Projects in the World" - Koryx Copper
© 2026 Swiss Resource Capital
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|2,060
|2,100
|13:51
|2,060
|2,100
|13:24
"One of the Top 4 Copper Development Projects in the World" - Koryx Copper
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|"One of the Top 4 Copper Development Projects in the World" - Koryx Copper
|"One of the Top 4 Copper Development Projects in the World" - Koryx Copper
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Koryx Copper SA: Koryx Copper acquisition agreement amended
|15.10.
|Koryx Copper auf "Precious Metals & Critical Minerals"-Konferenz: Bevorstehende Vormachbarkeitsstudie stellt deutlichen Produktionsschub in Aussicht
|08.10.
|Koryx Copper S.A.: Koryx Copper Provides Interim Update on Pre-Feasibility Study Progress for the Haib Copper Project in Southern Namibia
|Highlights PFS met testwork results near complete and showing consistency with historical results thus supporting PFS metallurgical assumptions and by-product recovery potential.Major flowsheet improvements...
► Artikel lesen
|23.09.
|Koryx completes drill programme at Namibian project: TSX-V-listed Koryx Copper has announced assay results from 18 drill ...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|KORYX COPPER SA
|2,040
|-2,86 %