BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BMO Technology and Innovation Leaders Conference - November 12, 2026, New York, NY

Grant Courville, Senior Vice President, Products and Strategy, QNX, will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. No formal presentation or webcast is scheduled.

RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference - November 17, 2026, New York, NY

Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer, and John Wall, President of QNX, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 2:40 p.m. ET, as well as meetings with institutional investors.

18th Annual TD Cowen Canadian Technology Conference - November 24, 2026, Toronto, Ontario

Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer, and John Wall, President of QNX, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET, as well as meetings with institutional investors.

Live webcasts of the RBC Capital Markets and TD Cowen fireside chats will be available on BlackBerry's investor relations website at BlackBerry.com/Investors. Replays will be available following each event.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

Safe. Certified. Secure.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow BlackBerry on LinkedIn.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 597-0050

investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-0073

mediarelations@blackberry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-1249558