Highlights

10.6 g/t gold over 57m from 148m downhole, including 7.7 g/t gold over 27m from 150m downhole and 19.6 g/t gold over 20m from 183m downhole in CHDD-68 (Previously 'Charger 2').

Hole CHDD-68 sits 210m southwest of discovery holes OEDD-83 (26 g/t gold over 57m) and OEDD-100 (14.7 g/t gold over 59m), in the area previously called Charger 2.

Charger 1 and Charger 2 are now one continuous system over ~300m of strike and ~400m vertically.

This mineralization lies outside the Charger resource wireframe in the May 2026 MRE.

3.5 g/t gold over 28m from 146m downhole, including 12.3 g/t gold over 5m from 151m downhole in CHDD-32.

3.0 g/t gold over 18m from 211m downhole, including 5.3 g/t gold over 7m from 222m downhole in CHDD-36.

27 Charger holes pending, and BBM results to follow in the coming weeks.

These results support continued high-grade growth potential at Charger by extending the high-grade zone along strike and down-plunge beyond the current MRE.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report 10.6 g/t gold over 57 metres, including 19.6 g/t gold over 20 metres, in hole CHDD-68 at Charger, at its Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figure 1). The hole was drilled 210 metres southwest of the Charger discovery holes. This step-out drilling continues to show potential for continuity over approximately 300 metres of strike, with broad, high-grade gold now intersected at the southwest extents of the system and outside the current Charger mineral resource.

"Charger has delivered again, with broad, high-grade mineralization intercepted 150 metres below surface and 210 metres along strike to the southwest of discovery holes OEDD-83 and OEDD-100. At 10.6 g/t gold over 57 metres downhole, CHDD-68 shows the Charger breccia and vein system can deliver both width and grade well beyond the discovery area. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, with further results still to come from holes testing up to 120 metres down-plunge of CHDD-68. We believe Charger has room to grow beyond the current MRE," said Andrew Chubb, President and CEO of Awalé Resources.

Link to All Figures

Link to Drill Core Photos

Watch Video of CEO Andrew Chubb Discussing Results

Enhancing the Tenor of the Mineralization - Merging Charger 2 with Charger 1

Diamond drill holes CHDD-68, CHDD-32, and CHDD-36 were part of a 50-hole level drill program that stepped out from the southwestern edge of Charger 1 towards Charger 2 on a 20m incremental spacing (see Figure 2). As with the previously reported holes from this program (see October 27, 2026 news release), all drill holes successfully intersected Charger-style alteration and geology, with increasing thicknesses of breccia and vein mineralization now up to 55m downhole. These holes were drilled to the southwest, at the same elevation as and up to 40m below of the early diamond drilling at Charger, which included OEDD-83 (57m @ 26 g/t Au from 164m) (see March 25, 2024 news release) and OEDD-100 (59m @ 14.7 g/t Au from 143m) (see November 11, 2024 news release).

Additional results from diamond holes CHDD-38 and CHDD-39 to the northeast have also confirmed edge-of-system geology a further 90m down-plunge from CHDD-33, defining a sharp contact that plunges steeply to subvertical to the southwest. The geometry and continuity observed to the southwest reinforce our understanding that the system is broader than previously modelled, supporting the potential for further resource growth through additional drilling. Mineralization remains open at depth and down-plunge, as shown on the long section (see Figure 3).

Table 1: Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling - (from this release)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) Comp.

Trigger

(Au g/t) CHDD0032 21.00 21.50 0.50 0.6 0.02 0.8 27 0.5

40.00 42.00 2.00 2.1 0.99 34.1 146 0.5

98.00 102.00 4.00 0.6 0.08 1.7 7 0.5

146.00 174.00 28.00 3.5 NR NR NR 0.5 including 151.00 156.00 5.00 12.3 NR NR NR 5.0 and 168.00 170.00 2.00 6.1 NR NR NR 5.0

179.00 181.00 2.00 8.6 0.01 0.5 236 0.5 including 180.00 181.00 1.00 15.6 0.01 0.7 463 5.0

265.00 266.00 1.00 3.4 0.01 0.3 8 0.5 CHDD0036 201.00 206.00 5.00 0.8 0.01 0.4 2 0.5

211.00 229.00 18.00 3.0 0.03 1.8 2 0.5 including 211.00 212.00 1.00 7.2 0.01 1.0 2 5.0 and 222.00 229.00 7.00 5.3 0.07 3.9 2 1.0

314.00 315.00 1.00 1.0 0.02 0.4 1 0.5

319.00 321.00 2.00 5.5 0.01 5.6 2 0.5 CHDD0038 No significant intercept CHDD0039 No significant intercept CHDD0068 148.00 205.00 57.00 10.6 NR NR NR 0.2 including 150.00 177.00 27.00 7.7 NR NR NR 0.5 including 170.00 177.00 7.00 18.8 NR NR NR 10.0 and 183.00 203.00 20.00 19.6 NR NR NR 0.5 including 189.00 202.00 13.00 29.0 NR NR NR 10.0 CHDD0070 No significant intercept

Table 2: Charger Drill Collar Details - (all collars from this release)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL (m) Azimuth_True Dip EOH (m) CHDD0032 647832 1032249 468.2 311.7 -61.6 281.3 CHDD0036 647750 1032145 470.5 309.8 -62.3 359.6 CHDD0038 647848 1032196 467.5 309.5 -62.7 347.7 CHDD0039 647861 1032209 466.5 309.5 -62.7 344.2 CHDD0068 647659 1032083 471.1 310.5 -61.8 278.2 CHDD0070 647630 1032057 470.6 310.8 -61.6 281.2

Figure 1: Odienné Project - Permits and targets map (Charger highlighted in red).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/323487_e37f2d8a14b899fb_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Charger Plan Map - Showing the interpreted mineralized breccia and vein system connecting Charger 1 and Charger 2. The locations of cross section A-A' and long section B-B' are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/323487_e37f2d8a14b899fb_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Charger Long Section (line B-B' in plan map, Figure 2) - Showing the approximately 300m strike extent of mineralization connecting Charger 1 and Charger 2, over contoured gold grade distribution. Mineralization extends over 400m vertically and remains open at depth and along strike.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/323487_e37f2d8a14b899fb_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Charger Cross Section (line A-A' in plan map, Figure 2) - Through hole CHDD-68 (this release), showing high-grade mineralization of 10.6 g/t Au over 57m, including 19.6 g/t Au over 20m, within the interpreted Charger breccia and vein system.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/323487_e37f2d8a14b899fb_005full.jpg

About Awalé Resources

Awalé Resources is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large-scale gold and gold-copper deposits in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship Odienné Project now hosts an initial inferred Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 1.71 million ounces gold equivalent across the BBM, Charger, and Empire deposits (32.4 Mt at 1.33 g/t Au and 0.33% Cu), providing a strong foundation for ongoing growth and future economic studies.

In addition to the current resource base defined on the joint venture ground, Awalé controls a 1,542 km2 100%-owned land position across the broader Odienné district, where multiple targets provide additional potential discovery upside. Across the Project, Awalé has identified multiple gold and gold-copper systems and continues to build a pipeline of targets with potential to support further discoveries and resource growth.

The Odienné Project covers 2,338 km2 across seven permits, including 797 km2 held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture. Awalé manages exploration activities across the joint venture area.

With a skilled and experienced technical team, together with support from three strategic shareholders, Awalé is advancing exploration in an underexplored and pro-mining jurisdiction with clear potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for screen fire and fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. Where visible gold is observed in drill core, a quartz wash is applied between every sample to reduce or eliminate any contamination.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the Charger target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t and 0.5 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 1.5 g/t Au, 3 g/t Au, 5 g/t Au, and 10 g/t Au trigger values, with a maximum of 3 metres of internal waste. Table 2 contains a list of all Charger holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths at Charger 1, Charger 2 is unknown. Holes reported as NSV do not make the 0.5 g/t Au grade trigger. Cells in the intercept table reporting 'NR' (Table 1) have no reported silver, copper or molybdenum results returned from the ICP lab.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Au Gold Ag Silver Cu Copper g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometres m Metres Mo Molybdenum MRE Mineral Resource Estimate Mt Million tonnes ppm Parts per million

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plan, propose, potential, postulate, target, continue, advance and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont exploration agreement, advancement and expansion of the Odienné Project, the potential size, scale and quality of the mineral resource estimate at BBM, Charger and Empire, the conversion or upgrading of inferred mineral resources, timing and results of future drilling programs, resource expansion potential at BBM, Charger and Empire, and exploration and discovery potential at Fremen and other targets, the potential for additional discoveries, expectations regarding the timing and completion of a preliminary economic assessment and advancement toward pre-feasibility studies, timing for receipt of assay results, commencement and continuation of operations, and the potential development of the Odienné Project. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration and drilling programs, the interpretation of exploration and mineral resource results, changes in mineral resource estimates, the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources, the ability to complete future economic studies, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, delays in obtaining required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals, availability of financing, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, without limitation, that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected, that financing will be available on reasonable terms, and that exploration, development and study activities will proceed as currently planned. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 The full Initial Mineral Resource Estimate news release dated May 19, 2026, including detailed assumptions and methodology, is available at www.awaleresources.com and SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323487