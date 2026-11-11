Maintaining profitable growth despite uncertain economic outlook

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - KP Tissue Inc. (TSX: KPT) (KPT) reports the Q3 2026 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan and Bonterra) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.0% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q3 2026 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue was $589.7 million in Q3 2026 compared to $561.1 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $28.6 million or 5.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $93.5 million in Q3 2026 compared to $85.7 million in Q3 2025, an increase of 9.1%.

was $93.5 million in Q3 2026 compared to $85.7 million in Q3 2025, an increase of 9.1%. Net income was $27.7 million in Q3 2026 compared to $14.6 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $13.1 million.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on January 15, 2027.

"Our continued strong execution in the third quarter of 2026 has led us to deliver more than three consecutive years of profitable growth," stated Kruger Products' and KP Tissue's Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. "Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 5.1% and 9.1%, respectively, year-over-year despite an ongoing uncertain economic environment. We are particularly pleased with our robust sales growth in the U.S. In Canada, sales also grew in the third quarter, as we continued to invest in our brands. We remain focused on executing our share recovery plan which should deliver improving shares."

"Looking ahead, we expect to navigate escalating input costs and increased inflationary pressure. Among the cost mitigation measures under consideration are productivity initiatives and pricing adjustments. We continue to make progress on our new TAD facility project, however, a final location decision will be deferred until there is greater certainty in the economic and trade environment. Accordingly, we anticipate that the new TAD facility will be delayed and not commence operations in 2028," Mr. Bianco added.

Outlook for Q4 2026

Assuming a similar tariff environment, we expect Q4 2026 Adjusted EBITDA1 to be slightly below Q3 2026, while remaining above the same quarter last year.

Kruger Products Q3 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $589.7 million in Q3 2026 compared to $561.1 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $28.6 million or 5.1%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume in the Consumer segment along with favourable selling prices in the Consumer U.S. business.

Cost of sales was $481.1 million in Q3 2026 compared to $460.0 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $21.1 million or 4.6%. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to increased sales volumes, additional manufacturing overhead spend to invest in our sites as well as the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs compared to the year ago quarter, partially offset by lower pulp costs. Freight rates increased due to higher diesel prices and carrier capacity constraints, while warehousing costs increased compared to Q3 2025 primarily as a result of handling costs related to higher sales volume. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 81.6% in Q3 2026 compared to 82.0% in Q3 2025.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $48.8 million in Q3 2026 compared to $47.9 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $0.9 million or 1.9%. The increase was primarily due to additional investment in IT, foreign exchange losses compared to gains in the prior year and higher compensation costs. This was partially offset by lower advertising and promotion spend compared to the year ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.3% in Q3 2026 compared to 8.5% in Q3 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $93.5 million in Q3 2026 compared to $85.7 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $7.8 million or 9.1%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes and selling prices along with favourable pulp costs, partially offset by higher freight rates, manufacturing overhead spend and warehousing costs.

Net income was $27.7 million in Q3 2026 compared to $14.6 million in Q3 2025. This was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA1, foreign exchange gain and lower interest expense. This was partially offset by higher income tax expense, higher depreciation and amortization, and higher income from non-controlling interest.

Kruger Products Q3 2026 Liquidity

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $434.2 million as of September 30, 2026.

KPT Q3 2026 Financial Results

KPT had net income of $3.1 million in Q3 2026. Included in net income was $3.3 million representing KPT's share of Kruger Products' net income, a dilution gain of $0.1 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on January 15, 2027 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2026.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information

KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-888-699-1199 or 416-945-7677

Via internet: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 18, 2026, by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 13547.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 18, 2026.

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.0% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan and Bonterra. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss on sale of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities and (ix) other (income) expense. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT's and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, items such as plans to build a new TAD tissue plant and its expected annual production capacity, expected date for starting production, the expected financing structure of the project and certain anticipated benefits of the project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, in respect of the plans to build a new TAD tissue plant, and obtaining financing on acceptable terms for the project. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2026 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management's expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products' future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products' actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT's economic interest in Kruger Products) to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Kruger Products' Business" section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated February 18, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca (the Annual Information Form): Kruger Inc.'s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products' reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products' inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products' brands; Kruger Products' sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products' failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products' obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products' dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products' inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products' loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products' failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products' reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products' cash flow; Kruger Products' pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management's underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products' cost structure and Kruger Products' ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products' inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade related and tax.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release for more information on these measures.

Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars)





















September 30, 2026



December 31, 2025

$



$ Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents 176,407



196,094 Restricted cash 30,150



46,070 Trade and other receivables 165,728



143,313 Receivables from related parties 143



79 Inventories 332,643



284,183 Income tax recoverable 7,271



2,963 Prepaid expenses 12,488



5,381

724,830



678,083 Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment 1,421,174



1,430,206 Right-of-use assets 182,958



152,243 Other long-term assets 30,614



498 Pensions 126,158



91,118 Goodwill 152,021



152,021 Intangible assets 38,007



40,362 Deferred income tax asset 51,456



64,671 Total assets 2,727,218



2,609,202









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Trade and other payables 367,033



350,831 Payables to related parties 12,138



13,441 Dividends payable 15,345



14,853 Current portion of long-term debt 89,923



98,649 Current portion of lease liabilities 43,787



43,576 Current portion of long-term payable to related party 5,800



5,800 Current portion of provisions 6,884



7,283

540,910



534,433 Non-current liabilities







Long-term debt 1,055,242



1,074,646 Long-term lease liabilities 173,471



139,694 Long-term payable to related party 23,579



28,064 Long-term provisions 12,264



12,602 Pensions 18,161



17,745 Post-retirement benefits 46,893



48,333 Deferred income tax liability 72,043



47,140 Total liabilities 1,942,563



1,902,657









Equity







Share capital 346,535



334,479 Contributed surplus 395,382



395,382 Deficit (96,543)



(151,965) Accumulated other comprehensive income 95,682



89,343 Equity attributable to Kruger Products 741,056



667,239 Non-controlling interest 43,599



39,306 Total equity 784,655



706,545 Total liabilities and equity 2,727,218



2,609,202

Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (thousands of Canadian dollars)

























3-month 3-month 9-month

9-month

period ended period ended period ended

period ended

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

$ $ $

$











Revenue 589,655 561,145 1,685,193

1,643,335 Expenses









Cost of sales 481,019 459,988 1,358,064

1,373,175 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48,823 47,906 151,113

146,277 Restructuring costs - 29 373

3,731 Operating income 59,813 53,222 175,643

120,152 Interest expense and other finance costs 18,707 21,569 58,364

63,826 Other expense (income) (708) 6,836 10,096

(13,448) Income before income taxes 41,814 24,817 107,183

69,774 Current tax expense 1,207 242 2,604

2,050 Deferred tax expense 11,122 9,191 30,649

9,274 Income tax expense 12,329 9,433 33,253

11,324 Net income including non-controlling interest 29,485 15,384 73,930

58,450 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,777 838 4,293

6,362 Net income attributable to Kruger Products 27,708 14,546 69,637

52,088

Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars)

























3-month 3-month 9-month

9-month

period ended period ended period ended

period ended

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

$ $ $

$ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities









Net income including non-controlling interest 29,485 15,384 73,930

58,450 Items not affecting cash









Depreciation 31,448 30,259 89,637

103,875 Amortization 2,233 2,190 5,366

6,170 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 1 - 1

(5) Loss (gain) on disposal of leased assets (3) - (3)

23 Fair value gain on derivative asset (174) - (174)

- Foreign exchange loss (gain) (534) 6,836 10,270

(13,448) Interest expense and other finance costs 18,707 21,569 58,364

63,826 Pension and post-retirement benefits 2,730 2,844 8,130

8,417 Provisions 2,108 1,930 5,294

5,859 Income tax expense 12,329 9,433 33,253

11,324 Total items not affecting cash 68,845 75,061 210,138

186,041 Net change in non-cash working capital (11,983) 25,096 (71,042)

(29,471) Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans 712 (869) (1,308)

(2,884) Provisions paid (93) (655) (7,230)

(4,679) Income tax payments, net (497) (681) (1,743)

(2,492) Net cash from operating activities 86,469 113,336 202,745

204,965











Cash flows from (used in) investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19,411) (13,451) (48,208)

(23,313) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the











Sherbrooke Expansion Project (664) (1,796) (2,344) (19,173) Government assistance received - (31) 3,497

3,119 Investment in derivative asset (1,027) - (28,875)

- Purchase of software (2,500) (989) (3,017)

(2,083) Net cash used in investing activities (23,602) (16,267) (78,947)

(41,450)











Cash flows from (used in) financing activities









Proceeds from long-term debt - (22,017) -

9,171 Repayment of long-term debt (20,457) (16,613) (54,210)

(49,118) Payment of deferred financing fees (230) (30) (1,057)

(23) Payment of lease liabilities (11,466) (8,738) (31,051)

(25,475) Change in restricted cash (1,716) 31,680 15,920

3,730 Interest paid on long-term debt (6,784) (9,975) (35,628)

(41,396) Payment to related party - - (5,800)

(5,800) Dividends paid (15,289) (14,596) (45,065)

(43,352) Proceeds from issuing partnership units 4,016 6,461 11,997

19,147 Net cash used in financing activities (51,926) (33,828) (144,894)

(133,116) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash











equivalents held in foreign currency 243 583 1,409 (728) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents











during the period 11,184 63,824 (19,687) 29,671 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 165,223 85,307 196,094

119,460 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 176,407 149,131 176,407

149,131

Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars)

























3-month 3-month 9-month

9-month

period ended period ended period ended

period ended

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

$ $ $

$ Segment Information





















Segment Revenue









Consumer 492,774 468,313 1,412,063

1,382,725 AFH 96,881 92,832 273,130

260,610 Revenue from external customers 589,655 561,145 1,685,193

1,643,335











Other segment items









Consumer 404,804 390,069 1,154,850

1,159,245 AFH 87,932 82,453 249,370

238,479 Corporate and other costs 3,426 2,922 9,953

11,665 Total other segment items 496,162 475,444 1,414,173

1,409,389











Adjusted EBITDA









Consumer 87,970 78,244 257,213

223,480 AFH 8,949 10,379 23,760

22,131 Corporate and other costs (3,426) (2,922) (9,953)

(11,665) Total Adjusted EBITDA 93,493 85,701 271,020

233,946











Reconciliation to net income (loss)









Depreciation and amortization 33,679 32,450 95,003

110,045 Interest expense and other finance costs 18,707 21,569 58,364

63,826 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 - 1

18 Restructuring costs, net - 29 373

3,731 Other income (174) - (174)

- Foreign exchange loss (gain) (534) 6,836 10,270

(13,448) Income before income taxes 41,814 24,817 107,183

69,774 Income tax expense 12,329 9,433 33,253

11,324 Net income including non-controlling interest 29,485 15,384 73,930

58,450











Geographic Revenue





















Canada 311,069 301,360 891,933

889,217 US 278,586 259,785 793,260

754,118 Total revenue 589,655 561,145 1,685,193

1,643,335

KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars)

















September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

$

$ Assets





Current assets





Dividends receivable 2,107

1,803

2,107

1,803 Non-current assets





Investment in associate 76,293

69,799 Total assets 78,400

71,602







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Dividends payable 2,107

1,803 Total liabilities 2,107

1,803







Equity





Common shares 23,194

23,001 Contributed surplus 144,819

144,819 Deficit (109,511)

(114,985) Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,791

16,964 Total equity 76,293

69,799 Total liabilities and equity 78,400

71,602

KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

























3-month 3-month 9-month

9-month

period ended period ended period ended

period ended

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

$ $ $

$ Share of income 3,310 1,700 8,359

6,372 Depreciation of fair value increments (269) (264) (808)

(827) Equity income 3,041 1,436 7,551

5,545 Dilution gain 59 114 171

323 Net income 3,100 1,550 7,722

5,868 Basic and diluted earning per share 0.31 0.15 0.77

0.59 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 10,031,675 10,007,057 10,026,643

10,000,087

KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars)

























3-month 3-month 9-month

9-month

period ended period ended period ended

period ended

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

$ $ $

$ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities









Net income 3,100 1,550 7,722

5,868 Items not affecting cash









Equity income (3,041) (1,436) (7,551)

(5,545) Dilution gain (59) (114) (171)

(323) Total items not affecting cash (3,100) (1,550) (7,722)

(5,868) Net cash from operating activities - - -

-











Cash flows from (used in) investing activities









Dividends received, net 2,046 1,739 5,522

5,229 Net cash from investing activities 2,046 1,739 5,522

5,229











Cash flows from (used in) financing activities









Dividends paid, net (2,046) (1,739) (5,522)

(5,229) Net cash used in financing activities (2,046) (1,739) (5,522)

(5,229) Increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period - - -

- Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period - - -

- Cash and cash equivalents - End of period - - -

-

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