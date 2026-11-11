Maintaining profitable growth despite uncertain economic outlook
Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - KP Tissue Inc. (TSX: KPT) (KPT) reports the Q3 2026 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan and Bonterra) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.0% interest in Kruger Products.
Kruger Products Q3 2026 Business and Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $589.7 million in Q3 2026 compared to $561.1 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $28.6 million or 5.1%.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $93.5 million in Q3 2026 compared to $85.7 million in Q3 2025, an increase of 9.1%.
- Net income was $27.7 million in Q3 2026 compared to $14.6 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $13.1 million.
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on January 15, 2027.
"Our continued strong execution in the third quarter of 2026 has led us to deliver more than three consecutive years of profitable growth," stated Kruger Products' and KP Tissue's Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. "Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 5.1% and 9.1%, respectively, year-over-year despite an ongoing uncertain economic environment. We are particularly pleased with our robust sales growth in the U.S. In Canada, sales also grew in the third quarter, as we continued to invest in our brands. We remain focused on executing our share recovery plan which should deliver improving shares."
"Looking ahead, we expect to navigate escalating input costs and increased inflationary pressure. Among the cost mitigation measures under consideration are productivity initiatives and pricing adjustments. We continue to make progress on our new TAD facility project, however, a final location decision will be deferred until there is greater certainty in the economic and trade environment. Accordingly, we anticipate that the new TAD facility will be delayed and not commence operations in 2028," Mr. Bianco added.
Outlook for Q4 2026
Assuming a similar tariff environment, we expect Q4 2026 Adjusted EBITDA1 to be slightly below Q3 2026, while remaining above the same quarter last year.
Kruger Products Q3 2026 Financial Results
Revenue was $589.7 million in Q3 2026 compared to $561.1 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $28.6 million or 5.1%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume in the Consumer segment along with favourable selling prices in the Consumer U.S. business.
Cost of sales was $481.1 million in Q3 2026 compared to $460.0 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $21.1 million or 4.6%. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to increased sales volumes, additional manufacturing overhead spend to invest in our sites as well as the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs compared to the year ago quarter, partially offset by lower pulp costs. Freight rates increased due to higher diesel prices and carrier capacity constraints, while warehousing costs increased compared to Q3 2025 primarily as a result of handling costs related to higher sales volume. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 81.6% in Q3 2026 compared to 82.0% in Q3 2025.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $48.8 million in Q3 2026 compared to $47.9 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $0.9 million or 1.9%. The increase was primarily due to additional investment in IT, foreign exchange losses compared to gains in the prior year and higher compensation costs. This was partially offset by lower advertising and promotion spend compared to the year ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.3% in Q3 2026 compared to 8.5% in Q3 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA1 was $93.5 million in Q3 2026 compared to $85.7 million in Q3 2025, an increase of $7.8 million or 9.1%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes and selling prices along with favourable pulp costs, partially offset by higher freight rates, manufacturing overhead spend and warehousing costs.
Net income was $27.7 million in Q3 2026 compared to $14.6 million in Q3 2025. This was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA1, foreign exchange gain and lower interest expense. This was partially offset by higher income tax expense, higher depreciation and amortization, and higher income from non-controlling interest.
Kruger Products Q3 2026 Liquidity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $434.2 million as of September 30, 2026.
KPT Q3 2026 Financial Results
KPT had net income of $3.1 million in Q3 2026. Included in net income was $3.3 million representing KPT's share of Kruger Products' net income, a dilution gain of $0.1 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.
Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on January 15, 2027 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2026.
Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.
Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Via telephone: 1-888-699-1199 or 416-945-7677
Via internet: www.kptissueinc.com
Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.
A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 18, 2026, by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 13547.
The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 18, 2026.
About KP Tissue Inc.
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.0% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.
About Kruger Products Inc.
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan and Bonterra. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss on sale of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities and (ix) other (income) expense. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT's and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, items such as plans to build a new TAD tissue plant and its expected annual production capacity, expected date for starting production, the expected financing structure of the project and certain anticipated benefits of the project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, in respect of the plans to build a new TAD tissue plant, and obtaining financing on acceptable terms for the project. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.
The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2026 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management's expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products' future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Many factors could cause Kruger Products' actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT's economic interest in Kruger Products) to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Kruger Products' Business" section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated February 18, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca (the Annual Information Form): Kruger Inc.'s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products' reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products' inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products' brands; Kruger Products' sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products' failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products' obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products' dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products' inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products' loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products' failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products' reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products' cash flow; Kruger Products' pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management's underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products' cost structure and Kruger Products' ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products' inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade related and tax.
Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.
INFORMATION:
Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
905-812-6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca
INVESTORS:
Doris Grbic
Senior Director, Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
437-882-2596
IR@krugerproducts.ca
¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release for more information on these measures.
|Kruger Products Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|176,407
|196,094
|Restricted cash
|30,150
|46,070
|Trade and other receivables
|165,728
|143,313
|Receivables from related parties
|143
|79
|Inventories
|332,643
|284,183
|Income tax recoverable
|7,271
|2,963
|Prepaid expenses
|12,488
|5,381
|724,830
|678,083
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,421,174
|1,430,206
|Right-of-use assets
|182,958
|152,243
|Other long-term assets
|30,614
|498
|Pensions
|126,158
|91,118
|Goodwill
|152,021
|152,021
|Intangible assets
|38,007
|40,362
|Deferred income tax asset
|51,456
|64,671
|Total assets
|2,727,218
|2,609,202
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|367,033
|350,831
|Payables to related parties
|12,138
|13,441
|Dividends payable
|15,345
|14,853
|Current portion of long-term debt
|89,923
|98,649
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|43,787
|43,576
|Current portion of long-term payable to related party
|5,800
|5,800
|Current portion of provisions
|6,884
|7,283
|540,910
|534,433
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt
|1,055,242
|1,074,646
|Long-term lease liabilities
|173,471
|139,694
|Long-term payable to related party
|23,579
|28,064
|Long-term provisions
|12,264
|12,602
|Pensions
|18,161
|17,745
|Post-retirement benefits
|46,893
|48,333
|Deferred income tax liability
|72,043
|47,140
|Total liabilities
|1,942,563
|1,902,657
|Equity
|Share capital
|346,535
|334,479
|Contributed surplus
|395,382
|395,382
|Deficit
|(96,543)
|(151,965)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|95,682
|89,343
|Equity attributable to Kruger Products
|741,056
|667,239
|Non-controlling interest
|43,599
|39,306
|Total equity
|784,655
|706,545
|Total liabilities and equity
|2,727,218
|2,609,202
|Kruger Products Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|3-month
|3-month
|9-month
|9-month
|period ended
|period ended
|period ended
|period ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|589,655
|561,145
|1,685,193
|1,643,335
|Expenses
|Cost of sales
|481,019
|459,988
|1,358,064
|1,373,175
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|48,823
|47,906
|151,113
|146,277
|Restructuring costs
|-
|29
|373
|3,731
|Operating income
|59,813
|53,222
|175,643
|120,152
|Interest expense and other finance costs
|18,707
|21,569
|58,364
|63,826
|Other expense (income)
|(708)
|6,836
|10,096
|(13,448)
|Income before income taxes
|41,814
|24,817
|107,183
|69,774
|Current tax expense
|1,207
|242
|2,604
|2,050
|Deferred tax expense
|11,122
|9,191
|30,649
|9,274
|Income tax expense
|12,329
|9,433
|33,253
|11,324
|Net income including non-controlling interest
|29,485
|15,384
|73,930
|58,450
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|1,777
|838
|4,293
|6,362
|Net income attributable to Kruger Products
|27,708
|14,546
|69,637
|52,088
|Kruger Products Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|3-month
|3-month
|9-month
|9-month
|period ended
|period ended
|period ended
|period ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|Net income including non-controlling interest
|29,485
|15,384
|73,930
|58,450
|Items not affecting cash
|Depreciation
|31,448
|30,259
|89,637
|103,875
|Amortization
|2,233
|2,190
|5,366
|6,170
|Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
|1
|-
|1
|(5)
|Loss (gain) on disposal of leased assets
|(3)
|-
|(3)
|23
|Fair value gain on derivative asset
|(174)
|-
|(174)
|-
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(534)
|6,836
|10,270
|(13,448)
|Interest expense and other finance costs
|18,707
|21,569
|58,364
|63,826
|Pension and post-retirement benefits
|2,730
|2,844
|8,130
|8,417
|Provisions
|2,108
|1,930
|5,294
|5,859
|Income tax expense
|12,329
|9,433
|33,253
|11,324
|Total items not affecting cash
|68,845
|75,061
|210,138
|186,041
|Net change in non-cash working capital
|(11,983)
|25,096
|(71,042)
|(29,471)
|Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans
|712
|(869)
|(1,308)
|(2,884)
|Provisions paid
|(93)
|(655)
|(7,230)
|(4,679)
|Income tax payments, net
|(497)
|(681)
|(1,743)
|(2,492)
|Net cash from operating activities
|86,469
|113,336
|202,745
|204,965
|Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(19,411)
|(13,451)
|(48,208)
|(23,313)
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the
|Sherbrooke Expansion Project
|(664)
|(1,796)
|(2,344)
|(19,173)
|Government assistance received
|-
|(31)
|3,497
|3,119
|Investment in derivative asset
|(1,027)
|-
|(28,875)
|-
|Purchase of software
|(2,500)
|(989)
|(3,017)
|(2,083)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(23,602)
|(16,267)
|(78,947)
|(41,450)
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|-
|(22,017)
|-
|9,171
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(20,457)
|(16,613)
|(54,210)
|(49,118)
|Payment of deferred financing fees
|(230)
|(30)
|(1,057)
|(23)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(11,466)
|(8,738)
|(31,051)
|(25,475)
|Change in restricted cash
|(1,716)
|31,680
|15,920
|3,730
|Interest paid on long-term debt
|(6,784)
|(9,975)
|(35,628)
|(41,396)
|Payment to related party
|-
|-
|(5,800)
|(5,800)
|Dividends paid
|(15,289)
|(14,596)
|(45,065)
|(43,352)
|Proceeds from issuing partnership units
|4,016
|6,461
|11,997
|19,147
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(51,926)
|(33,828)
|(144,894)
|(133,116)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
|equivalents held in foreign currency
|243
|583
|1,409
|(728)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|during the period
|11,184
|63,824
|(19,687)
|29,671
|Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
|165,223
|85,307
|196,094
|119,460
|Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
|176,407
|149,131
|176,407
|149,131
|Kruger Products Inc.
|Unaudited Segment and Geographic Results
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|3-month
|3-month
|9-month
|9-month
|period ended
|period ended
|period ended
|period ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Segment Information
|Segment Revenue
|Consumer
|492,774
|468,313
|1,412,063
|1,382,725
|AFH
|96,881
|92,832
|273,130
|260,610
|Revenue from external customers
|589,655
|561,145
|1,685,193
|1,643,335
|Other segment items
|Consumer
|404,804
|390,069
|1,154,850
|1,159,245
|AFH
|87,932
|82,453
|249,370
|238,479
|Corporate and other costs
|3,426
|2,922
|9,953
|11,665
|Total other segment items
|496,162
|475,444
|1,414,173
|1,409,389
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Consumer
|87,970
|78,244
|257,213
|223,480
|AFH
|8,949
|10,379
|23,760
|22,131
|Corporate and other costs
|(3,426)
|(2,922)
|(9,953)
|(11,665)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|93,493
|85,701
|271,020
|233,946
|Reconciliation to net income (loss)
|Depreciation and amortization
|33,679
|32,450
|95,003
|110,045
|Interest expense and other finance costs
|18,707
|21,569
|58,364
|63,826
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|1
|-
|1
|18
|Restructuring costs, net
|-
|29
|373
|3,731
|Other income
|(174)
|-
|(174)
|-
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(534)
|6,836
|10,270
|(13,448)
|Income before income taxes
|41,814
|24,817
|107,183
|69,774
|Income tax expense
|12,329
|9,433
|33,253
|11,324
|Net income including non-controlling interest
|29,485
|15,384
|73,930
|58,450
|Geographic Revenue
|Canada
|311,069
|301,360
|891,933
|889,217
|US
|278,586
|259,785
|793,260
|754,118
|Total revenue
|589,655
|561,145
|1,685,193
|1,643,335
|KP Tissue Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Dividends receivable
|2,107
|1,803
|2,107
|1,803
|Non-current assets
|Investment in associate
|76,293
|69,799
|Total assets
|78,400
|71,602
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Dividends payable
|2,107
|1,803
|Total liabilities
|2,107
|1,803
|Equity
|Common shares
|23,194
|23,001
|Contributed surplus
|144,819
|144,819
|Deficit
|(109,511)
|(114,985)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|17,791
|16,964
|Total equity
|76,293
|69,799
|Total liabilities and equity
|78,400
|71,602
|KP Tissue Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income
|(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|3-month
|3-month
|9-month
|9-month
|period ended
|period ended
|period ended
|period ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Share of income
|3,310
|1,700
|8,359
|6,372
|Depreciation of fair value increments
|(269)
|(264)
|(808)
|(827)
|Equity income
|3,041
|1,436
|7,551
|5,545
|Dilution gain
|59
|114
|171
|323
|Net income
|3,100
|1,550
|7,722
|5,868
|Basic and diluted earning per share
|0.31
|0.15
|0.77
|0.59
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|10,031,675
|10,007,057
|10,026,643
|10,000,087
|KP Tissue Inc.
|Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|3-month
|3-month
|9-month
|9-month
|period ended
|period ended
|period ended
|period ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|Net income
|3,100
|1,550
|7,722
|5,868
|Items not affecting cash
|Equity income
|(3,041)
|(1,436)
|(7,551)
|(5,545)
|Dilution gain
|(59)
|(114)
|(171)
|(323)
|Total items not affecting cash
|(3,100)
|(1,550)
|(7,722)
|(5,868)
|Net cash from operating activities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|Dividends received, net
|2,046
|1,739
|5,522
|5,229
|Net cash from investing activities
|2,046
|1,739
|5,522
|5,229
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|Dividends paid, net
|(2,046)
|(1,739)
|(5,522)
|(5,229)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,046)
|(1,739)
|(5,522)
|(5,229)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
|-
|-
|-
|-
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322858