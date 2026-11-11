Kardigan, Inc. (Nasdaq: KARD), a precision cardiovascular company, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18 at 4:30 PM (GMT). A live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed via the Investors Media section of the Kardigan website at https://ir.kardigan.bio/. Following the event, a replay of the presentations will be available on the website for a limited time.

About Kardigan

Kardigan is a clinical-stage precision cardiovascular company developing medicines that target the root cause of diseases where no approved treatments exist. Led by a proven and experienced management team, Kardigan is reimagining cardiovascular drug discovery and development through an integrated approach that unites deep cardiovascular biology, real-world patient data, and advanced analytics to enable more precise, efficient, and informed development of novel therapies. Learn more about Kardigan and its mission at Kardigan.bio.

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Contacts:

Media:

Michael Bachner

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (609) 664-7308

mbachner@kardigan.bio

Investors:

Clayton Robertson

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@kardigan.bio