Launching in the US and Europe with eight brands, VibeDM lets customers virtually try on fashion, beauty and home products directly in Instagram DMs, find the right fit or color and pay for their purchase without leaving the app

VibeDM, an agentic commerce startup, today announced the launch of the first agentic shopping experience for Instagram DMs. Brands can now offer customers AI-powered chat engagement, virtual try-ons and one-click checkout, all without leaving the Instagram app. Shoppers can see how an outfit or jewelry looks on them, scan their face to preview beauty products or picture new bedding in their own room. Prospective customers go from hello to paid in five messages, and each step is a message they already know how to answer. Now available in the US and Europe, VibeDM launches with eight brands across fashion, beauty, wellness and home: Eliou, Cabau Lifestyle, OGÉR, Stieglitz, Eave Cosmetics, SJUMO, Malelions and Croyez. View a quick YouTube video about VibeDM here

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Introducing VibeDM and the first agentic shopping experience for Instagram DMs. Brands can now offer customers AI-powered chat engagement, virtual try-ons and one-click checkout, all without leaving the Instagram app. The VibeDM transaction flow is simple. A potential customer is prompted to DM the brand through an influencer campaign, an organic post or an ad click, which starts the DM flow. The brand shows its products in a carousel inside the DM chat. The customer picks a product and, depending on what they're shopping for, sends a selfie, completes a quick face or body scan, or uploads a photo of their room. Within 15 seconds, they receive an AI-generated image of themselves wearing the product, of the product on their skin, or of the product in their home. They can then check out in the DM chat and receive their shipping track-and-trace details there.

Co-founded in 2026 by serial entrepreneurs Michael Tesselaar and Maurice Stam, VibeDM enters the market at an opportune time, as brands already feature their biggest moments, campaigns and drops on Instagram to keep users engaged. Tesselaar and Stam are also founders of Vibeday, an award-winning AI marketing agency that runs personalized AI marketing campaigns at scale directly inside Instagram DMs for international brands, including Samsung and Tony's Chocolonely. Proprietary data from Vibeday shows that 99% of users open every message a brand sends via Instagram DM.

"VibeDM turns the people already scrolling and engaging on Instagram directly into buyers, at a much higher conversion rate than sending them to a brand's website," said Michael Tesselaar, co-founder and CEO of VibeDM. "We built VibeDM on our parent company Vibeday's proven one-on-one AI conversation engine, finally bringing virally engaging content and frictionless checkout to Instagram DMs."

According to recent research from Statista Digital Market Insights, social commerce more than tripled its global revenue between 2020 and 2025, and is expected to reach an estimated $585.9 billion in 2026 and $928.65 billion by 2030. TikTok Shop alone reached $64 billion in global gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2025, according to a report by Momentum Works, demonstrating the commercial scale of in-app social checkout.

How VibeDM Works

The VibeDM transaction flow is simple. A potential customer is prompted to DM the brand through an influencer campaign, an organic post or an ad click, which starts the DM flow. The brand shows its products in a carousel inside the DM chat. The customer picks a product and, depending on what they're shopping for, sends a selfie, completes a quick face or body scan, or uploads a photo of their room. Within 15 seconds, they receive an AI-generated image of themselves wearing the product, of the product on their skin, or of the product in their home. They can then check out in the DM chat and receive their shipping track-and-trace details in the DM. VibeDM features include:

Agentic DM shopping: Lets followers engage with the brand and its products directly in Instagram DMs, and receive order tracking right in the DM conversation.

Lets followers engage with the brand and its products directly in Instagram DMs, and receive order tracking right in the DM conversation. Virtual try-on for fashion, beauty, home, CPG products and more: Allows potential customers to snap a selfie or upload an image and, within 15 seconds, see a preview of what they would look like wearing the product, holding the product, or viewing the product in a room in their home.

Allows potential customers to snap a selfie or upload an image and, within 15 seconds, see a preview of what they would look like wearing the product, holding the product, or viewing the product in a room in their home. Checkout within the app, a market first on Instagram: Enables customers to check out without leaving the Instagram app, significantly reducing friction between engagement and sale.

Enables customers to check out without leaving the Instagram app, significantly reducing friction between engagement and sale. Easy integration: Brands can easily use a Shopify integration to use their own store's checkout in the DMs, use an integration via VibeDM's partner ChannelEngine, or opt for a custom CRM integration, with payments powered by Adyen.

"The hardest part of commerce in DMs isn't the conversation; it's connecting that conversation to inventory, sizing, payments and shipping in real time," added Maurice Stam, co-founder and CTO of VibeDM. "VibeDM sits between Instagram and the brand's commerce stack, whether that's Shopify, ChannelEngine or a custom CRM. There's nothing for customers to install and nothing for brands to develop or build."

VibeDM launch customers include: Eliou (a Miami-based, independent jewelry and apparel brand favored by Harry Styles), Cabau Lifestyle (a health, nutrition and wellness company focused primarily on women), OGÉR (a high-end fashion retailer specializing in luxury men's clothing), Stieglitz (a women's fashion brand), Eave Cosmetics (a luxury skincare company), SJUMO (a premium bedding and sleep lifestyle company), Malelions (a fashion and lifestyle brand specializing in premium streetwear, sportswear and casual clothing) and Croyez (a premium streetwear and lifestyle fashion brand).

"At Eliou, we are always looking for unique and personalized ways to interact with our followers. VibeDM's engaging, agentic conversations paired with the ability to finally accept payments without rerouting the customer is leveling up how we do business on Instagram," said Eliou co-founder Christy Mantilla

VIBEDM FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: What is VibeDM?

VibeDM is an agentic commerce platform that lets brands sell directly inside Instagram DMs. An AI agent chats with shoppers, shows products, generates virtual try-ons and completes checkout, all within the DM thread. VibeDM is built on the one-on-one conversation engine of its parent company, Vibeday.

Q: How does the VibeDM shopping experience work for customers?

A shopper starts a DM with a brand, usually by clicking an ad or responding to an influencer campaign. The brand's AI agent shows a product carousel in the chat for virtual try-on. The shopper picks an item, sends a selfie or uploads an image and, within 15 seconds, receives an AI-generated image of themselves wearing or using the product, holding the product or viewing the product in a room in their home. They can ask questions, find their size and pay without ever leaving Instagram.

Q: How is VibeDM different from shopping on Instagram today?

Today, most purchases that start on Instagram send shoppers to an external website to check out, where many sales are abandoned. VibeDM keeps the entire journey-from discovery to try-on to payment-inside the Instagram DM conversation.

Q: How do brands get started?

Brands can connect their existing Shopify store to use their own checkout inside DMs, integrate through VibeDM's partner ChannelEngine, or set up a custom CRM integration, with payments processed by Adyen. Most brands are live on VibeDM within 48 hours.

Q: Where is VibeDM available, and which brands are using it?

VibeDM is available in the US and Europe and works with fashion, beauty, home, CPG brands and more. The company launched with eight brands: Eliou, Cabau Lifestyle, OGÉR, Stieglitz, Eave Cosmetics, SJUMO, Malelions and Croyez.

Q: What happens to the selfies customers share?

Selfies and uploaded images are used only to generate the virtual try-on image. All images are deleted after 48 hours and are never used for model training. VibeDM is GDPR compliant.

Q: What partners does VibeDM work with?

VibeDM is a Meta-verified technology partner. VibeDM also has a direct integration with Shopify. CRM integrations are implemented through VibeDM's partner ChannelEngine, with payments powered by Adyen. VibeDM also works in partnership with Vibeday.

About VibeDM

VibeDM is an AI-powered social commerce and marketing platform that offers virally engaging interactions, virtual try-ons and checkout within a brand's Instagram DMs. As a Meta-verified technology partner, VibeDM is the first company globally to offer checkout and payments within the Instagram app.

Founded in 2026 by Michael Tesselaar and Maurice Stam, VibeDM is a privately held company headquartered in Amsterdam. Follow VibeDM on Instagram or LinkedIn, or learn more at vibedm.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261111568600/en/

Contacts:

Mindy M. Hull

Mercury Global Partners for VibeDM

+1 415 889 9977 (USA) or +31 6 25047680 (EU)

vibedm@wearemgp.com

Michael Held-Hernandez

Mercury Global Partners for VibeDM

+1 480 306 1154 (USA)

vibedm@wearemgp.com