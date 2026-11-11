InMode Ltd.: InMode Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Quarterly GAAP Revenues of $92.1 Million; Reaffirms Full-Year 2026 Financial Outlook

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:



- Quarterly GAAP revenues of $92.1 million, broadly in line with the third quarter of 2025.

- Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $19.3 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the third quarter of 2025. - GAAP operating income of $17.5 million and *non-GAAP operating income of $20.5 million. - Total cash position of $512.7 million as of September 30, 2026, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits. - Successful initial launch of Morpheus8 Max, with continued growth anticipated.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Revenues $92,138 $93,165 Gross Margins 78 % 78 % Operating Margins 19 % 22 % Net Income $18,863 $21,863 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.32 $0.34 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Gross Margins 78 % 78 % Operating Margins 22 % 25 % Net Income $21,902 $24,532 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.37 $0.38 *Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A

reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements included in this release.

Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation, expenses related to the Special Committee's review (representing non-recurring cost)

and related income tax adjustments where applicable.

Management Comments

"Total revenue in the third quarter was largely consistent with the prior-year period," said Moshik Itzkovich, Chief Financial Officer of InMode. "Both U.S. and international capital equipment revenue remained relatively stable compared to the second quarter of 2026. These results are consistent with the stabilization we expect to continue through the remainder of the year. We remain focused on disciplined execution and investing in opportunities that support long-term growth."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total GAAP revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $92.1 million, broadly in line with the $93.2 million reported in the prior-year period. Revenues in Asia continued to grow strongly and reached another quarterly record, reflecting sustained demand across key markets in the region. Quarterly revenues from consumables and service decreased 3% to $19.3 million, compared to the third quarter of 2025.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 78%, compared to 78% for the third quarter of 2025.

*Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 78%, compared to 78% for the third quarter of 2025.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2026 benefited from a non-recurring U.S. tariff refund, which increased gross margin by approximately one percentage point.

GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 19%, compared to 22% for the third quarter of 2025. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 22%, compared to 25% for the third quarter of 2025. These decreases were primarily attributable to the restructuring of the North American sales team implemented toward the end of 2025, increased sales and marketing investments to retain talent and maintain market share, and higher general and administrative expenses driven by increased professional services costs. These factors are expected to continue to affect expenses for the foreseeable future.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $18.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $21.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $21.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $24.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $512.7 million.

2026 Financial Outlook

Management reaffirmed its previously issued financial outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2026. Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenues between $365 million and $375 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin between 74% and 76%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $68 million and $73 million

*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.29 and $1.34

These expectations are based on management's current estimates and are subject to change.

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation, expenses related to the Special Committee's review (representing non-recurring cost) and related income tax adjustments where applicable.

Investor Relations Update

The Special Committee has completed its work and ceased its activities. The Company will resume its investor relations activities, including participation in investor conferences and engagement with research analysts and investors. In addition, the Company plans to host an earnings conference call in connection with the release of its Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results early next year.

The Current Situation in Israel

The scope and severity of ongoing conflicts in Gaza, northern Israel, Lebanon, Iran, and the broader region are unpredictable and could escalate at any time. To date, our operations have not been materially affected. We continue to closely monitor political and military developments and to assess their potential consequences for our operations and assets.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP income from operations. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency into its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release. Reconciliations of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for management's projections of such non-GAAP financial measures for the 2026 fiscal year are not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of certain reconciling items, including share-based compensation, expenses related to the Special Committee review and related income tax adjustments where applicable. These reconciling items could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including statements regarding InMode's 2026 financial outlook, expected expense trends, anticipated demand for its products, including Morpheus8 Max, and the Special Committee's evaluation of unsolicited proposals. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2026, and our subsequent public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact: Moshik Itzkovich Chief Financial Officer Email: [email protected] Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal MS-IR LLC Email: [email protected]

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30,

2026

2025 2026

2025 REVENUES 92,138

93,165 269,744

266,641 COST OF REVENUES 20,344

20,856 64,882

56,971 GROSS PROFIT 71,794

72,309 204,862

209,670 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 3,862

3,543 11,060

9,810 Sales and marketing 45,950

44,970 139,700

132,171 General and administrative 4,474

2,899 14,281

8,293 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 54,286

51,412 165,041

150,274 OPERATING INCOME 17,508

20,897 39,821

59,396 Finance income, net 4,710

4,721 16,438

19,642 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 22,218

25,618 56,259

79,038 INCOME TAXES 3,355

3,755 8,770

12,232 NET INCOME 18,863

21,863 47,489

66,806













EARNINGS PER SHARE:











Basic 0.33

0.35 0.79

1.03 Diluted 0.32

0.34 0.78

1.02 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER

OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED

IN COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS

PER SHARE (in thousands)











Basic 57,568

63,291 59,932

65,072 Diluted 58,248

63,868 60,665

65,727

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)







September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 397,111 302,543 Marketable securities 4,700 83,632 Short-term bank deposits 110,916 169,159 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 49,955 43,504 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 35,705 25,733 Inventories 72,415 74,050 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 670,802 698,621 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 6,124 3,005 Deferred income tax assets 52,076 53,230 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,182 8,274 Property and equipment, net 2,591 2,599 Other investments 700 700 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 69,673 67,808 TOTAL ASSETS 740,475 766,429 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 17,905 17,912 Contract liabilities 15,248 12,093 Other liabilities 45,027 40,739 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 78,180 70,744 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 2,501 3,043 Other liabilities 5,000 4,436 Operating lease liabilities 3,576 5,008 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 11,077 12,487 TOTAL LIABILITIES 89,257 83,231





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 651,218 683,198 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 740,475 766,429

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)











Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income 18,863 21,863 47,489 66,806 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 232 156 586 521 Share-based compensation expenses 3,039 2,696 9,446 8,632 Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivables 685 106 1,929 159 Loss on marketable securities, net - 11 - 14 Finance expenses (income), net (890) 3,147 217 1,260 Deferred income taxes 554 602 1,176 2,064 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Increase in accounts receivable (current and non-current) (6,525) (2,353) (11,499) (1,094) Increase in other receivables (2,935) (147) (9,965) (2,403) Decrease (increase) in inventories (754) (3,293) 1,635 (11,855) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (887) (759) (7) 2,941 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (current and non-current) 189 564 4,201 (2,596) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current) (187) 1,874 2,613 (1,866) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,384 24,467 47,821 62,583 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Investment in short-term deposits (109,758) (153,904) (279,670) (178,904) Proceeds from short-term deposits 85,000 103,390 337,570 189,687 Purchase of fixed assets (195) (134) (578) (438) Purchase of marketable securities - - (9,727) (20,877) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 14,211 - 17,214 Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 14,203 48,105 88,442 152,127 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (10,750) 11,668 136,037 158,809 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Tax withholding related to vesting of restricted share units - - (1,802) - Repurchase of ordinary shares - - (87,752) (127,444) Exercise of options 97 249 733 1,248 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 97 249 (88,821) (126,196) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 207 (184) (469) 1,912 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 938 36,200 94,568 97,108









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 396,173 216,237 302,543 155,329 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 397,111 252,437 397,111 252,437

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues by Category:













































Capital Equipment revenues - United States 42,682 46 %

45,203 49 %

119,435 44 %

115,398 44 % Capital Equipment revenues - International 30,130 33 %

28,063 30 %

87,309 33 %

91,329 34 % Total Capital Equipment revenues 72,812 79 %

73,266 79 %

206,744 77 %

206,727 78 % Consumables and service revenues 19,326 21 %

19,899 21 %

63,000 23 %

59,914 22 % Total Revenue 92,138 100 %

93,165 100 %

269,744 100 %

266,641 100 %

































Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025

% % % %

United

States International Total United

States International Total United

States International Total United

States International Total Revenues by Technology:























Minimal-Invasive 80 77 78 75 76 75 75 77 76 79 79 80 Hands-Free - 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 3 2 2 Non-Invasive 20 21 21 23 23 23 24 22 23 18 19 18

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended September 30, 2026

Three months ended September 30, 2025



GAAP

Stock Based

Compensation



Non-GAAP

GAAP

Stock Based

Compensation

Non-GAAP REVENUES

92,138

-



92,138

93,165

-

93,165 COST OF REVENUES

20,344

(315)



20,029

20,856

(343)

20,513 GROSS PROFIT

71,794

315



72,109

72,309

343

72,652 OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Research and development

3,862

(292)



3,570

3,543

(274)

3,269 Sales and marketing

45,950

(2,091)



43,859

44,970

(1,804)

43,166 General and administrative

4,474

(341)



4,133

2,899

(275)

2,624 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

54,286

(2,724)



51,562

51,412

(2,353)

49,059 OPERATING INCOME

17,508

3,039



20,547

20,897

2,696

23,593 Finance income, net

4,710

-



4,710

4,721

-

4,721 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

22,218

3,039



25,257

25,618

2,696

28,314 INCOME TAXES

3,355

-



3,355

3,755

27

3,782 NET INCOME

18,863

3,039



21,902

21,863

2,669

24,532



























EARNINGS PER SHARE

























Basic

0.33







0.38

0.35





0.39 Diluted

0.32







0.37

0.34





0.38 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER

SHARE (in Thousands)

























Basic

57,568







57,568

63,291





63,291 Diluted

58,248







58,758

63,868





64,531







































Nine months ended September 30, 2026

Nine months ended September 30, 2025



GAAP

Stock Based

Compensation

Expenses

Related to

Special

Committee Review

Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Stock Based

Compensation

Non-GAAP REVENUES

269,744

-

-

269,744

266,641

-

266,641 COST OF REVENUES

64,882

(931)

-

63,951

56,971

(987)

55,984 GROSS PROFIT

204,862

931

-

205,793

209,670

987

210,657 OPERATING EXPENSES:



























Research and development

11,060

(842)

-

10,218

9,810

(783)

9,027 Sales and marketing

139,700

(6,477)

-

133,223

132,171

(6,096)

126,075 General and administrative

14,281

(1,196)

(1,262)

11,823

8,293

(766)

7,527 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

165,041

(8,515)

(1,262)

155,264

150,274

(7,645)

142,629 OPERATING INCOME

39,821

9,446

1,262

50,529

59,396

8,632

68,028 Finance income, net

16,438

-

-

16,438

19,642

-

19,642 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

56,259

9,446

1,262

66,967

79,038

8,632

87,670 INCOME TAXES

8,770

(389)

-

8,381

12,232

(628)

11,604 NET INCOME

47,489

9,835

1,262

58,586

66,806

9,260

76,066





























EARNINGS PER SHARE



























Basic

0.79









0.98

1.03





1.17 Diluted

0.78









0.96

1.02





1.15 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER

SHARE (in Thousands)



























Basic

59,932









59,932

65,072





65,072 Diluted

60,665









61,118

65,727





66,199

































SOURCE InMode Ltd.