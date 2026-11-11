InMode Ltd.: InMode Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Quarterly GAAP Revenues of $92.1 Million; Reaffirms Full-Year 2026 Financial Outlook

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2026.
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:
- Quarterly GAAP revenues of $92.1 million, broadly in line with the third quarter of 2025.
- Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $19.3 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the third quarter of 2025.
- GAAP operating income of $17.5 million and *non-GAAP operating income of $20.5 million.
- Total cash position of $512.7 million as of September 30, 2026, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits.
- Successful initial launch of Morpheus8 Max, with continued growth anticipated.
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q3 2026
Q3 2025
Revenues
$92,138
$93,165
Gross Margins
78 %
78 %
Operating Margins
19 %
22 %
Net Income
$18,863
$21,863
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.32
$0.34
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q3 2026
Q3 2025
Gross Margins
78 %
78 %
Operating Margins
22 %
25 %
Net Income
$21,902
$24,532
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.37
$0.38
*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A
Management Comments
"Total revenue in the third quarter was largely consistent with the prior-year period," said Moshik Itzkovich, Chief Financial Officer of InMode. "Both U.S. and international capital equipment revenue remained relatively stable compared to the second quarter of 2026. These results are consistent with the stabilization we expect to continue through the remainder of the year. We remain focused on disciplined execution and investing in opportunities that support long-term growth."
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Total GAAP revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $92.1 million, broadly in line with the $93.2 million reported in the prior-year period. Revenues in Asia continued to grow strongly and reached another quarterly record, reflecting sustained demand across key markets in the region. Quarterly revenues from consumables and service decreased 3% to $19.3 million, compared to the third quarter of 2025.
GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 78%, compared to 78% for the third quarter of 2025.
*Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 78%, compared to 78% for the third quarter of 2025.
Gross margin for the third quarter of 2026 benefited from a non-recurring U.S. tariff refund, which increased gross margin by approximately one percentage point.
GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 19%, compared to 22% for the third quarter of 2025. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 22%, compared to 25% for the third quarter of 2025. These decreases were primarily attributable to the restructuring of the North American sales team implemented toward the end of 2025, increased sales and marketing investments to retain talent and maintain market share, and higher general and administrative expenses driven by increased professional services costs. These factors are expected to continue to affect expenses for the foreseeable future.
InMode reported GAAP net income of $18.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $21.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $21.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $24.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.
As of September 30, 2026, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits of $512.7 million.
2026 Financial Outlook
Management reaffirmed its previously issued financial outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2026. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenues between $365 million and $375 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 74% and 76%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $68 million and $73 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $1.29 and $1.34
These expectations are based on management's current estimates and are subject to change.
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation, expenses related to the Special Committee's review (representing non-recurring cost) and related income tax adjustments where applicable.
Investor Relations Update
The Special Committee has completed its work and ceased its activities. The Company will resume its investor relations activities, including participation in investor conferences and engagement with research analysts and investors. In addition, the Company plans to host an earnings conference call in connection with the release of its Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results early next year.
The Current Situation in Israel
The scope and severity of ongoing conflicts in Gaza, northern Israel, Lebanon, Iran, and the broader region are unpredictable and could escalate at any time. To date, our operations have not been materially affected. We continue to closely monitor political and military developments and to assess their potential consequences for our operations and assets.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP income from operations. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency into its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release. Reconciliations of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for management's projections of such non-GAAP financial measures for the 2026 fiscal year are not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of certain reconciling items, including share-based compensation, expenses related to the Special Committee review and related income tax adjustments where applicable. These reconciling items could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including statements regarding InMode's 2026 financial outlook, expected expense trends, anticipated demand for its products, including Morpheus8 Max, and the Special Committee's evaluation of unsolicited proposals. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2026, and our subsequent public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Company Contact:
Moshik Itzkovich
Chief Financial Officer
Email: [email protected]
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Email: [email protected]
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
REVENUES
92,138
93,165
269,744
266,641
COST OF REVENUES
20,344
20,856
64,882
56,971
GROSS PROFIT
71,794
72,309
204,862
209,670
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,862
3,543
11,060
9,810
Sales and marketing
45,950
44,970
139,700
132,171
General and administrative
4,474
2,899
14,281
8,293
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
54,286
51,412
165,041
150,274
OPERATING INCOME
17,508
20,897
39,821
59,396
Finance income, net
4,710
4,721
16,438
19,642
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
22,218
25,618
56,259
79,038
INCOME TAXES
3,355
3,755
8,770
12,232
NET INCOME
18,863
21,863
47,489
66,806
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
0.33
0.35
0.79
1.03
Diluted
0.32
0.34
0.78
1.02
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER
Basic
57,568
63,291
59,932
65,072
Diluted
58,248
63,868
60,665
65,727
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2026
December 31,
2025
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
397,111
302,543
Marketable securities
4,700
83,632
Short-term bank deposits
110,916
169,159
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
49,955
43,504
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
35,705
25,733
Inventories
72,415
74,050
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
670,802
698,621
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
6,124
3,005
Deferred income tax assets
52,076
53,230
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,182
8,274
Property and equipment, net
2,591
2,599
Other investments
700
700
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
69,673
67,808
TOTAL ASSETS
740,475
766,429
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
17,905
17,912
Contract liabilities
15,248
12,093
Other liabilities
45,027
40,739
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
78,180
70,744
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
2,501
3,043
Other liabilities
5,000
4,436
Operating lease liabilities
3,576
5,008
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
11,077
12,487
TOTAL LIABILITIES
89,257
83,231
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
651,218
683,198
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
740,475
766,429
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
18,863
21,863
47,489
66,806
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
232
156
586
521
Share-based compensation expenses
3,039
2,696
9,446
8,632
Change in allowance for credit losses of trade receivables
685
106
1,929
159
Loss on marketable securities, net
-
11
-
14
Finance expenses (income), net
(890)
3,147
217
1,260
Deferred income taxes
554
602
1,176
2,064
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable (current and non-current)
(6,525)
(2,353)
(11,499)
(1,094)
Increase in other receivables
(2,935)
(147)
(9,965)
(2,403)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(754)
(3,293)
1,635
(11,855)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(887)
(759)
(7)
2,941
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (current and non-current)
189
564
4,201
(2,596)
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (current and non-current)
(187)
1,874
2,613
(1,866)
Net cash provided by operating activities
11,384
24,467
47,821
62,583
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(109,758)
(153,904)
(279,670)
(178,904)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
85,000
103,390
337,570
189,687
Purchase of fixed assets
(195)
(134)
(578)
(438)
Purchase of marketable securities
-
-
(9,727)
(20,877)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
-
14,211
-
17,214
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
14,203
48,105
88,442
152,127
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(10,750)
11,668
136,037
158,809
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Tax withholding related to vesting of restricted share units
-
-
(1,802)
-
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
-
(87,752)
(127,444)
Exercise of options
97
249
733
1,248
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
97
249
(88,821)
(126,196)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
207
(184)
(469)
1,912
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
938
36,200
94,568
97,108
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
396,173
216,237
302,543
155,329
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
397,111
252,437
397,111
252,437
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues by Category:
Capital Equipment revenues - United States
42,682
46 %
45,203
49 %
119,435
44 %
115,398
44 %
Capital Equipment revenues - International
30,130
33 %
28,063
30 %
87,309
33 %
91,329
34 %
Total Capital Equipment revenues
72,812
79 %
73,266
79 %
206,744
77 %
206,727
78 %
Consumables and service revenues
19,326
21 %
19,899
21 %
63,000
23 %
59,914
22 %
Total Revenue
92,138
100 %
93,165
100 %
269,744
100 %
266,641
100 %
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
%
%
%
%
United
International
Total
United
International
Total
United
International
Total
United
International
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimal-Invasive
80
77
78
75
76
75
75
77
76
79
79
80
Hands-Free
-
2
1
2
1
2
1
1
1
3
2
2
Non-Invasive
20
21
21
23
23
23
24
22
23
18
19
18
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2026
Three months ended September 30, 2025
GAAP
Stock Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Stock Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
92,138
-
92,138
93,165
-
93,165
COST OF REVENUES
20,344
(315)
20,029
20,856
(343)
20,513
GROSS PROFIT
71,794
315
72,109
72,309
343
72,652
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,862
(292)
3,570
3,543
(274)
3,269
Sales and marketing
45,950
(2,091)
43,859
44,970
(1,804)
43,166
General and administrative
4,474
(341)
4,133
2,899
(275)
2,624
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
54,286
(2,724)
51,562
51,412
(2,353)
49,059
OPERATING INCOME
17,508
3,039
20,547
20,897
2,696
23,593
Finance income, net
4,710
-
4,710
4,721
-
4,721
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
22,218
3,039
25,257
25,618
2,696
28,314
INCOME TAXES
3,355
-
3,355
3,755
27
3,782
NET INCOME
18,863
3,039
21,902
21,863
2,669
24,532
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
0.33
0.38
0.35
0.39
Diluted
0.32
0.37
0.34
0.38
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
Basic
57,568
57,568
63,291
63,291
Diluted
58,248
58,758
63,868
64,531
Nine months ended September 30, 2026
Nine months ended September 30, 2025
GAAP
Stock Based
Expenses
Non-
GAAP
Stock Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
269,744
-
-
269,744
266,641
-
266,641
COST OF REVENUES
64,882
(931)
-
63,951
56,971
(987)
55,984
GROSS PROFIT
204,862
931
-
205,793
209,670
987
210,657
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
11,060
(842)
-
10,218
9,810
(783)
9,027
Sales and marketing
139,700
(6,477)
-
133,223
132,171
(6,096)
126,075
General and administrative
14,281
(1,196)
(1,262)
11,823
8,293
(766)
7,527
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
165,041
(8,515)
(1,262)
155,264
150,274
(7,645)
142,629
OPERATING INCOME
39,821
9,446
1,262
50,529
59,396
8,632
68,028
Finance income, net
16,438
-
-
16,438
19,642
-
19,642
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
56,259
9,446
1,262
66,967
79,038
8,632
87,670
INCOME TAXES
8,770
(389)
-
8,381
12,232
(628)
11,604
NET INCOME
47,489
9,835
1,262
58,586
66,806
9,260
76,066
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
0.79
0.98
1.03
1.17
Diluted
0.78
0.96
1.02
1.15
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
Basic
59,932
59,932
65,072
65,072
Diluted
60,665
61,118
65,727
66,199
SOURCE InMode Ltd.