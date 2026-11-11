Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of trading infrastructure and market data solutions to the financial services industry, today announced its sponsorship of the Cambridge University Volleyball Club. This announcement marks Options' latest partnership with the university, following the extension of its summer internship program, and its continued involvement with Cambridge University's Gaelic Athletic Club.

The Volleyball Club brings together students who share a passion for the sport, supporting competitive teams while remaining open to players of all abilities. From beginner development sessions to intercollegiate matches, the club welcomes both undergraduates and postgraduates. This investment will support growth and offer students from all backgrounds the chance to engage in one of the world's most popular team sports.

As a company rooted in Cambridge, with its presence in the city's CB1 business district, Options has long been part of the local community. The sponsorship reflects Options' ongoing commitment to the Cambridge community and follows several initiatives aimed at supporting student development and engagement.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, "We are delighted to extend our support to the Cambridge University Volleyball Club, a team that opens its doors to students of every ability and background. At Options, we believe in investing in talent both on and off the court, whether that's through our sponsorship of university sport or our summer internship program. As our presence in the city continues to grow, we are proud to support the organizations that make the Cambridge student experience so distinctive."

Erik Xu, a player at Cambridge University Volleyball Club, said, "We're delighted to have Options involved with the club this year. Their sponsorship opens many opportunities for our members, on court through training and competitions, and off court through internships and a pathway into the financial technology industry."

This sponsorship comes after a series of recent milestones at Options, including the extension of its summer internship programme, the opening of its new London office in the heart of Covent Garden, and the appointment of Stephen Dorrian as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Data, based in Options' Cambridge office.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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