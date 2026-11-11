Goldsky Resources Corp.: Former Minister of Enterprise appointed as Non-Executive Director of Goldsky Resources

VANCOUVER, BC, November 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: GSKRF, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson as a non-executive Director of Goldsky Resources.

Highlights:

Former Minister of Enterprise (which included mineral policy and legislation) in Sweden, a position he held until the General election of 2022.

Served on several boards and acted as senior advisor for well known Swedish companies, including the steel manufacturer SSAB and the insurance company AFA Försäkringar.

Served as Chairman of the largest trade union organization in Sweden, the Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO), a position he held from 2012-2020.

Appointed to facilitate Goldsky's ambitions to become a Nordic gold producing mining company.

"I am happy and excited to join the Goldsky-team and start engaging in Storuman and Västerbotten and help advance the Barsele project. The Barsele deposit is the largest undeveloped primary gold deposit in Sweden with an excellent location, good infrastructure access and in a part of Sweden with an excellent and historic understanding of mining and exploration. Our ambition is to create a sustainable, modern mining operation with a minimal environmental footprint. Our Finnish Rajapalot project also provides a special strategic relevance for Europe because of the cobalt associated with the gold. This, together with a great team and the endorsement added from our largest shareholder Agnico Eagle, made it easy for me to accept this position", says Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson.

"Karl-Petter brings invaluable experience to Goldsky in government legislation, labour affairs and mine development policy. He will provide important guidance in our stakeholder engagement on our journey to develop a modern, Nordic mining operation. I would like to welcome Karl-Petter to the team and express how much I look forward to working together", says Russell Bradford, CEO of Goldsky Resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford,

CEO & Director



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Goldsky Resources pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 11, 2026, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55



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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which they are based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this news release, unless it is required by law or applicable exchange rules.

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For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

ir@goldskyresources.com

Carl Danielsson (media contact)

carl@goldskyresources.com



Tavistock PR

Jos Simson/Saskia Sizen

goldskyresources@tavistock.co.uk

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Barsele gold project in central Sweden. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 0.32 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources owns a district-scale license position surrounding Barsele totalling approximately 80,000 hectares on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan).

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100%-owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).