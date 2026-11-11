Valion Bio, Inc.: Valion Bio Reinforces Commitment to American Troops; Discusses Entolimod with Attendees at RW Baird's National Security Conference

Top-line results from fully NIAID-funded Entolimod efficacy study expected in early December

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Valion Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIO) ("Valion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and immune modulation, today, on Veterans Day, announced that it will attend RW Baird's 2026 National Security Conference on November 17 in Washington, D.C. In conversations with defense stakeholders and institutional investors at the conference, management will discuss how Entolimod, Valion's lead biologic drug candidate, could help protect U.S. service members from the effects of radiation exposure.

Following positive findings in a preclinical safety study, Valion is currently working with the government to evaluate whether a single dose of Entolimod given 24 hours after radiation exposure improves survival in an animal model of gastrointestinal acute radiation syndrome (GI-ARS). The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID") is funding the therapeutic study through its Radiation and Nuclear Countermeasures Program. Top-line results are anticipated in early December.

Valion Bio is developing Entolimod as a potential countermeasure for both the bone marrow and gastrointestinal forms of acute radiation syndrome. Valion briefed Pentagon officials on Entolimod in April and held a joint briefing in May for senior U.S. defense officials and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). In June, the U.S. House Armed Services Committee called for a plan to develop a resources and fielding plan for prioritizing radiation/nuclear countermeasures that, like Entolimod, are designed to be both prophylactic (pre-exposure) and therapeutic (post-exposure).

"We hope U.S. service members never face a nuclear or radiological incident. But if they do, the military needs medical options it can use in the field," said Dean Zikria, Valion's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "With imminent NIAID-funded efficacy data on the horizon and clear legislative momentum from the House Armed Services Committee, our participation at RW Baird's National Security Conference provides a timely platform to engage directly with defense stakeholders on the potential of Entolimod to meet their immediate preparedness requirements."

About Valion Bio, Inc.

Valion (NASDAQ:VBIO) is developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and modulate immune responses in conditions driven by radiation, disease and immune dysregulation.

The Company's lead candidate, Entolimod, is being developed as a potential medical countermeasure for Acute Radiation Syndrome ("ARS") and has been evaluated in animal models under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") Animal Rule, which allows the Agency to approve new drugs and biological products based on animal efficacy studies when human clinical trials are not ethical or feasible, such as in the case of acute radiation exposure. Entolimod is a novel Toll-like Receptor 5 ("TLR5") agonist designed to activate nuclear factor kappa (NF-?B) signaling pathways associated with cellular protection, tissue recovery and immune response. The product candidate has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. Valion holds an exclusive, worldwide license from Statera Biopharma to develop and commercialize Entolimod for ARS, radiation-induced neutropenia, and other indications.

Valion is also advancing Entolasta, a next-generation TLR5 agonist designed for potential use in broader therapeutic applications, including oncology supportive care. The Company's pipeline includes potential programs in neutropenia and immune dysfunction.

Valion's wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, is a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with mammalian and microbial capabilities, focused on increasing manufacturing control, reducing costs, accelerating development timelines, and strengthening domestic supply-chain security.

For more information, visit www.valionbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Valion's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding: the timing and success of preclinical and clinical trials and study results, including the AFRRI/NIAID study described herein; the development and regulatory advancement of Entolimod under the FDA Animal Rule; the timing and outcome of regulatory or government interactions;the initiation, design, timing and outcome of investigator-sponsored studies in neutropenia; the development and potential applications of Entolasta; the ability of the Company to expand the TLR5 platform into oncology supportive care or other indications; and the Company's ability to obtain additional capital and the continued listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Valion's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Valion's filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors" as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Valion undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Stephen Kilmer

(646) 274-3580

stephen.kilmer@valionbio.com

SOURCE: Valion Bio, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/valion-bio-reinforces-commitment-to-american-troops-discusses-entolim-1249770