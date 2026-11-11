Southern California-Based Company has developed a disruptive biosensor for integration into next-generation screening and diagnostic devices

Epinal, Inc., after over six years of under-the-radar development, has officially emerged from stealth mode, introducing a breakthrough Semiconductor Electrochemical Biosensor (SEB) designed to detect narcotics and disease biomarkers directly from human breath in minutes. By combining advanced semiconductors, electrochemical sensing, tailored protein engineering, and artificial intelligence, Epinal has addressed the historical sensitivity, selectivity, scaling, stability, and signal-to-noise limitations that have long bottlenecked biosensors.

Epinal's Semiconductor Electrochemical Biosensor (SEB) will be integrated into the next generation of low cost, disposable, single-use breathalyzer cartridges where the integrity of test results is of utmost importance. In the case of narcotic detection, a rapid, non-invasive, and objective result changes an outcome. End customers for Epinal's SEB include breathalyzer manufacturers, healthcare, mobile computers clinical smartphones, handheld biotech medtech OEMs, and mobile phone manufacturers.

As for disease detection and diagnostics, Epinal's SEB is enabling a new generation of medical breathalyzers with highly advanced diagnostic tools capable of identifying diseases and tracking metabolic functions. Early-stage, non-invasive detection and monitoring of disease biomarkers will revolutionize point-of-care testing by attaining rapid and accurate results without the need for needles or complex laboratory infrastructure.

The company is led by founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Strategy Officer Mike Neshat; co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Wong; and Chief Operating Officer Dwight Dunagan. Neshat and Wong bring decades of successful experience and know-how in building electronics and semiconductor companies from concept to commercialization of products and successful exits. Dunagan's background spans law enforcement, behavioral healthcare, and organizational leadership. "We founded Epinal to make the world a better, safer, and healthier place to live by developing this disruptive Semiconductor Electrochemical Biosensor (SEB). We have achieved our goal and are now in the final stages of refining our SEB to be in production in 2028," said Mike Neshat. "People around the world lose loved ones every day to narcotics and various diseases, myself included. We feel that with proactive screening and monitoring, countless lives can be saved with early detection and treatment. The Epinal team is proud to bring this groundbreaking technology to the world," said Mark Wong.

About Epinal, Inc.

Epinal, Inc. is an Irvine, California, company which has developed disruptive Semiconductor Electrochemical Biosensors (SEBs) for targeted detection of narcotics and disease biomarkers in human breath in minutes. Epinal's technology platform brings together advanced semiconductor engineering, electrochemical sensing, protein engineering, and Artificial Intelligence to support future screening and diagnostic devices. Learn more at https://epinalinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261029748464/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Robyn DeTorres, Young Company

robyn@youngcompany.com +1 949.444.1356

PRESS KIT

Company Contacts

Dwight Dunagan, Chief Operating Officer

dwight@epinalinc.com

Mark Wong, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

mark@epinalinc.com