China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.'s (CASC) 11th Research Institute completed the maiden flight of its Light Cavalry solar-powered UAV on Nov. 11 at an undisclosed airfield in northwestern China. The flight marks a milestone in the institute's efforts to develop a commercially deployable solar-powered aircraft. The UAV has an 8-meter wingspan, a maximum takeoff weight of 45 kg and a payload capacity of more than 5 kg. According to the institute, the aircraft is designed to operate continuously for up to 30 hours at altitudes of up to 7,000 meters. It can be launched from a vehicle ...

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