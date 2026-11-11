Simmons Bank Announces Strategic Additions to Drive Innovation, Sales and Service Excellence

Daniel Littler named SVP, Head of Insights & Innovation; Paul Malik named SVP, Sales, Service and Enablement

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank (Simmons or the Company) today announced the appointments of Daniel Littler as senior vice president, head of insights and innovation, and Paul Malik as senior vice president, sales, service and enablement. The appointments support the bank's continued focus on innovation, customer experience and sustainable growth.

In his role, Littler will lead the bank's efforts to leverage data, analytics and emerging technologies to enhance decision-making, accelerate innovation and identify new strategic growth opportunities. Malik will oversee initiatives focused on strengthening sales effectiveness, elevating customer service and supporting banker development across the organization.

"Daniel and Paul are accomplished banking professionals with extensive experience driving growth, innovation and organizational performance," said Jay Brogdon, president and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank. "Their expertise strengthens our capabilities in key areas of the business and enhances our ability to execute on strategic priorities. We are pleased to welcome them to Simmons and look forward to the contributions they will make on behalf of our customers, associates and shareholders."

Littler brings more than a decade of financial services experience spanning strategy, finance, treasury and analytics. He most recently served as managing director of business strategy at INTRUST Bank, where he led transformational initiatives that enhanced profitability, strengthened strategic execution and improved enterprise-wide decision-making. At Simmons, he will lead efforts to expand the use of data, analytics and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to support decision-making, identify growth opportunities and drive innovation across the organization. Littler earned a degree from Friends University and an M.B.A. from Texas A&M University.

Malik is a seasoned financial services executive with more than 25 years of experience leading sales, customer experience and operational transformation initiatives at organizations including BMO, U.S. Bank, Citizens and HSBC. Most recently, he led customer loyalty and operational excellence initiatives for BMO's U.S. Personal and Business Banking division. At Simmons, he will focus on strengthening sales effectiveness, elevating client experience and enhancing banker development to support profitable growth across the franchise. Malik is a graduate of DePaul University.

Separately, the Company announced that Jonathan Schneider has decided to resign from Simmons, effective December 1, 2026, to focus on personal priorities. "Jonathan has been a valued member of our team, and we respect his decision," said Brogdon. "We wish him all the best."

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 117 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026, by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026 and by American Banker as one of the Top Performing Banks 2026 with $10 billion to $50 billion of assets. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

SOURCE Simmons Bank