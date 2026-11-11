Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) ("Onto Innovation," "Onto," or the "Company") today announced that its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, New York, on November 17.

Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media Telecom Conference 2026 at Hotel Arts Barcelona, Spain, on November 19.

UBS 30th Annual Global Technology and AI Conference 2026 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona, on December 2.

Onto Innovation Analyst Event at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, on December 17. The in-person event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, with the live webcast beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Investors planning to attend in person who have not already registered are encouraged to RSVP here by December 9. The live webcast can be accessed via the company's website or directly here. There will be a replay of the webcast available for one year on the Company's website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings in connection with the RBC, Morgan Stanley and UBS conferences. To schedule a meeting, please contact your bank salesperson.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers' most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers' critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

ONTO-I

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261111746998/en/

Contacts:

Sidney Ho, +1 (626) 233-8431

sidney.ho@ontoinnovation.com