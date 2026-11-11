New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company focused on developing microreactors, nuclear fuel cycle capabilities and nuclear transportation solutions, today announced it will host its fourth quarter fiscal 2026 business update webcast on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The webcast will follow the anticipated filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026.

Additional details will be available in the Investor Relations section of NANO Nuclear's website at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/.

Event: NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Q4 FY 2026 Business Update Webcast Date: Monday, November 30, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call: 1-877-269-7756 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-201-689-7817 (International) Webcast: https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available on NANO Nuclear's website beginning shortly after the call that evening.

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across three primary business lines: (i) cutting edge microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's flagship microreactor under development is the proprietary KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that's advancing through the formal U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) licensing process following the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's construction permit application submission for the deployment of the microreactor at the university.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, bolstered by the May 2026 acquisition of Secured Transportation Services (STS), is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. STS provides specialized transportation, logistics, project management, and technical services supporting the nuclear and radiological industries. STS brings decades of experience executing complex missions involving radioactive and other sensitive materials, with an emphasis on safety, security, regulatory compliance, and mission assurance.

Through its work with U.S. government agencies, national security partners, commercial organizations and international stakeholders, STS supports the safe and secure movement and management of nuclear and radiological materials in furtherance of U.S. national security, nonproliferation, and peaceful-use objectives.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release, the webcast described herein and statements of NANO Nuclear's management in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "explore", "plans", "aim", "goal", "believes", "potential", "future", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning about the future. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those relating to the anticipated timing for the filing of the Company's Form 10-K, as well as the Company's plans and goals in general. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions; (ii) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition or integration of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues, the development of competitive technology and our ability to generate revenue from acquired or developed businesses and technologies; (iii) our ability to obtain and maintain key vendor, technology, project, financing and customer relationships and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan; (iv) uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop, license, manufacture and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever; (v) risks related to government regulation, policy, public procurement, export controls, supply-chain requirements and licensing requirements; and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a developing business in a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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