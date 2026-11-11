Synaptic Aviation; ADB SAFEGATE: ADB SAFEGATE acquires Synaptic Aviation

ADB SAFEGATE acquires Synaptic Aviation

The acquisition brings AI-powered turnaround intelligence to the AIRSIDE 4.0 strategy, accelerating the roadmap toward the Intelligent Apron.

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADB SAFEGATE today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Synaptic Aviation Inc., a US-based technology company developing AI-powered computer vision solutions for aircraft turnaround and apron operations. The acquisition extends AIRSIDE 4.0, ADB SAFEGATE's strategy for connected airside operations.

Efficient aircraft turnaround requires perfect coordination between airlines, airports, ground handlers, equipment and infrastructure. Synaptic Aviation turns live video into structured, time-stamped operational events, making the most complex phase of airport operations measurable, predictable and improvable.

Synaptic Aviation is a pioneer in AI-powered object detection software designed to improve operational efficiency and safety across the aviation industry. Founded in 2021, the company has rapidly established a strong international presence, with deployments contracted at airports across North America, Europe and Latin America.

Synaptic Aviation will join ADB SAFEGATE's APRON Business Line, bringing its technology, expertise and growing customer portfolio. Combined with ADB SAFEGATE's market-leading apron management and aircraft docking solutions, Synaptic Aviation's AI-powered capabilities will strengthen ADB SAFEGATE's ability to help airports improve turnaround performance, anticipate disruptions and coordinate resources more effectively, supporting safer, more efficient and more predictable operations.

"Synaptic Aviation adds a critical new source of operational intelligence to AIRSIDE 4.0, helping customers improve turnaround performance today while enabling greater automation at the stand tomorrow," said Laurent Dubois, CEO of ADB SAFEGATE.

"Joining ADB SAFEGATE gives us the opportunity to apply what we have built at a much greater scale," said Sal Salman, President of Synaptic Aviation. "Our focus has always been on solving real operational problems around the aircraft. Combined with ADB SAFEGATE's airside expertise, global presence and apron solutions, our technology can help shape the next generation of intelligent airside operations."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About ADB SAFEGATE

ADB SAFEGATE provides integrated solutions to airports, airlines, and ANSPs. We are proud to be leading the way with innovative and smart Airside 4.0 solutions that turn airports into smart airports, with the ultimate goal of enhancing the passenger experience. Our solutions include airfield lighting, power and control systems, weather monitoring, ATC tower software, docking and apron management, and aftermarket services. With over 1,700 employees and over 3,000 airports in over 175 countries, from the busiest and largest to the fastest-growing airports, ADB SAFEGATE is dedicated to making airside operations safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly.



More information is available at www.adbsafegate.com

About Synaptic Aviation

Synaptic Aviation develops AI-powered computer-vision technology for aviation operations. Its technology transforms video from airport and apron environments into structured operational information, providing greater visibility into aircraft turnaround activities and other operational events.

More information is available at www.synapticaviation.com

Media contact

Anna Nolin

Marketing Communications

ADB SAFEGATE

press@adbsafegate.com

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