Sitecore Introduces MarketingIQ to Turn Brand Intelligence into Business Growth

Built for marketers and agents to connect AI discovery insights with content and campaign execution, helping brands reach more customers and drive more sales

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sitecore, a global leader in AI-enabled digital marketing software, today introduced MarketingIQ, which connects market insights, brand intelligence, and marketing operations in SitecoreAI, helping brands act with speed and precision on growth opportunities they might otherwise miss. It draws on approved brand knowledge to develop targeted content and campaigns, then coordinates the people and AI agents needed to bring them to market. Marketers direct and approve the work and can measure whether it improves discovery, attracts qualified customers, and increases conversion.

Oliver Pilgerstorfer, Chief Marketing Officer at IFS, said: "It's one thing to understand how we show up in AI-based search results, but it drives little value unless you act upon it. That's the real value of MarketingIQ, which combines the insights of Scrunch with the publishing capabilities of Sitecore. Now we can act on the findings, see the work turn into qualified pipeline and, ultimately, drive revenue growth. It's an investment in outcomes."

"Conversational AI has redefined how customers discover information and make decisions about brands and their products and services. That's why we brought Scrunch into Sitecore, and it's why MarketingIQ now takes it further. We're turning insight into action and that action into revenue, so marketers can work at the level of their ambition," said Eric Stine, CEO of Sitecore.

Intelligence that understands the business

MarketingIQ combines contextual intelligence - an understanding of the brand and its business - with AI agent orchestration, which coordinates the work needed to act. Together, these capabilities help marketers identify opportunities worth pursuing, then orchestrates the response - coordinating assets into targeted campaigns for specific customers, segments, and markets, proposing a response the marketer can review, edit, approve, and launch to capitalize on that market insight and produce a result.

MarketingIQ gains understanding from connecting activity in AI search platforms like ChatGPT and Google Gemini with the organization's approved knowledge and content, its objectives, and evidence about customers and previous results. MarketingIQ determines which facts support a claim, which audiences and products they apply to, and what content is suitable to use.

A marketer can ask MarketingIQ to pursue a business goal, or it can identify an opportunity from customer behavior, market changes, or campaign results. It finds relevant content that is current and approved, identifies what can be adapted, proposes changes, and highlights gaps that need new work. MarketingIQ generates new content where required, always subject to review, edit, and approval of the marketer - nothing leaves a staging area without human involvement.

From a growth opportunity to measured results

Consider an AI answer that omits a brand or lists outdated pricing for one of its products. Scrunch, a Sitecore company, identifies the issue. MarketingIQ can examine the brand's approved product information and existing content, then craft and stage a proposed resolution.

Once the response is approved, MarketingIQ coordinates the people and agents needed to complete them. The team can then measure whether the response improves visibility and attracts qualified traffic, and whether that traffic converts. MarketingIQ uses the results to inform the next recommendation and action.

Marketers lead throughout: setting strategy and priorities, shaping the response, and making the decisions that require judgment. MarketingIQ manages the handoffs and routine execution that would otherwise leave teams assembling disconnected work themselves.

Greater returns from existing investments

MarketingIQ works across Sitecore and third-party content management, digital experience, and business systems, connecting the content, customer information, and capabilities organizations already have. Teams can act across those systems without replacing their underlying CMS, digital asset management, CRM, or other business applications.

Built in partnership with market leaders

Part of SitecoreAI, Sitecore MarketingIQ is built in collaboration with some of the most influential brands in their industries.

"Perficient is its own first client: we apply the same AI-accelerated approach to our own front office, delivery, and digital experience that we bring to clients, across the platforms they've already invested in," said Carrie Grapenthin, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Perficient. "Our new website, built on SitecoreAI, launched in just under 10 weeks, and it's the clearest example of what that approach looks like when it meets a leading AI-enabled experience platform."

Five supporting capabilities help marketers put MarketingIQ to work across discovery, content, and customer action:

Available where marketers work. Marketers can now access supported Sitecore capabilities from the applications and AI assistants they use every day, including ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and others. They can work in those environments or in experiences delivered by Sitecore, with the relevant business context, permissions, and approvals carried through the work. Helping brands be discovered and understood through AI. MarketingIQ connects Scrunch's findings to the work needed to respond. Pages designed for AI agents make authoritative brand information accessible alongside the experiences built for people. A guided path from a goal to execution. New guided experiences let marketers begin with the outcome they want to achieve. They bring together the supporting evidence, recommended plan, content, approvals, and measurement so teams can direct the work from one place. Approved content ready for people and agents. More closely connected content operations and digital asset management help teams find, adapt, and publish existing material. People and agents can access approved assets, usage rights, and production workflows, keeping the work grounded in current, authorized content. Helping customers' agents take action. Planned capabilities would let customers authorize their AI agents to take actions on a brand's website, such as requesting a demonstration or registering for an event. These actions would follow the customer's permissions and required confirmations, extending the experience from finding information to taking the next step.



MarketingIQ will be available to all customers of SitecoreAI. Find out more: https://www.sitecore.com/marketing-iq.

Sitecore Symposium 2026 explores the future of marketing under the theme Marketing Rewired. The program continues online with the Sitecore Symposium Digital Edition on December 9. Register here to see MarketingIQ and the supporting capabilities in action.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in AI-enabled digital experience software. Its next-generation platform, SitecoreAI, helps brands plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across every channel - websites, apps, social, and beyond. By unifying content management, customer data, and personalization into one intelligent system, it makes marketing faster, smarter, and more connected. At its core are agentic tools and studios that let marketers and developers collaborate with AI responsibly and effectively. Learn more at sitecore.com.

Media Contacts:

Dani McCarthy

Sitecore

dani.mccarthy@sitecore.com