Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Now Shipping Next-Generation Servers Powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC 9006 Series CPUs for Cloud, HPC, and Agentic AI Workloads

Supermicro Now Shipping Next-Generation Servers Powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC 9006 Series CPUs for Cloud, HPC, and Agentic AI Workloads

Supermicro's latest H15 server portfolio-powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC 9006 Series processors (formerly codenamed "Venice")-achieved outstanding benchmark results, setting multiple SPEC CPU world records on the 2U Hyper and CloudDC servers demonstrating generational leaps in performance and speed

H15 generation server portfolio delivers up to 33% more cores, 2× PCIe bandwidth, and 1.6 TB/s per socket memory bandwidth for AI inference and HPC workloads

Helios and Helion next-gen rack-scale solutions, built on Supermicro DCBBS and powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct GPUs, are optimized for large-scale and agentic AI deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), today announced that its H15 generation server portfolio is now shipping. Powered by the 6th Gen AMD EPYC 9006 Series processors (formerly codenamed "Venice"), the H15 portfolio is a core component of Supermicro's DCBBS architecture. Optimized for next-generation GPUs, including AMD Instinct accelerators, these industry-leading systems deliver rack-scale performance designed for the agentic AI era and enable customers to deploy high-performance AI infrastructure more rapidly.

"With the H15 portfolio now shipping, Supermicro and AMD are giving customers a faster, more efficient path to an agentic AI infrastructure," said Michael McNerney, senior vice president, Marketing, Supermicro. "Built on our DCBBS architecture and powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC 9006 processors, these servers deliver substantially higher core density, memory bandwidth, and PCIe throughput. Our close engineering collaboration with AMD provides customers the flexibility to scale AI, cloud, and enterprise workloads with confidence."

"Shipping the latest high-performance AMD EPYC processor is essential to advancing AI on every scale. Our close collaboration with Supermicro ensures customers receive optimized platforms that combine leading CPU performance with Instinct GPUs, AMD Pensando networking, and modular designs," said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Compute and Enterprise AI, AMD. "These platforms help organizations deploy AI infrastructure faster, improve utilization, reduce energy use, and lower total cost of ownership while running more concurrent agents and demanding enterprise workloads."

Learn more about Supermicro H15 generation servers and click here to view a video summary of the release.

The ready-to-ship H15 server portfolio includes purpose-built, high-density systems optimized for cloud, HPC, and agentic AI workloads, delivering exceptional performance and multiple SPEC CPU world records on the 2U Hyper and CloudDC platforms. Supermicro's broad range of AMD EPYC 9006 SP7 and SP8 socket servers-spanning performance workstations and edge systems to high-density multi-node and enterprise GPU servers-positions Supermicro as a single-source partner for data center CPU, GPU, and storage. In parallel, Supermicro is expanding its AMD CPU- and GPU-powered rack-scale infrastructure with the new Helios and Helion platforms, providing end-to-end options from agentic to hyperscale AI deployments.

Supermicro's DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure with end-to-end deployment flexibility, bringing the latest AMD-powered data center solutions to customers with fast time-to-market. Combining DCBBS designs with AMD server CPU, GPU, and networking architecture enables customers to bring next-generation AI infrastructure to market faster, with 33% more cores, 2× PCIe bandwidth, and 2.6× higher memory bandwidth. Together, this enables Supermicro and AMD to provide enterprise customers with 1.8× higher tokens per second for frontier-model host nodes compared to previous generations of AMD CPUs.

Supermicro's comprehensive portfolio of more than 20 optimized systems includes:

Hyper - The flagship dual-socket platform engineered for enterprise applications, AI inference, virtualization, and cloud workloads, with advanced thermal design to support the highest-performance AMD EPYC processors

- The flagship dual-socket platform engineered for enterprise applications, AI inference, virtualization, and cloud workloads, with advanced thermal design to support the highest-performance AMD EPYC processors CloudDC - A single-socket system for cloud-scale environments, built on the Open Compute Project (OCP) Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) specification for open data center standards

- A single-socket system for cloud-scale environments, built on the Open Compute Project (OCP) Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) specification for open data center standards FlexTwin - A 1 OU (ORv3), two-node, liquid-cooled, high-performance, high-density dual-CPU compute system for cloud-native and hyperscale deployments

- A 1 OU (ORv3), two-node, liquid-cooled, high-performance, high-density dual-CPU compute system for cloud-native and hyperscale deployments GrandTwin - A high-density 2U 2-node, single-socket architecture designed for scale-out environments, including object storage, virtualization, cloud services, and HPC

- A high-density 2U 2-node, single-socket architecture designed for scale-out environments, including object storage, virtualization, cloud services, and HPC Petascale Storage - 2U high-capacity all-flash storage platforms optimized for software-defined storage-based AI data lakes, large-scale analytics, and HPC environments, supporting up to 4.8 PB per system

- 2U high-capacity all-flash storage platforms optimized for software-defined storage-based AI data lakes, large-scale analytics, and HPC environments, supporting up to 4.8 PB per system SuperBlade - The H15 6U SuperBlade supports both single-socket and dual-socket blade configurations, with air- and liquid-cooled versions optimized for maximum density, high performance, and efficiency

Next-generation rack-scale data center solutions

Supermicro and AMD are collaborating closely to bring the Helios and Helion rack-scale solutions to market, delivering complete end-to-end AI infrastructure for enterprise customers. Both solutions are optimized for large-scale and agentic AI deployments, each with a distinct focus. Helios is built for maximum GPU performance, powered by AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs to accelerate frontier model training and high-throughput inference. Helion is designed for compute performance and deployment flexibility, built on the latest 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs.

Both solutions integrate seamlessly with Supermicro's DCBBS architecture, combining rack-scale system design, leading AMD AI compute, and integrated software innovations into a single cohesive platform.

Explore here to learn how Supermicro DCBBS can help build and scale your next-generation AI infrastructure.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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