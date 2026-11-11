The Board of Directors of De' Longhi S.p.A. approved the consolidated results1 for the nine months of 2026.

In the nine months the Group achieved:

revenues for 2,621.3 million, up by 6.5% with respect to 2025 (+7.7% at constant currency);

an adjusted 2 Ebitda of 455.2 million, equal to 17.4% on revenues (vs. 15.8% with respect to last year);

Ebitda of 455.2 million, equal to 17.4% on revenues (vs. 15.8% with respect to last year); a net income pertaining to the Group equal to 225.8 million (+20.4% with respect to last year);

a positive net financial position equal to 606.0 million.

CEO Fabio de' Longhi commented:

"The Group delivered its thirteenth consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth, underscoring our proven ability to capitalize on industry opportunities and respond promptly to market evolution, while ensuring consistent performance across both divisions.

The professional business recorded a strong acceleration, spanning all geographies and brands, with revenues growth exceeding 35% for both the quarter and the nine-month period, this against an already particularly robust 2025 baseline. On the prosumer front, we are thrilled about the prestigious collaboration between La Marzocco and Porsche for the launch of the exclusive edition of Linea Micra and the Pico coffee grinder, inspired by the iconic Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. Furthermore, as recently announced, the increase to 88% of our stake in 'La Marzocco, Eversys Co.' not only simplifies the corporate structure, but will also be accretive to earnings per share (EPS) in the coming quarters, driven by greater consolidation of profits of a high-margin business with high growth potential.

The consolidated trend of expansion in the Household division continued, widespread across all core categories in the quarter, with growth at 3.6%. The strategic alignment between product launches and marketing communication ensures an integrated and increasingly digitally oriented go-to-market, close to consumers at every stage of their experience.

In light of the solid results achieved in the first nine months the Group confirms mid-single-digit revenue growth and once again upgrades its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, now expected in the range of 685 705 million (compared to the previous estimate of 670 690 million).

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1 Non audited data 2 "adjusted" means before non recurring income expenses and share-based incentive plan

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