Guide compares reported Wedding Cake × Kush Mints lineage with 770 historical flower tests

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / LA Kush Cake is an indica-leaning hybrid associated with Wedding Cake × Kush Mints genetics and comparatively high historical THC results. The LA Kush Cake strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., brings together source-attributed lineage information, differing strain classifications and historical laboratory records reported under the LA Kush Cake name.

The guide attributes LA Kush Cake to a Wedding Cake × Kush Mints cross from Seed Junky Genetics, while also noting an additional breeder credit reported in Leafly's account.

Listings also differ in how they classify the strain, with some describing LA Kush Cake as indica-leaning and others referring to it as an indica. The guide presents those descriptions as source records rather than treating them as genetic verification of any current product.

Historical LA Kush Cake Potency Data

The LA Kush Cake lab test summary compiles 770 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the LA Kush Cake name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 25.39%

25.39% The median exceeded those of 40 of 42 other strains in the dataset with at least 100 tests

in the dataset with at least 100 tests CBD: 408 of 565 tests reporting CBD found none

408 of 565 tests reporting CBD found none Highest reported CBD result: 0.18%

The 25.39% median is an observation about historical name-matched records. It is not a potency claim for current LA Kush Cake products and should not be interpreted as a prediction of the cannabinoid content of a particular present-day lot.

For readers comparing cannabis strain information and related products in Germany, the weed.de strain finder provides an additional searchable resource for researching strain names and cannabis products.

Reported Terpenes

Historical laboratory records included in the guide show limonene, ß-caryophyllene and linalool among the reported terpene medians for LA Kush Cake.

Those records describe samples previously sold under the LA Kush Cake name and do not establish the terpene profile of every current product.

Flavor and Aroma Descriptions

Leafly describes reported flavor notes including vanilla, mint and pepper, while Weedmaps describes an earthy, woody and sweet aroma.

These are source descriptions rather than chemical conclusions drawn from the strain's reported pedigree. They should not be interpreted as guarantees of the sensory characteristics of any particular LA Kush Cake product.

Reported Effects Require Context

Leafly user reports include experiences described as relaxed and aroused.

The guide separates those consumer reports from laboratory measurements. Historical cannabinoid or terpene data do not establish how LA Kush Cake will affect an individual person, and user-reported experiences do not verify the chemistry or genetics of a current product.

Separating Name-Matched Data From Genetic Verification

The guide places differing classification and breeder accounts alongside historical measurements from flower sold under the LA Kush Cake name.

Neither type of evidence independently authenticates the genetics of a plant sold today. The historical median describes the collected records rather than establishing that every present LA Kush Cake product has the same composition.

The full LA Kush Cake strain guide is available at:

https://lakushcake.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://lakushcake.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network covering 50 cannabis strains. The network publishes source-attributed strain information alongside historical laboratory data and references shown on its pages.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@lakushcake.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: lakushcake.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/la-kush-cake-strain-guide-reviews-genetics-and-historical-potenc-1249837