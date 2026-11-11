Medical Coding Market worth $42.47 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Medical Coding Market is projected to reach USD 42.47 billion by 2031 from USD 25.32 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Browse through 120 market data tables and 54 figures spread across 500 pages and the in-depth TOC on the 'Medical Coding Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Medical Coding Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 25.32 billion

USD 25.32 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 42.47 billion

USD 42.47 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.9%

Medical Coding Market Trends & Insights:

The North America medical coding market accounted for the largest share at 54.1% in 2025.

By offering, the outsourcing services segment held the largest share at 59.2% in 2025.

By classification type, HCPCS is projected to be the fastest growing (12.2%) segment during the forecast period.

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The medical coding market is benefiting from the growing importance of risk-adjustment accuracy and value-based reimbursement, particularly within Medicare Advantage programs. CMS projected that Medicare Advantage enrollment would reach 35.7 million in 2025, representing approximately 51% of all Medicare beneficiaries, increasing the importance of accurate diagnosis reporting and risk-adjustment coding across a substantial insured population. The financial significance of accurate coding is further highlighted by a 2024 HHS Office of Inspector General report, which estimated that diagnoses documented only in health risk assessments and related chart reviews generated USD 7.5 billion in Medicare Advantage risk-adjusted payments for 2023. These requirements are encouraging healthcare organizations, health plans, and coding-service providers to invest in HCC coding, clinical documentation validation, coding audits, and risk-adjustment analytics to improve data accuracy, support appropriate reimbursement, and strengthen compliance.

Code assignment & validation segment held a significant share in the medical coding by function in 2025.

The code assignment & validation segment accounted for a significant share of the medical coding market in 2025, as it represents the core process of translating clinical diagnoses, procedures, and services into standardized codes for billing and reimbursement. Accurate code assignment is essential for maintaining compliant medical records, reducing coding errors, preventing claim rejections, and ensuring appropriate reimbursement. The growing complexity of clinical documentation and frequent updates to coding guidelines further increase the need for reliable coding and validation solutions.

By specialty type, general medicine held the largest share in the medical coding market in 2025.

The general medicine segment accounted for the highest share of the medical coding market in 2025, driven by high volumes of routine consultations, primary care visits, chronic disease management, and follow-up appointments across healthcare settings. These recurring encounters require consistent diagnosis coding, evaluation and management (E&M) coding, and clinical documentation review to support accurate billing and reimbursement. The widespread use of standardized ICD-10 and CPT codes further sustains demand for medical coding services. For example, Access Healthcare provides medical coding services, including E&M coding, documentation validation, and diagnosis and procedure coding.

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Asia Pacific is expected to witness a considerable growth rate from 2026 to 2031.

Based on region, the medical coding market is segmented into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the medical coding market, driven by evolving clinical classification standards, healthcare digitalization, and the modernization of hospital reimbursement systems. In Australia, the 13th edition of ICD-10-AM/ACHI/ACS was implemented in July 2025, introducing updates including cluster coding and standardized Australian Coding Standards to improve the consistency of clinical classification. Additionally, Australia's Independent Health and Aged Care Pricing Authority publishes updated national coding advice and coding-rule guidance to support consistent code assignment. These developments are increasing the need for updated coding software, classification-reference tools, coder training, and coding-compliance services, supporting market expansion across the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

Leading players in the Medical Coding companies include Optum Inc. (US), R1 RCM (US), Oracle (US), Access Healthcare (US), Solventum (US), NXGN Management, LLC (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), Veradigm LLC (US), Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) (Microsoft), eClinicalWorks (US), AGS Health (US), Cognizant (US), athenahealth (US), Coronis Health (US), AAPC (US), among others.

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Medical Coding Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment and Funding Context

The medical coding market is witnessing increasing investment activity, driven by the adoption of AI-powered coding, autonomous coding platforms, and clinical documentation improvement solutions. Investment is increasingly directed toward technologies that automate code assignment, improve coding accuracy, reduce claim denials, and streamline healthcare revenue cycle management. For example, in March 2024, CodaMetrix raised USD 40 million in Series B funding led by Transformation Capital to advance its AI-powered medical coding solutions. Additionally, in May 2026, Fathom received a strategic investment from CVS Health Ventures to accelerate enterprise-wide autonomous medical coding.

Revenue Shift Context

The medical coding market is shifting from traditional manual coding and labor-intensive workflows toward AI-enabled computer-assisted coding, autonomous coding platforms, and integrated clinical documentation and revenue cycle solutions. Growth is increasingly centered on technologies that automate code assignment, improve coding accuracy, support regulatory compliance, reduce claim denials, and accelerate reimbursement. Investment is flowing into solutions that use artificial intelligence and natural language processing to extract clinical information from medical records and translate it into appropriate medical codes, with human review where required. For example, in August 2026, Arintra raised USD 25 million in Series B funding to expand its AI-powered autonomous medical coding and revenue assurance platform across healthcare organizations. This investment reflects growing demand for scalable coding automation that can reduce administrative workloads, improve compliant revenue capture, and enhance revenue cycle efficiency.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the medical coding market is increasingly focused on acquiring AI-powered coding technologies, automated coding platforms, and revenue integrity solutions. Healthcare technology and revenue cycle management companies are expanding their capabilities through acquisitions that improve coding accuracy, clinical documentation processing, compliant reimbursement, and workflow automation.

MEDICAL CODING MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Acquisition Experity (US) Exdion Healthcare (US) Experity acquired Exdion Healthcare, an AI-driven revenue cycle technology provider. The acquisition expands automation across medical coding, billing, and compliance workflows, particularly for urgent-care providers. June 2026 Acquisition Med-Metrix (US) Vitalware (US) Med-Metrix announced an agreement to acquire Vitalware, a revenue workflow and analytics software business. The acquisition is intended to strengthen coding accuracy, charge capture, and mid-revenue-cycle capabilities. August 2025 Acquisition HGM Limited (India) Aidéo Technologies (US) HGM announced an agreement to acquire Aidéo Technologies, a provider of AI-powered autonomous coding solutions. The acquisition expands HGM's capabilities in medical coding automation, healthcare analytics, and technology-enabled revenue cycle services.

Company Revenue Share Details

The medical coding market comprises established healthcare technology and revenue cycle management companies competing alongside specialized AI-driven coding vendors. Optum Inc., Solventum, Oracle Health, R1 RCM, and Nuance Communications, Inc. (Microsoft) maintain strong positions through computer-assisted coding, outsourced coding services, clinical documentation improvement, and autonomous coding solutions. However, most major companies do not separately disclose revenue generated specifically from medical coding, making direct company-level revenue share comparisons difficult.

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