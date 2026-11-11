The third and final funding round for solar and energy storage systems in Austria for 2026 has concluded. The Renewable Energy Expansion Act (EAG) funding agency announced on Wednesday that it had approved 7,007 applications out of 41,322 submissions, representing approximately €192 million ($212.8 million) in requested subsidies. The rebates cover up to 30% of eligible investment costs, subject to fixed subsidy rates per kW of installed solar capacity and per kWh of battery storage. Under the EAG, applications for smaller PV systems are approved on a first-come, first-served basis. In Category ...

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