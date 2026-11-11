Internova Travel Group: Gabe Rizzi to Step Down as President of ALTOUR; Brian Mogler Named Successor

Gabe Rizzi to Step Down as President of ALTOUR; Brian Mogler Named Successor

Rizzi to remain with Internova as Senior Advisor following a decade of leadership

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group today announced that Gabe Rizzi has made the decision to step down as President of ALTOUR after a decade with the organization. Rizzi will transition into a Senior Advisor role, while travel industry veteran Brian Mogler will join Internova as ALTOUR's new President.

Rizzi is stepping back from operating leadership to spend more time with his family after helping transform ALTOUR into a unified global business.

Since joining the organization in 2016, Rizzi has played a significant role in ALTOUR's evolution. Under his leadership, Internova brought its corporate travel businesses together under the ALTOUR brand, strengthened its international network and united business travel and meetings and events into one global organization. He also championed sustainability and the adoption of artificial intelligence across the business. In 2025, Business Travel News named him one of its 25 Most Influential People in business travel.

"Gabe has made an extraordinary impact on ALTOUR over the past decade," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO of Internova Travel Group. "His leadership and commitment to our people have helped shape the business we are today. I fully support his decision and am grateful we'll continue to benefit from his experience and perspective."

"It has been an incredible privilege to lead ALTOUR over the past decade," said Rizzi. "I'm deeply proud of what we've accomplished together, but even more grateful for the extraordinary people I've had the opportunity to work alongside. We've built something truly special, and I know ALTOUR's best days are still ahead. This wasn't an easy decision, but it's the right time for me to spend more time with my family. I look forward to supporting Brian and the team in my new role."

Mogler brings more than 35 years of travel industry experience and extensive expertise in global corporate travel. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership Officer at CWT, where he was a member of the executive leadership team and oversaw global supplier relationships, strategic partnerships and the company's global partner network. Previously, he spent 12 years at American Express in senior leadership roles across business travel operations, supplier partner relations and travel consulting. He began his career at United Airlines, where he spent 12 years in sales and marketing leadership roles.

As President, Mogler will oversee ALTOUR's operations and business performance, working with the leadership team to execute the company's strategy and continue building on its global capabilities.

"Brian brings exceptional experience, strong industry relationships and a deep understanding of global corporate travel," said O'Hara. "He's the right leader to build on what Gabe and the team have created and take ALTOUR into its next chapter."

"I'm honored to join ALTOUR at such an exciting time," said Mogler. "Gabe and the team have built an impressive global business with a strong reputation for service and innovation. I look forward to working with our people, clients and partners to build on that foundation."

Rizzi and Mogler will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for employees, clients and partners. ALTOUR's strategy and commitment to service excellence remain unchanged.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the world's largest travel services companies and a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted brand, bringing together a portfolio of leading brands that deliver high-touch, personalized travel expertise to leisure, corporate and entertainment clients. Through its distinctive divisions, Internova manages leisure, business and franchise operations and represents more than 100,000 travel advisors across 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.

About ALTOUR

ALTOUR is a globally recognized leader in corporate travel management dedicated to managing the complexities of connecting people so they can represent their brands in the most impactful way possible. With a presence in over 90 countries, ALTOUR's approach is defined by the belief that there's a "better way" to handle travel - smarter, faster, easier and more tailored to each client's needs. ALTOUR's global offering also covers the full meetings and events lifecycle, from strategy and sourcing to delivery and reconciliation, through one connected framework. As part of the Internova Travel Group, the highest-ranking American corporate travel management company according to Business Travel News, ALTOUR combines global reach with local insights to maximize the value of every business interaction. For more information, please visit our website at altour.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

egaerlan@internova.com

1-212-944-1125

Staffo Dobrev

ALTOUR

staffo.dobrev@altour.com

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