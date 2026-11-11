DaBella Honors More Than 200 Veteran Employees Nationwide This Veterans Day

National home improvement company celebrates military service and the leadership, dedication and experience veterans bring to its workforce

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / In recognition of Veterans Day, DaBella, a national home improvement company, is honoring more than 200 veterans employed across 68 locations in 27 states. The company is celebrating their service to the nation and the leadership, discipline and commitment to excellence they bring to DaBella every day.

Founded in 2011, DaBella has built a workforce of more than 2,400 employees nationwide. Veterans and military-affiliated team members serve in a variety of positions throughout the organization, contributing their experience, problem-solving abilities and leadership skills to the company's continued growth.

"Veterans have already demonstrated what it means to serve something greater than themselves, and that is a quality we deeply respect at DaBella," said Donnie McMillan Jr., founder and CEO of DaBella. "We're incredibly proud that more than 200 veterans and military-affiliated employees are part of our team. They bring leadership, integrity, resilience and a commitment to excellence that make our company stronger. This Veterans Day, we want every one of them to know how much we appreciate their service, their sacrifices and the contributions they continue to make."

Among those veterans is Matthew Strong, a project coordinator at DaBella's Bend, Oregon, location, who served in the U.S. Army from 2011 to 2016. Strong credits his military experience with teaching him the importance of adaptability, perseverance and helping others. Today, he applies those lessons at DaBella while mentoring young people considering military service.

"Adapt and overcome. Every day, there are new challenges that arise, and this skill has allowed me to be flexible and adaptable," Strong said. "Veterans Day is a time to reflect and be thankful for the freedoms we have because of those who serve. I served because I had a calling and felt led to stand up for those who couldn't and would do it again."

DaBella's commitment to honoring those who serve extends beyond its workforce. Through DaBella Cares, the company's nationwide charitable giving initiative, DaBella has contributed more than $70,000 in financial donations and home improvement products to military and veteran-support organizations over the past two years. These contributions reflect the company's appreciation for those who have served and its ongoing commitment to supporting veterans, military families and the communities they call home.

As Americans recognize Veterans Day, DaBella joins communities across the country in thanking the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

"Military service doesn't stop making a difference when someone takes off the uniform," McMillan added. "We see that every day through the veterans on our team. It's an honor to work alongside them, and we're grateful they've chosen to make DaBella part of their next chapter."

To learn more about the veterans on the DaBella team, their military service and the contributions they make to the company and their communities, visit https://dabella.us/about/veterans-day.

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ABOUT DABELLA

Founded in 2011 by Donnie McMillan Jr., DaBella is a national home improvement company headquartered in Austin, Texas, employing more than 2,400 people across 68 locations in 27 states. The company specializes in residential roofing, siding, windows and bathroom remodeling. Guided by its core values of Lead, Care and Grow, DaBella is committed to providing quality home improvement services, developing its employees and supporting the communities it serves. Through its DaBella Cares program, the company partners with nonprofit organizations and supports charitable initiatives nationwide. Learn more at https://dabella.us/.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Dianne Danowski Smith, APR, Fellow PRSA, TrizCom PR on behalf of DaBella

Dianne@TrizCom.com

503-201-7019

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of DaBella

Jo@TrizCom.com

214-232-0078

SOURCE: DaBella

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/dabella-honors-more-than-200-veteran-employees-nationwide-this-veteran-1249842