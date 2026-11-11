Sequoia Backs Microsoft Veterans' Edelbyte with $70M to Challenge Data Infrastructure Giants

Four Microsoft veterans are targeting the $300B data market currently dominated by Snowflake, Databricks, and ClickHouse. Roughly a year after founding Edelbyte, the team has already secured leading enterprise customers and runs petabyte-scale deployments.

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Four data infrastructure veterans, each with approximately 20 years of experience at Microsoft, are taking on Snowflake, Databricks, and ClickHouse with their new company, Edelbyte. The company emerged from stealth today with $70 million in seed and Series A funding, led by Sequoia and Quiet Capital, with participation from Greenoaks and Swish Ventures. Edelbyte is taking on a $300 billion market with a new search and analytics platform built to handle AI-driven demand at a fraction of the cost of legacy systems. Edelbyte is already running petabyte-scale deployments with leading Fortune 500 customers.

Edelbyte's founders, Avner Aharoni (CEO), Evgeney Ryzhyk (CTO), Alexander Sloutsky (VP of Engineering), and Yoni Leibowitz (VP Platform Engineering), spent more than a decade together building data systems supporting dozens of Microsoft products and services. As AI began driving unprecedented demand for data, they saw an opportunity to help companies handle that growth without the rising costs and complexity of existing systems. They founded Edelbyte to make it faster and more affordable for organizations to search and analyze their data, regardless of where it is stored. Customers migrating from legacy systems are already seeing results, with reduced platform costs and, in some cases, ten times as many queries within the same budget.

"The systems companies rely on to search and analyze their data were built for a world before AI," said Avner Aharoni, CEO and co-founder of Edelbyte. "As it becomes central to how businesses operate, the volume and complexity of data queries will grow far beyond what legacy infrastructure was designed to handle. We believe this creates an opportunity to build a new market leader in search and analytics, with AI at its core from day one. Our ambition is to make Edelbyte the platform that powers this next generation of applications, and the progress we've made in our first year gives us confidence in the scale of that opportunity."



Behind the demand for Edelbyte is a costly problem organizations have struggled with for decades: how to improve data performance and scale without letting infrastructure spending spiral. Keeping growing volumes of data accessible for fast analysis is expensive, often forcing companies to limit queries, archive valuable historical data, or increase spending. AI is intensifying this challenge, as agents generate significantly more queries and demand fast answers to complex, unpredictable questions across vast datasets, placing additional pressure on systems already struggling to keep up.

"Builders need data infrastructure that expands what they can create while making the economics and operations work at scale," said Bogomil Balkansky, Partner at Sequoia. "Edelbyte combines rich analytics, deployment flexibility, and an architecture built for efficiency, with AI as a core workload. This team brings rare experience building and operating large-scale data systems, and we believe they can establish a new foundation for the next generation of software companies."

The company is now focused on expanding its enterprise customer base, growing its international presence, and strengthening its team to support continued global growth.

About Edelbyte

Edelbyte is a unified data platform for search and analytics, built for a new generation of builders and AI applications. It combines rich analytical capabilities and governed data access with an architecture designed for performance and cost efficiency at scale. Edelbyte runs in any public or private cloud and on-premises, with managed and self-hosted options. Founded in 2025 by the team behind Microsoft's Kusto, the company is based in Tel Aviv and San Francisco and has raised $70 million from Sequoia, Quiet Capital, Greenoaks, and Swish Ventures.

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SOURCE: Edelbyte

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sequoia-backs-microsoft-veterans-edelbyte-with-70m-to-challenge-d-1249493