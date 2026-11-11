WhalesBot Emphasizes Child Safety and Responsible AI Design in the Development of Pubbo

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / As artificial intelligence rapidly shifts from a futuristic concept to an integral part of modern family life, leading global educational robotics innovator WhalesBot today announced its safety-first architecture for Pubbo-the company's AI companion robot designed for children aged 3 to 11.

With public discussion growing around digital privacy, data security, and child-safe technology, WhalesBot emphasizes that the foundation of any young learner's interactive product must rest on comprehensive child protection, robust parental controls, and transparent privacy design.

Why Child Safety Matters in the Age of AI Companions

The continuous evolution of generative AI, real-time voice recognition, and computer vision brings transformative learning tools into the family home. Interactive AI companions offer unprecedented opportunities for personalized storytelling, dynamic STEM Q&A, and creative visual exploration.

However, because children interact with technology in deeply intuitive and trusting ways, smart companion devices carry a unique responsibility. Modern parents rightfully prioritize products that provide positive cognitive engagement while ensuring absolute peace of mind. WhalesBot addresses these priorities by placing child-centric safety controls at the absolute center of Pubbo's hardware and software development.

Putting Children's Needs at the Center of Pubbo's Design

Pubbo is engineered specifically for young children rather than adapted from adult enterprise AI software platforms. Its hardware and software architecture actively support healthy, age-calibrated interaction patterns:

Age-Calibrated AI Dialogue: Pubbo features custom language model filters calibrated specifically for young users. It delivers age-appropriate vocabulary, encouraging active curiosity, problem-solving, and positive verbal confidence while systematically preventing non-kid-friendly content.

Pubbo features custom language model filters calibrated specifically for young users. It delivers age-appropriate vocabulary, encouraging active curiosity, problem-solving, and positive verbal confidence while systematically preventing non-kid-friendly content. Multi-Sensory Physical Engagement: To prevent excessive screen reliance, Pubbo pairs digital interaction with tactile physical movement, dynamic eye expressions on a 3.5-inch color display screen, multi-zone touch sensitivity, and environmental sensors.

To prevent excessive screen reliance, Pubbo pairs digital interaction with tactile physical movement, dynamic eye expressions on a 3.5-inch color display screen, multi-zone touch sensitivity, and environmental sensors. Encouraging Active Exploration: Interactive features-such as visual sketch-to-art generation, obstacle navigation, and visual coding challenges-are structured to guide children toward active physical making and computational logic rather than passive viewing.

Privacy, Parental Awareness, and Responsible AI Interaction

WhalesBot empowers parents with complete oversight over their family's digital experience through clear, accessible parental management features:

Guided Parental Setup: Device onboarding is managed through the official Pubbo App under guardian supervision. Initial profile configurations-including account registration, child age, and user voiceprint identification-are established with full parental visibility and consent.

Device onboarding is managed through the official Pubbo App under guardian supervision. Initial profile configurations-including account registration, child age, and user voiceprint identification-are established with full parental visibility and consent. Customizable Daily Controls: Guardians can easily customize daily usage time limits, monitor activity metrics, and adjust interaction boundaries directly from their mobile devices.

Guardians can easily customize daily usage time limits, monitor activity metrics, and adjust interaction boundaries directly from their mobile devices. Transparent Data Handling: Account information, profiles, and voiceprints are strictly utilized to optimize and personalize the child's interactive experience, maintaining clear boundaries between user utility and system security.

Account information, profiles, and voiceprints are strictly utilized to optimize and personalize the child's interactive experience, maintaining clear boundaries between user utility and system security. Wholesome Interaction Boundaries: Pubbo's conversational system is configured to maintain a supportive, encouraging environment, automatically filtering sensitive topics and guiding complex questions back to parents for family discussion.

A Long-Term Commitment to Children's Safety

WhalesBot views child safety not as a static milestone, but as an ongoing operational priority. As Pubbo expands across global markets, WhalesBot continues to advance device authorization testing, safety evaluations, and privacy compliance processes.

Through regular Over-the-Air (OTA) system updates, WhalesBot continuously enhances parental control tools, optimizes content filtering algorithms, and deploys system security updates to ensure Pubbo remains a safe, reliable, and inspiring companion as children grow.

About WhalesBot

Founded in 2018, WhalesBot is a global pioneer in robotics, programming tools, and AI learning systems. Operating across 81+ countries and serving more than 30,000 schools and 20,000 educational institutions worldwide, WhalesBot bridges hardware innovation and pedagogical research into cohesive learning ecosystems.

As a core milestone in WhalesBot's consumer AI roadmap, Pubbo brings the company's deep experience in educational robotics directly into the family living room-delivering an inspiring, creative, and safe AI companion for the next generation.

Media Contact

Organization: Shanghai WhalesBot Robotics Co., Ltd.

Contact Person Name: Shenleyan (Shen Leyan)

Website: https://www.whalesbot.com/

Email: shenleyan@whalesbot.com

Contact Number: +8615021234738

Address: No. 188 Zixu Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, China

City: Shanghai

State: shanghai

Country: China

SOURCE: WhalesBot

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whalesbot-emphasizes-child-safety-and-responsible-ai-design-in-the-dev-1249825