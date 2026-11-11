Florida Recognizes 94 Newly Designated Purple Star Schools, 69 Renewals, and Three New Purple Star Districts

Tallahassee, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - In recognition of Veterans Day, the Florida Department of Education recognizes Florida's continued commitment to military-connected students and families. Florida now has over 540 Purple Star Schools of Distinction, with 94 new schools earning the designation, and 69 schools renewing their designation. Additionally, three school districts-Clay County Schools, Escambia County Schools, and Flagler County Schools-have earned the Purple Star School District Designation, bringing the statewide total to nine districts recognized for their commitment to supporting military families. The Purple Star School of Distinction designation is valid for three years.

"Congratulations to the schools and districts earning the Purple Star School of Distinction designation," said Commissioner of Education Henry Mack. "Every student deserves a school environment where they feel welcomed, supported, and ready to succeed. The schools and districts receiving this designation have demonstrated a commitment to recognizing the unique experiences of military-connected students and ensuring they have the support and opportunities to succeed academically and personally."



Supporting Military-Connected Students

Established by the Florida Legislature in 2021, the Purple Star School of Distinction program recognizes schools that demonstrate a commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families. The program began with 124 schools and has grown to more than 540 designated schools statewide.



To earn the Florida Purple Star School of Distinction Designation, schools must meet several requirements, including:

Designating a school military point of contact to serve as the central liaison for military families.

Maintaining a dedicated school webpage with resources for military students and families, including academic planning, transition planning, and educational opportunities.

Establishing a student-led transition program to assist military students coming into the school.

Providing professional development for staff to help them identify and respond to the needs of military families.

Reserving five percent of open enrollment seats for military-connected students.

Offering at least three additional activities to support military families, such as participating in a community service project that connects the school with the military community, hosting an annual military recognition event, or offering a JROTC program.

Recognizing Districtwide Support

Established in 2024, the Florida Purple Star School District Designation honors districts that demonstrate a strong commitment to meeting the unique needs of military families and ensuring educational continuity for students of active-duty service members. In accordance with Rule 6A-1.0999(4)(c), F.A.C., districts must have at least 75% of their schools earn the Purple Star School of Distinction Designation to qualify for district-level recognition.



Six school districts previously earned the Florida Purple Star School District Designation, setting a standard for excellence in service to military families. This year, Clay County Schools, Escambia County Schools, and Flagler County Schools join Bay, Brevard, Citrus, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Florida Virtual School, bringing the total to nine.



Supporting Military Families

During his administration, Governor Ron DeSantis has continued to champion active military and veteran families through numerous initiatives and legislation, including:

Heroes in the Classroom Bonus Program: Signed House Bill 1035 (2023) to provide a one-time sign-on bonus to retired first responders and veterans who become full-time classroom teachers.

Collegiate Purple Star Campuses Program: Established a program to support military members, veterans, and their families while attending a Florida college or university.

Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children: Re-enacted the compact to ensure a smooth transition for children of active-duty military families by enabling seamless school placement, enrollment, records transfers, and verification of graduation requirements.

Military Veterans Certification Pathway: Signed Senate Bill 896 (2022) into law to help veterans access jobs in education by allowing their military service to count toward the requirement for a temporary educator certificate under the mentorship of a certified teacher.

Military experience in state employment: Allowed state agencies to substitute work experience, including military experience, for post-secondary education to allow veterans to use the job experience to apply for civilian jobs.

Military experience credit: Facilitated credit for military experience to guarantee military service members receive uniform postsecondary college credit or clock hours based upon their completion of military courses, training, and occupations when applying to any Florida public postsecondary institution.

For the full list of Purple Star Schools of Distinction and details on how to join Florida's growing roster of military-friendly schools, visit the Florida Department of Education's Purple Star webpage.

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