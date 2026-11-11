AM Best will host its annual New Zealand market briefing to discuss market trends on Thursday, 19 November 2026, in Auckland. As part of the programme, representatives from KPMG New Zealand will present a session on the implications of agentic artificial intelligence for insurers.

As part of "AM Best's New Zealand Insurance Market Briefing Auckland," Meg Mulry, senior director, AM Best, will present an economic and geopolitical outlook, discussing the global perspective on current macroeconomic developments and more. AM Best's Victoria Ohorodnyk, senior director, analytics; Yi Ding, associate director, analytics; and Chee Yun, financial analyst will provide updates related to global reinsurance, along with outlooks on New Zealand's life and non-life segments.

Rob Curtis, managing director and co-chief executive officer of AM Best's Singapore operations will deliver opening remarks with Catherine Robertson-Hodder, partner, KPMG NZ. The panelists from KPMG New Zealand will discuss the effects of agentic AI on the insurance industry.

Topics to be discussed include:

Economic and geopolitical outlook and key market implications

Global reinsurance market trends, challenges and opportunities

New Zealand life and non-life insurance market outlooks

The effects of agentic artificial intelligence on insurance

The event will take place in Room S1 and S2 on the ground floor at 18 Viaduct Harbour Ave. in Auckland. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. (NZDT) with opening remarks starting 30 minutes later. The presentations and Q&A session will start at 4:35 p.m. (NZDT); the day will conclude with a networking reception.

To register or for more information about the market briefing, please visit the event page and agenda.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261111959847/en/

Contacts:

Rob Curtis

Managing Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer,

A.M. Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

+65 6303 5007

robert.curtis@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Cynthia Ang

Senior Industry Research Analyst

+65 6303 5026

cynthia.ang@ambest.com